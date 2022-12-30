Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Is a Tua Tagovailoa Medical Malpractice Suit Inevitable?Aron SolomonMiami, FL
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Getaways In MiamiLIFE_HACKSMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Lauderdale Lakes shooting leaves 1 man injured
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a shooting around 1 p.m. near the 3300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. Upon...
WSVN-TV
15-year-old who was shot in Fort Lauderdale dies at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman triggered a teen tragedy. Now, the search is on for the shooter. The shooting happened Monday at around 4:15 p.m. after Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene at Northwest 12th Street and 11th Avenue. Witnesses in the area told 7News they heard...
Miami New Times
Accused Palmetto Expressway Shooter's Past Gun-Brandishing Charges Come to Light
The 23-year-old Doral man accused of randomly shooting out of a bright-green Lamborghini in a pre-Christmas escapade has an alleged history of firing off and brandishing guns around the streets of Miami, according to police records. Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia turned himself in last week after police identified him as the...
WSVN-TV
1 transported to hospital after being shot in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after a shooting that sent the victim running for help at a Dollar Tree store. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue arrived at the scene, at 3301 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Tuesday afternoon. The victim...
Locked door prevents South Florida shoplifting attempt
A man's attempt to shoplift hundreds of dollars worth of clothing from a South Florida store was thwarted by a locked door.
WPBF News 25
Woman found dead during welfare check at home in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say deputies found a woman's body following a welfare check. She was located around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Blu Atlantic Apartment Homes on Nespa Way in Delray Beach. Investigators believe she was the victim...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Burglary Conveyances and Battery
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through December 26. Victim of Theft – Motor Vehicle Parts reported on 12/20/22. Reported loss of $8,000. W Commercial Blvd. Two victims of Theft-Motor Vehicle...
Click10.com
Good Samaritans speak as new video shows aftermath of fiery I-95 crash that killed 3
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pair of good Samaritans described the dramatic moments as they tried to rescue victims on a fiery crash on Interstate 95 that killed three people Sunday. It happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. in the interstate’s northbound lanes, near Northwest 95th Street in Miami-Dade County....
WSVN-TV
Woman hospitalized after gunman shoots up Maserati on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after her luxury sedan came under fire along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade, triggering a search for the person or people responsible. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was heading north when another vehicle pulled...
NBC Miami
Man High on Marijuana During Fatal 2020 Crash in Lauderhill Arrested: Police
A man who was allegedly high on marijuana during a Thanksgiving 2020 crash that killed another driver in Lauderhill has been arrested, authorities said. Elijah Richard Kamer, 24, was arrested Saturday on charges including DUI manslaughter, DUI with property damage and reckless driving, jail records showed. The crash happened around...
KTTS
Man Wanted For Firing At State Trooper Found Dead
(KTTS News) — A man who opened fire on a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper in Carter County last month has been found dead in Florida. Christopher Storlie was found Friday in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida. A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop Storlie on...
Click10.com
2 men fatally shot blocks away from each other in Miami
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating two shootings that left two men dead late Monday night. The first shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 64th Street. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been...
Click10.com
Miami Beach police officers may now arrest repeat cigarette smokers on the beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The new year started in Miami Beach with a ban on cigarette smoking on the beach and at public parks after most city commissioners voted in support of it. It’s a measure that Dave Dobler, of the Volunteer Cleanup nonprofit organization, and other local environmental...
Crash injures 4 pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach
Police are investigating after a crash on New Year's Eve injured four pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach
Click10.com
Search for I-95 shooter continues after woman hurt, Maserati riddled with bullets
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman driving in a Maserati on Interstate 95 was shot several times by an unknown assailant that police are now trying to identify. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was driving north on I-95 in the area of Northwest 119th Street on Sunday.
WPTV
Man arrested for deadly shooting on Interstate 95 in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the murder of a young woman on Interstate 95 in November. Jahkobi Williams, 21, was taken into custody Thursday night. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 27 on I-95...
2 killed in fiery crash along Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach
A fatal crash in West Palm Beach caused an explosion that left two people dead just before the start of 2023.
cw34.com
Armed robbery in Boca Raton, police looking for people responsible
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were victims of an armed robbery in Boca Raton. On Dec. 31, around 3:10 p.m., two victims pulled up to the drive-thru ATM at Truist Bank on 701 N. Federal Hwy. After the driver pulled in, the female passenger got out and...
mymix1041.com
‘Impatient thief’ in Florida fumbles clothing heist, kicks store door and pushes employee | Source: Fox News
A thief was caught on surveillance video taking out his anger on a locked door at a Florida clothing store after he fumbled a robbery. Now, Florida authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the “impatient thief” that made off with hundreds of dollars worth of clothing.
cw34.com
'Dr. Love' sentenced to prison on grand theft and fraud charges
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "Doctor Love," the teen doctor who made headlines for practicing medicine without a license is going back to prison on fraud charges. Malachi Love-Robinson, now 25, pleaded guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. Last month, a judge sentenced Love-Robinson to 28...
Comments / 0