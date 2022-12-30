For the first time in a while, Bree says she feels excited and optimistic. “We’ve spent hundreds of hours to try to become regulated,” she says. Bree operates two marijuana gifting stores in D.C., which for years have existed in legal and regulatory limbo — one that D.C. has been unable to remedy, largely because of Congress. But a sweeping new measure approved Tuesday by the D.C. Council is offering Bree — who asked that we only share her first name, given the tenuous legal situation her industry still faces — a path to legitimacy.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 13 DAYS AGO