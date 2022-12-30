Read full article on original website
'The Challenge' Stars Welcome Second Child Together
Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols have welcomed their second baby!. The Challenge star, 35, took to his Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to announce that the couple welcomed a new baby girl named Liliana Marie. The first snap in the carousel of photos featured a black-and-white image of Nichols as...
90 Day Fiance's Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Welcome 'Perfectly Sweet' Baby Boy: 'In Awe'
Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer have welcomed a baby boy after tying the knot in July 2019 The 90 Day Fiancé family has a brand new member. Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are officially parents after welcoming their baby, Bass confirmed on her Instagram Sunday. Sharing a photo of their newborn son's feet, she introduced the world to son Nicolas Antonio Rojer. "We are so thrilled to introduce our sweet baby boy Nicolas Antonio. 🧸💙We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him...
hotnewhiphop.com
LaNisha Cole Recites “Ciara’s Prayer” As Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12
Being a Nick Cannon baby mama isn’t easy work. Many celebrities became parents this year, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky and Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. Nick Cannon’s name is also on the list. However, he has everyone else beat as he welcomed a total of five children this year, all of them with different women.
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives
Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
Popculture
Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby
Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
Sister Wives fans mock Kody Brown for shocking resurfaced tweet after he forgets his son Gabe’s 21st birthday
SISTER Wives fans have slammed Kody Brown over a resurfaced tweet after the reality star forgot his son Gabe's 21st birthday. Roughly one year prior, the TLC star gushed about the importance of birthdays in his family. Sister Wives fans dug up a 2021 tweet from Kody, 53, discussing birthdays...
Diddy Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Love's Face — See the Sweet Close-Ups!
Sean "Diddy" Combs is a father of seven after announcing the birth of daughter Love Sean Combs earlier this month Sean "Diddy" Combs is sharing a closer look at his baby girl. On Tuesday, the hip-hop mogul shared new photos on Instagram of baby daughter Love Sean Combs, featuring the infant's face for the first time. "Baby Love 💖," he captioned the two shots, one where Love looks up at him from her car seat, with a full head of hair and big, dark brown eyes. The second photo shows baby...
Did Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Secretly Get Married? Details
Take a gander at either Zooey Deschanel or Jonathan Scott’s Instagram page and you’ll see a flurry of adorable photos of them together. While you can’t always take social media at face value, the New Girl alum and the HGTV star seem to be enjoying every moment together. In 2021, they shared the exciting news that they purchased a house together. And given that they’re committed to so much together, it makes us wonder: Are they married?
urbanbellemag.com
Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband
Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders
Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. “It had to do with Chase, y’all,” Savannah, 25, explained during the...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Not holding back. The Game slammed trolls that criticized the way his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor, was dressed in a new photo. The rapper – whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor – took to Instagram on...
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch
Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 1: See Photos from 'Winter ONEderland' Party
Maralee Nichols celebrated her and Tristan Thompson's son Theo's first birthday with a beautiful blue and white "Winter ONEderland" themed bash Maralee Nichols pulled out all the stops for her baby boy's first birthday. The model's son with Tristan Thompson, Theo, celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1 and had a special birthday party with loved ones over the weekend to celebrate the milestone. The "Winter ONEderland" themed bash was complete with baby blue and white decor, with a few shiny silver accents. "Theo's Winter ONEderland," she captioned photos shared on her...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Have a Theory Why Meri Brown Hasn’t Left Kody: ‘She’s Doing It to Get Back at Him’
Could Meri Brown's decision to stay in her plural marriage to Kody Brown be part of a plot to get back at him? Some 'Sister Wives' fans think so.
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Says Baby No. 3 Will Honor Close Family Member
Years after her family's reality shows went off the air, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is still a favorite among fans of the "19 Kids & Counting" franchise. Although she hasn't gone into book-writing like her sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo, Joy maintains more than a million followers on Instagram and nearly 175,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, "Follow the Forsyths."
90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu Posted A Video With His Kids, And Now I Have Questions About His Relationship With Kalani And More
The latest update on Kalani and Asuelu has fans questioning their relationship status.
Todd And Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Reveals Why He's Never Watched The Fam's Reality Show
Grayson Chrisley hasn't watched Chrisley Knows Best and revealed why.
