kalkinemedia.com
Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia
World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
kalkinemedia.com
Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup
World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic loses opening match of 2023 season
Novak Djokovic played his first match of the 2023 season, and despite a great start, it didn't go according to his plans. The 21-time Grand Slam champion made a decision to start the 2023 season on a doubles court. He signed up for the Adelaide International 1 with his good friend Vasek Pospisil, who he supported at this year's Davis Cup Finals. The duo took on Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar in the first round.
Fritz blasts past Zverev as USA leads Germany at United Cup
SYDNEY — (AP) — Taylor Fritz took advantage of a dominant serve to beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 as the United States moved past Germany Monday to reach the City Finals at the United Cup mixed teams event in Sydney. Team USA will qualify from Group C to...
tennisuptodate.com
"He's very supportive": Badosa on Nadal factor at United Cup
Paula Badosa has called Rafael Nadal 'very supportive' during her United Cup experience offering advice and tactics during matches. Nadal and Badosa are the leading players for Spain at the United Cup and she talked about the role Nadal has on the team. As one of the best of all time many look to him to offer some advice or tips when things go south. He was certainly doing that in Badosa's previous match against Dart as he talked to her all the time during changeovers.
atptour.com
Nadal Enjoying Team Atmosphere At United Cup
Despite falling to defeat against Cameron Norrie on Saturday, Rafael Nadal is looking to take the positives from his opening performance of the season at the United Cup. The World No. 2, who won the first set in Sydney, was competing for the first time since November, when he played at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal loses one-set lead and match to Norrie to start 2023 season
Rafael Nadal is starting the 2023 season in a position that he's never been before - as a father. The Spaniard travelled to Australia, where he participates in the United Cup and will then move to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the season - the Australian Open. During one of the practices, his wife with his child were seen in the stands, and so it's obvious that Nadal's family travels together.
Yardbarker
"It’s impossible to compare Roger and Rafa with rest of players" - Wawrinka on Federer and Nadal
Stan Wawrinka is already 37 years old but he still keeps doing what he loves the most and that's playing tennis. The three-time Grand Slam champion from Switzerland had different health problems that prevented him from competing at the highest level and caused that he's currently ranked 150th in the ATP Rankings. However, Wawrinka still has a passion for the game and he showed it at the United Cup with a solid win against Alexander Bublik. Asked about his motivation to continue playing, he said:
Yardbarker
Nadal loses also second match at United Cup despite being 2 points away from win
Neither Australia nor Spain could advance from their group at the 2023 United Cup. Alex de Minaur and Rafael Nadal still fought for their country on the tennis court. Previously, both countries lost to the United Kingdom as neither Nadal nor De Minaur could beat Cameron Norrie, who led the country to his triumph in the group. In the fight for second place, Spain and Australia faced off, and the ATP singles match was first on the schedule.
Yardbarker
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova reveals cancer diagnosis
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with two forms of cancer. Navratilova told Ed McGrogan of Tennis.com on Monday that she was recently diagnosed with Stage 1 throat cancer. During throat examinations, doctors discovered that she also has breast cancer, which is unrelated to the throat cancer. Both forms...
Yardbarker
2023 Adelaide International 1 ATP Draw with Djokovic, Medvedev, Murray & more
The ATP season will get underway with the first ATP 250 event of the year - the Adelaide International 1 - which will run from January 1-8. Despite being only an ATP 250 event, it features a very interesting draw full of players ranked in the Top 20 of the ATP Rankings. Last year, Gael Monfils won the tournament, but he won't be present at the 2023 Adelaide International 1, the first of the two events held in this city.
atptour.com
Norrie Stuns Nadal, Great Britain Takes Commanding Lead
Spurred on by comeback wins from Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan, 15th-seeded Great Britain took a stunning 2-0 lead over 4th-seeded Spain on Day 3 of the United Cup. Team GB are now a win from taking control of Group D, having defeated Australia 3-2 in their opening tie. Opening...
atptour.com
Kvitova Seals Czech Republic Victory Against Germany
World No. 16 Petra Kvitova came through once again for Team Czech Republic, defeating Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second win at the United Cup on Sunday. The victory gave the Czech Republic an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Team Germany, sealing the tie for the Czechs in Sydney. Kvitova...
atptour.com
Vekic, Coric Open Up 2-0 Lead For Croatia Vs. France
Eighth-seeded nation is one match win away from Perth City Final. Donna Vekic and Borna Coric each scored their second straight-sets United Cup win in as many matches on Monday in Perth. Vekic’s defeat of Alize Cornet and Coric’s victory against Arthur Rinderknech gave Team Croatia a 2-0 lead against Team France in their crucial Group F clash.
Yardbarker
atptour.com
Nadal: 'I Need Battles Like This'
While he will not leave the inaugural United Cup with a title for Team Spain, Rafael Nadal can take away the experience of two titanic tussles in Sydney as he looks to recapture his top form. The 36-year-old lost a pair of three-setters at the United Cup, to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur, as Spain were eliminated from the mixed-gender event in the group stage.
Tennis-Returning Zverev says he is weeks from peak match fitness
SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev on Saturday marked his return to competitive action for the first time since June following ankle surgery but said after his 6-4 6-2 loss to the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in the United Cup that he was some way from peak match fitness.
atptour.com
Fritz, Keys Boost Team USA Into City Finals in Sydney
Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys put Team USA into the United Cup City Finals after posting straight-set wins over Germany on Monday. Team USA will face Great Britain in Wednesday's City Finals. Team GB went 2-0 in Group D, tallying wins over Australia and Spain. The winner of the City Finals will advance to the United Cup Final Four, which begins on Friday in Sydney.
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: Auger-Aliassime eliminated by Popyrin
Australian Alexei Popyrin beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second seed, 6-4, 7-6 (5) to reach the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Monday. Popyrin, ranked No 120, will play American Marcos Giron next. A BREATHTAKING display 🔥@AlexeiPopyrin99 achieves his 3rd victory over a...
Yardbarker
“Physically I’m not at the level that I have to be” - says Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev admitted he is not physically where he needs to be after suffering a shocking loss to Jiri Lehecka. The fact that he didn't play well made the loss less shocking, but Zverev's supporters had expected him to play much better than he has thus far. That wasn't the case today, as he explained to the reporters what transpired throughout the game.
