New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Triple homicide reported in Fairgrounds area, New Orleans police say

Three adults were found dead Tuesday morning in the Fairgrounds area, and New Orleans police say they are investigating the deaths as homicides. The triple homicide was reported in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). Authorities said they were called shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday to do a wellness...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two men shot in Little Woods, police say

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Little Woods that left two men wounded Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting at the intersection of Wales and Sands streets at around 1:51 p.m. Two men had been shot, they said. One man went to a hospital via private conveyance, and another was transported by Emergency Medical Services.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.

Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans

A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway on Monday night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Monday night. According to police, the victim sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Papania Drive around 7:58 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient

NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Thibodaux Police: One person shot, killed overnight

NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Police say the victim was shot and killed in the 900 block of St. Charles Street around midnight on Monday. Investigators have not revealed the identity of the victim. The shooting is still...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police investigating Homicide on St. Charles Street

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a homicide that took place in the 900 block of St. Charles Street shortly before midnight last night. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot and killed on scene during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. Chief Zeringue is asking community partners to come forward with any information you may have regarding the incident.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say

A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
BUSH, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies paramedic killed in ambulance collision

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An overnight collision on Interstate 10 near Slidell claimed the life of a paramedic working for Acadian Ambulance. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the decedent as John Mitchell Crow, 36, of Pascagoula. Crow died of multiple blunt trauma. The manner of death is accidental.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

NOPD investigating two early morning shootings, one fatal

New Orleans Police are investigating two early Sunday morning shootings, including one that was fatal. Police were first notified of a shooting in the 1600 block of Clio Street shortly after 4 a.m. They found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds at that location. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

