CONWAY, Ark. – Attitude isn't just a 40-minute thing for the FGCU men's basketball team, as the Eagles (12-3 overall, 2-0 ASUN) outlasted Central Arkansas (5-10, 0-2) 84-79 in overtime Monday night at the Farris Center. The Green & Blue went 7-for-8 at the free-throw line in overtime and forced Central Arkansas into seven misses from the floor during the extra session to seal its fifth straight victory.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO