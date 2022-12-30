Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CPD & City of Charleston work to improve downtown safety with updated ordinance
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Making Downtown Charleston safer is the goal behind an updated ordinance. The ordinance applies to the city's roughly 100 bars and restaurants that serve alcohol past midnight. The update comes after a busy 2022 for Charleston Police Department officers. “We had a number of incidents...
Fire at Ladson Self Storage shuts down portion of Highway 78
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire at Ladson Self Storage Tuesday morning, fire officials say. Fire officials with C&B Fire Department said eight to ten units are on fire, and Highway 78 is shut down in the area for water supply.
Standoff at North Charleston apartment complex ends in arrest of wanted man
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (7:10 p.m.): The standoff was resolved peacefully, according to authorities. The suspect is in custody. Dorchester County deputies are in the area Archdale Forest Apartments attempting to serve a warrant Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office tells ABC News 4. The suspect, who is...
Charleston Wine + Food Board name new Executive Director
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Following a national search, the Charleston Wine + Food Board of Directors has announced that Alyssa Maute Smith will be the festival’s new Executive Director. Smith, a native Charlestonian stepped into the interim role last April following a six-year stint as the festival’s Marketing...
Downtown businesses weigh in on updated ordinance now in effect
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The new year brings new regulations to downtown Charleston bars and restaurants. To make the area safer, in September, Charleston City Council unanimously approved updates to a current ordinance. The updates apply to businesses that sell alcohol past midnight. “Downtown Charleston has seen tremendous volume...
Detectives seeking information on stolen Awendaw trailer
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public’s help to a locate a trailer that was stolen from the Awendaw area. The trailer was stolen during the holidays, according to authorities. The 31-foot 2008 Tundra 31BHDSL was taken 8522...
Isle of Palms Connector back open after morning crash, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Isle of Palms Connector is back open, police announced shortly before 11:15 a.m. The Isle of Palms Connector heading towards Mount Pleasant has been closed. The Mount Pleasant PD is currently dealing with an active scene, according to authorities. After an hour the...
Andolini's Pizza in West Ashley closes after 30 years
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — The owners of Andolini's Pizza in West Ashley are closing down shop after 30 years. They posted to Facebook on Dec. 31, saying the doors are now permanently closed. "To all our loyal patrons and staff who were part of the journey thank you...
SC family welcomes new baby 11 minutes after the New Year at Summerville Medical Center
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry family started their 2023 year off in the best way - with the birth of a little girl. Ava Grace Mainor was born at 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, to parents Makayla and Antwan. She weighed 8 lbs and 6 oz and measured...
Prominent Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor found dead in home: Coroner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — David Aylor, owner and founder of David Aylor Law Offices, has died, officials confirm to ABC News 4. Aylor, 41, was reportedly found dead in his home on Monday, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was not immediately released. The...
Hugs and zoomies: 'Betty' recovering after being left injured outside CAS overnight
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The French Bulldog who was abandoned outside the Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is recovering well and starting to enjoy little hugs and "zoomies" staff say. Now nicknamed "Betty," the Frenchie has been recovering after being left outside in the cold overnight and then rushed...
Volunteers clean Folly Beach following New Year's Eve tradition
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Thousands made their way to Folly Beach on New Year's Eve to see the annual Flip Flop Drop, but the New Year’s Tradition also brings in a lot of litter. “After New Year’s we always have a beach sweep for the next day...
Authorities search for suspect using stolen credit cards: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspect police say used stolen credit cards from various businesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston Police Department Sgt. Cromer at cromert@charleston-sc.gov or call (843) 720-3924. If you wish to remain...
Mount Pleasant police department prepares for holiday weekend
Mount Pleasant, SC (WCIV) — The new year's eve celebrations start on Saturday. But, On Friday the Mount Pleasant police department is putting out extra patrols. They are holding traffic safety checkpoints. The locations:. Ben Sawyer between Chuck Dawley and Mc Cants (11 pm-midnight) W Coleman Blvd between Lansing...
Stroke support group to meet first Wednesday of each month at Trident Medical Center
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Medical Center is hosting a support group for stroke survivors and their caregivers on the first Wednesday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The support group will meet at the cafeteria, and the first meeting is tomorrow, Jan. 4. Kayla Greene,...
Pedestrian struck by van morning of New Year's Eve in Beaufort Co.: SCHP
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a pedestrian is dead after being struck by a van the morning of New Year's Eve. The incident happened on US Highway 21 near Glass Drive around 6:20 a.m. Dec. 31. SCHP officials say a 2006 Chevy van...
Berkeley County to hold Oath of Office ceremony January 3
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County is holding its Oath of Office ceremony tonight at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony is taking place at the Assembly Room of the Berkeley County Administration Building, located at 1003 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. The County seats and individuals that will...
Driver killed after striking tree on New Year's Day in Berkeley County: SCHP
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a driver is dead after a crash on Myers Road Sunday. The crash occurred around noon on New Year's Day, Jan. 1. A 2008 Nissan Altima was traveling on Myers Road- about two miles south of Goose Creek-...
Folly Beach enters new year on the right foot with annual Flip Flop Drop
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The annual Flip Flop Drop is like a way of life for the community on Folly Beach, a time where people come together to watch a pair of flip flops descend from the sky. The weather entering 2023 was gloomy but the people celebrating...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle early New Year's Day in Beaufort: SCHP
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials are investigating a fatal early morning New Year's Day crash which left a pedestrian dead. The crash happened on Broad River Boulevard- about a mile west of Beaufort- around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. A pedestrian walking west on Broad...
