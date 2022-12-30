ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Portland Tribune

Federal judge blocks new gun restrictions from taking effect

Ruling follows previous federal judge saying Measure 114 meets constitutional requirements.Hours after a federal judge denied to block new gun control regulations to take effect, a circuit court judge granted a temporary restraining order on all of Measure 114, which was approved by Oregon voters at the November general election. Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her decision Tuesday morning after hearing oral arguments Friday and receiving a letter Sunday night from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Within hours of Immergut's declaration, Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered that the defendants in a case against Measure 114, Gov. Kate...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law

It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
OREGON STATE
swineweb.com

State Supreme Court rejects lawsuit over hog farm rules

The N.C. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit challenging 2017 and 2018 state laws addressing hog farm regulations. A unanimous N.C. Court of Appeals panel had ruled against the lawsuit in December 2021. The N.C. Supreme Court will not take up a legal challenge to state hog farm laws. In...
DCist

Even As Congress Says No, The D.C. Council Found A Way To Expand Legal Marijuana Sales

For the first time in a while, Bree says she feels excited and optimistic. “We’ve spent hundreds of hours to try to become regulated,” she says. Bree operates two marijuana gifting stores in D.C., which for years have existed in legal and regulatory limbo — one that D.C. has been unable to remedy, largely because of Congress. But a sweeping new measure approved Tuesday by the D.C. Council is offering Bree — who asked that we only share her first name, given the tenuous legal situation her industry still faces — a path to legitimacy.
WASHINGTON, DC
dallasexpress.com

Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Younger

The latest round of the longstanding legal battle between Jeff Younger and his ex-wife Anne Georgulas over custody and the right to make medical decisions for their two young children played out before the Texas Supreme Court in late December. As reported previously by The Dallas Express, the divorced couple...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Illinois high court halts law that would eliminate cash bail

The Illinois Supreme Court halted a statewide end to cash bail for criminal defendants in an eleventh-hour ruling just hours before the new law was expected to begin Sunday. The high court enacted a stay on the provisions of the legislation in response to an appeal the Illinois Attorney General’s Office filed Friday with the court of a local judge’s ruling — which found that the act was unconstitutional. The Supreme Court said its order was necessary to “maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois” before it makes a decision on the law. It promised an “expedited process” to come to a...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum secured $1.4 billion in settlements in 2022

(The Center Square) – Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum reported a record-breaking $1.4 billion in legal settlements for the state. The settlements came from pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, drug distribution companies, a consulting firm and an agricultural chemical and biotechnology corporation. Oregon is part of eight multi-state agreements seeking to hold manufactures, distributors, sellers and promoters of opioids accountable for addiction, and have them foot the bill for recovery programs. “These...
OREGON STATE

