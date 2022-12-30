ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abcnews4.com

Fire at Ladson Self Storage shuts down portion of Highway 78

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire at Ladson Self Storage Tuesday morning, fire officials say. Fire officials with C&B Fire Department said eight to ten units are on fire, and Highway 78 is shut down in the area for water supply.
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Wine + Food Board name new Executive Director

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Following a national search, the Charleston Wine + Food Board of Directors has announced that Alyssa Maute Smith will be the festival’s new Executive Director. Smith, a native Charlestonian stepped into the interim role last April following a six-year stint as the festival’s Marketing...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Downtown businesses weigh in on updated ordinance now in effect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The new year brings new regulations to downtown Charleston bars and restaurants. To make the area safer, in September, Charleston City Council unanimously approved updates to a current ordinance. The updates apply to businesses that sell alcohol past midnight. “Downtown Charleston has seen tremendous volume...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Detectives seeking information on stolen Awendaw trailer

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public’s help to a locate a trailer that was stolen from the Awendaw area. The trailer was stolen during the holidays, according to authorities. The 31-foot 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL was taken 8522...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Isle of Palms Connector back open after morning crash, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Isle of Palms Connector is back open, police announced shortly before 11:15 a.m. The Isle of Palms Connector heading towards Mount Pleasant has been closed. The Mount Pleasant PD is currently dealing with an active scene, according to authorities. After an hour the...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
abcnews4.com

Andolini's Pizza in West Ashley closes after 30 years

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — The owners of Andolini's Pizza in West Ashley are closing down shop after 30 years. They posted to Facebook on Dec. 31, saying the doors are now permanently closed. "To all our loyal patrons and staff who were part of the journey thank you...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Prominent Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor found dead in home: Coroner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — David Aylor, owner and founder of David Aylor Law Offices, has died, officials confirm to ABC News 4. Aylor, 41, was reportedly found dead in his home on Monday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was not immediately released. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Authorities search for suspect using stolen credit cards: Charleston PD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspect police say used stolen credit cards from various businesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston Police Department Sgt. Cromer at cromert@charleston-sc.gov or call (843) 720-3924. If you wish to remain...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mount Pleasant police department prepares for holiday weekend

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCIV) — The new year's eve celebrations start on Saturday. But, On Friday the Mount Pleasant police department is putting out extra patrols. They are holding traffic safety checkpoints. The locations:. Ben Sawyer between Chuck Dawley and Mc Cants (11 pm-midnight) W Coleman Blvd between Lansing...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County to hold Oath of Office ceremony January 3

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County is holding its Oath of Office ceremony tonight at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony is taking place at the Assembly Room of the Berkeley County Administration Building, located at 1003 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. The County seats and individuals that will...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

