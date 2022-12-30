ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group accused of stealing 2 dozen bottles of perfume, cologne in Savannah

By Molly Curley
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5AaI_0jywVrOi00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify three individuals accused of stealing 24 bottles of perfume and cologne from drug stores in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the thefts occurred on Nov. 21 at Walgreens on Victory Drive, then on Nov. 25 at Walgreens on Habersham Street and at the CVS on Victory Drive.

The suspects appear to be two young, Black males and one Black female, SPD said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c843p_0jywVrOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZZI1_0jywVrOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02owGX_0jywVrOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMYSi_0jywVrOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4x6j_0jywVrOi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Opfqf_0jywVrOi00

They were traveling in an older model black Toyota Celica with a paper tag. The front quarter panel of the passenger side has visible damage and appears to be silver in color.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the vehicle is asked to call detectives at 912-525-3100 ext.1818.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

