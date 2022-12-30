ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Click10.com

Lauderdale Lakes shooting leaves 1 man injured

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a shooting around 1 p.m. near the 3300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. Upon...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Miami New Times

Accused Palmetto Expressway Shooter's Past Gun-Brandishing Charges Come to Light

The 23-year-old Doral man accused of randomly shooting out of a bright-green Lamborghini in a pre-Christmas escapade has an alleged history of firing off and brandishing guns around the streets of Miami, according to police records. Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia turned himself in last week after police identified him as the...
MIAMI, FL
WPBF News 25

Woman found dead during welfare check at home in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say deputies found a woman's body following a welfare check. She was located around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Blu Atlantic Apartment Homes on Nespa Way in Delray Beach. Investigators believe she was the victim...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Burglary Conveyances and Battery

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through December 26. Victim of Theft – Motor Vehicle Parts reported on 12/20/22. Reported loss of $8,000. W Commercial Blvd. Two victims of Theft-Motor Vehicle...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Man High on Marijuana During Fatal 2020 Crash in Lauderhill Arrested: Police

A man who was allegedly high on marijuana during a Thanksgiving 2020 crash that killed another driver in Lauderhill has been arrested, authorities said. Elijah Richard Kamer, 24, was arrested Saturday on charges including DUI manslaughter, DUI with property damage and reckless driving, jail records showed. The crash happened around...
LAUDERHILL, FL
KTTS

Man Wanted For Firing At State Trooper Found Dead

(KTTS News) — A man who opened fire on a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper in Carter County last month has been found dead in Florida. Christopher Storlie was found Friday in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida. A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop Storlie on...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

2 men fatally shot blocks away from each other in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating two shootings that left two men dead late Monday night. The first shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 64th Street. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

'Dr. Love' sentenced to prison on grand theft and fraud charges

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "Doctor Love," the teen doctor who made headlines for practicing medicine without a license is going back to prison on fraud charges. Malachi Love-Robinson, now 25, pleaded guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. Last month, a judge sentenced Love-Robinson to 28...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

