Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last DecadeJoel EisenbergLouisiana State
The History of Mardi Gras in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Book Review: Almost There by Farrah Rochon Brings Lots of Spooky Vibes to New Orleans!Tiffany T.New Orleans, LA
Quick Recap: Tulane defeats USC 46-45 in the Cotton Bowl as the defense and special teams struggle.GodwinLos Angeles, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Related
NOLA.com
Triple homicide reported in Fairgrounds area, New Orleans police say
Three adults were found dead Tuesday morning in the Fairgrounds area, and New Orleans police say they are investigating the deaths as homicides. The triple homicide was reported in the 1700 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). Authorities said they were called shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday to do a wellness...
NOLA.com
Two men shot in Little Woods, police say
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Little Woods that left two men wounded Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting at the intersection of Wales and Sands streets at around 1:51 p.m. Two men had been shot, they said. One man went to a hospital via private conveyance, and another was transported by Emergency Medical Services.
NOLA.com
JPSO used facial recognition technology to arrest a man. The tech was wrong.
Technology has given police vast reach to compare the faces of criminal suspects against a trove of mug shots, driver’s licenses, and even selfies plucked from social media. But a recent attempt by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to nab a high-end purse thief via facial recognition ended badly for a Georgia man who was jailed for almost a week over a false match, his lawyer says.
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning.
NOLA.com
Man injured in Interstate 10 shooting near downtown New Orleans
A 22-year-old man was shot on westbound Interstate 10 late Monday near downtown New Orleans, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. at the Orleans Avenue exit. The man was driving west when he said his vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire. One of...
Facial recognition tool led to mistaken arrest, lawyer says
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Louisiana authorities' use of facial recognition technology led to the mistaken-identity arrest of a Georgia man on a fugitive warrant, an attorney said in a case that renews attention to racial disparities in the use of the digital tool. Randall Reid, 28, was...
Shooting on I-10 Monday night
New Orleans Police say there was overnight gunfire on the Interstate near Downtown New Orleans. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting on I-10 East at the Orleans Exit,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper released.
WDSU
Man shot on Chef Menteur Highway on Monday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Monday night. According to police, the victim sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Papania Drive around 7:58 p.m. The victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment....
EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient
NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
WDSU
VIDEO: Man fights off car thieves Uptown; city sees more than 4000 stolen cars in 2022
NEW ORLEANS — Car theft is a crime that plagued people across New Orleans in 2022. More than 4000 cars were stolen in the city last year; 4011, to be exact, according to the New Orleans City Council crime dashboard. An increase of over 35 percent from last year...
WWL-TV
Thibodaux Police: One person shot, killed overnight
NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Police say the victim was shot and killed in the 900 block of St. Charles Street around midnight on Monday. Investigators have not revealed the identity of the victim. The shooting is still...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police investigating Homicide on St. Charles Street
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a homicide that took place in the 900 block of St. Charles Street shortly before midnight last night. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot and killed on scene during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. Chief Zeringue is asking community partners to come forward with any information you may have regarding the incident.
Convicted killer out free after prison release caught in New Orleans hotel
A convicted killer was wrongly released from a Louisiana jail in November, leaving Ascension Parish authorities confused as he still had an outstanding murder conviction. The man was captured in a New Orleans hotel Wednesday.
NOPD thinks this person could help solve supermarket homicide
The New Orleans Police Department is asking the public to help them locate a person of interest in the shooting death of comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.
NOLA.com
This woman was carjacked at the New Orleans Costco. Now she's suing the retailer.
A New Orleans woman injured during a carjacking last year at the Costco Wholesale gasoline pumps off South Carrollton Avenue is suing the retailer, alleging the store did not take adequate steps to protect its customers after a series of violent incidents at the New Orleans location in the months leading up to her carjacking.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say
A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
EMT killed when ambulance crashes on I-10 in St. Tammany
NEW ORLEANS — A 36-year-old Emergency Medical Technician driving an ambulance was killed in a crash on I-10 near Highway 1090 in St. Tammany around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to State Police. Police said John Crow of Pascagoula was traveling along with two others in an Acadian Ambulance. Police...
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies paramedic killed in ambulance collision
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An overnight collision on Interstate 10 near Slidell claimed the life of a paramedic working for Acadian Ambulance. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the decedent as John Mitchell Crow, 36, of Pascagoula. Crow died of multiple blunt trauma. The manner of death is accidental.
Louisiana man found with over 100 grams of fentanyl pleads guilty
A Louisiana man has pled guilty to multiple drug and gun crimes.
NOLA.com
NOPD investigating two early morning shootings, one fatal
New Orleans Police are investigating two early Sunday morning shootings, including one that was fatal. Police were first notified of a shooting in the 1600 block of Clio Street shortly after 4 a.m. They found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds at that location. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
Comments / 6