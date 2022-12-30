Rotonda Lakes residents fight storage proposal

ROTONDA — Bert Parsley says if he were allowed to speak, residents may have a better understanding of why he’s proposing a five-story storage unit in their quiet Rotonda Lakes community.

The Rotonda Lakes Conservation Association recently met during a standing-room-only board meeting. On the agenda was a developer’s requested site plan for a five-story indoor storage facility, with 141 outdoor spaces for campers, boats and and other vehicles, near the intersection of Ingraham and David boulevards in Rotonda Lakes.

The proposal for the commercial-zoned property also includes a warehouse building with 577 parking spaces.

Rotonda Lakes is a deed-restricted community with a homeowners association that has about 3,000 members. The association’s purpose is to maintain common areas, including 142 acres of rights of way alongside roads, 55 acres of lakes and canals, parks and 30 acres of greenbelts and drainage ditches.

Residents were dismayed at how such a large-scale commercial development could be pitched near their community park.

Several people spoke during the meeting, saying the plan would disrupt their quiet neighborhood, bringing crime, the homeless and heavy traffic.

“We (Rotonda Lakes Conservation Association) do not own the 33 acres of commercial land,” said Lou-Anne Curtis, HOA president. “The land owner (is) Bert Parsley, who also owns the Twisted Fork (restaurant in El Jobean). He is the only one who can request the land be rezoned from commercial to residential. He doesn’t want to do that. He wants to sell it to a developer, like he did the residential land he owned.”

Parsley told The Daily Sun, the Texas developer who may want to buy the land and build the storage facility was stuck on an airplane Wednesday and couldn’t make it to the meeting.

Parsley said he would’ve explained what led to this action, had he been allowed to make a 15-minute presentation at the meeting.

“I am the largest landowner in Rotonda Lakes, and I can’t get time to speak and tell my side of the story to the residents, especially those who could be impacted,” Parsley said.

During the meeting, residents said the proposal should be blocked if possible. They brainstormed signing a petition, going to Charlotte County planning and commission meetings, writing to county commissioners.

“We want to put as many obstacles in front of them to stop it,” said resident Joe Finn. “The roadway in that area doesn’t have sidewalks. It’s not built for this type of development.”

Denise Vinton said her driveway is near the spot where the proposed storage building would go. She believes if built, it will devalue her property. She was asked to be on a committee to try to keep the storage facility out.

“Noise could be a factor,” she said. “You can have access to the storage unit day and night. If there’s a gate that makes a sound, we would hear that all of the time. We would want some type of buffer from that noise. What about lighting for a five-story building? What about emergency response? Do we have a local fire truck that could fight a fire in that size building?”

Parsley, who bought more than 100 acres in Rotonda Lakes for $1.6 million, said he plans to attend the January homeowners association meeting and explain that he is willing to ask the county to change the land designation from commercial to residential.

“That area shouldn’t be zoned as commercial — it sits in the middle of a neighborhood,” he said. “I agree it should be changed. But I want to be heard. Otherwise they can buy the land from me for $5 million or I will sell it to a developer.”

Parsley said all he wants in return for the new designation is for the HOA to approve a 12-inch overhang for any new construction. Currently, the HOA only allows for an 18-inch overhang on all homes.

“I have three experts including (County Commissioner) Bill Truex, a trusted builder, who wrote letters explaining a 12-inch overhang is more safe than a 18-inch one,” Parsley said. “The 18-inch rule is archaic and only done for aesthetics. The board is keeping people from building a safer home. Why after a hurricane like Ian, would you not want fewer roofs to be ripped off of homes?”

Parsley sold some land to Lennar Homes. He said if the HOA changes the 18-inch overhang rule it will allow Lennar to build 97 homes more safely.

During the meeting, residents learned Lennar’s 12-inch waiver was rejected along with changes to the sizes for garages and windows. Lennar wanted to offer three color choices for the homes. Residents balked saying that meant “cookie-cutter”-style homes would be built in their neighborhood.

“If we let Lennar break the rules, then other builders will break them,” Curtis said. “Why have rules?”

Parsley contends the board isn’t thinking logically. He said the code allows Lennar to build five homes per acre.

“Since they are so close together, Lennar pitched building half windows so you couldn’t see into your neighbor’s home,” he said. “The board said no. Now Lennar must redo all of their specs to meet the HOA’s outdated demands.”