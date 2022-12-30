Read full article on original website
Federal judge blocks new gun restrictions from taking effect
Ruling follows previous federal judge saying Measure 114 meets constitutional requirements.Hours after a federal judge denied to block new gun control regulations to take effect, a circuit court judge granted a temporary restraining order on all of Measure 114, which was approved by Oregon voters at the November general election. Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her decision Tuesday morning after hearing oral arguments Friday and receiving a letter Sunday night from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Within hours of Immergut's declaration, Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered that the defendants in a case against Measure 114, Gov. Kate...
Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law
It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
State Supreme Court rejects lawsuit over hog farm rules
The N.C. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit challenging 2017 and 2018 state laws addressing hog farm regulations. A unanimous N.C. Court of Appeals panel had ruled against the lawsuit in December 2021. The N.C. Supreme Court will not take up a legal challenge to state hog farm laws. In...
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
From January 1, Concealed Carry of Guns Will Be Legal in Georgia Without a Permit – Constitutional Carry Becomes Law
Some restrictions will still apply to gun owners though. On Sunday January 1, so-called constitutional carry laws come fully into effect in Georgia. These will mean that concealed carry of handguns becomes legal in the Peach State.
Judge rules Illinois law eliminating cash bail is unconstitutional
A judge in Illinois has ruled that the portion of the SAFE-T Act that ends cash bail in the state is unconstitutional.
Outgoing Oregon governor commutes all 17 of the state's death sentences
With less than a month left in office, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she is using her clemency powers to commute the death sentences to life in prison.
New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023
While the legislation is mostly on the state level, many of these laws will have major impacts across the country.
Even As Congress Says No, The D.C. Council Found A Way To Expand Legal Marijuana Sales
For the first time in a while, Bree says she feels excited and optimistic. “We’ve spent hundreds of hours to try to become regulated,” she says. Bree operates two marijuana gifting stores in D.C., which for years have existed in legal and regulatory limbo — one that D.C. has been unable to remedy, largely because of Congress. But a sweeping new measure approved Tuesday by the D.C. Council is offering Bree — who asked that we only share her first name, given the tenuous legal situation her industry still faces — a path to legitimacy.
Missouri courts begin clearing nonviolent marijuana charges
Missouri courts began the process of clearing criminal records of certain marijuana charges Thursday. The post Missouri courts begin clearing nonviolent marijuana charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Oregon Supreme Court rules verdicts by non-unanimous juries should be re-examined
The Oregon Supreme Court ruled Friday that the requirement for unanimous-jury verdicts in serious criminal cases does apply to convictions that predate the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 decision to outlaw Oregon and Louisiana's practice of non-unanimous verdicts.
Demand for Concealed Carry Gun Permits Soars in South Carolina As Georgia and Neighboring States Abandon Permits
On December 30, it was reported that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has witnessed a radical increase in the number of concealed carry firearm permits that are being applied for. Permits were made free of charge earlier this year, but the freedom to carry guns openly in the state is only allowed to those with a permit.
Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Younger
The latest round of the longstanding legal battle between Jeff Younger and his ex-wife Anne Georgulas over custody and the right to make medical decisions for their two young children played out before the Texas Supreme Court in late December. As reported previously by The Dallas Express, the divorced couple...
New laws on minimum wage, cannabis use, criminal justice reform take effect in 2023
With the new year comes new laws as residents in many states will see some impactful changes beginning as soon as Jan. 1, 2023.
Oregon, Washington among states raising their minimum wages in 2023
More than half of the states in the U.S. will raise their minimum wages next year. Will yours?
Illinois high court halts law that would eliminate cash bail
The Illinois Supreme Court halted a statewide end to cash bail for criminal defendants in an eleventh-hour ruling just hours before the new law was expected to begin Sunday. The high court enacted a stay on the provisions of the legislation in response to an appeal the Illinois Attorney General’s Office filed Friday with the court of a local judge’s ruling — which found that the act was unconstitutional. The Supreme Court said its order was necessary to “maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois” before it makes a decision on the law. It promised an “expedited process” to come to a...
Arkansas, Oklahoma lawmakers react to passing of Respect for Marriage Act
Lawmakers from Arkansas and Oklahoma react to the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House of Representatives on Dec. 8.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum secured $1.4 billion in settlements in 2022
(The Center Square) – Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum reported a record-breaking $1.4 billion in legal settlements for the state. The settlements came from pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, drug distribution companies, a consulting firm and an agricultural chemical and biotechnology corporation. Oregon is part of eight multi-state agreements seeking to hold manufactures, distributors, sellers and promoters of opioids accountable for addiction, and have them foot the bill for recovery programs. “These...
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023
As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures.
Supreme Court asked to step in on New York concealed carry firearm law
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to allow a new state law that places restrictions on carrying a concealed firearm to stay in effect while legal challenges play out.
