Read full article on original website
Related
Pregnant Hilary Swank shows off baby bump in Christmas pic with her fur babies
As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress did some holiday decorating with her other babies, the furry kind. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 17, Hilary shared a festive photo of herself putting the finishing touches on her Christmas tree in her Colorado home as two of her four beloved rescue dogs lay beside her.
Jennifer Garner unexpectedly reunites with co-star Edgar Ramirez after being sat behind him on a flight
Jennifer Garner enjoyed a nice surprise just before takeoff!. The actress, 50, boarded a flight Wednesday and who should be in the seat next to her, but her Yes Day co-star, Edgar Ramirez, 45. The pair looked happy to see each other in a photo shared on social media with...
Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video
Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
Sophie Turner Shares Unseen Photos from Her Pregnancy With Her, Joe Jonas’ 2nd Daughter
A memorable 2022! Sophie Turner has reflected on her year, which included the birth of her second daughter. “What a year friends,” the Game of Thrones alum, 26, captioned a Friday, December 30, Instagram carousel of snaps from recent events, including milestones from her second pregnancy. In one pic, Turner — who married Joe Jonas in 2019 — posed for […]
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus SPLIT just 2 months after confirming romance
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus have split. The news comes shortly after the Nickelodeon alum and the TikToker celebrated their one-month anniversary in early November. The D.R.E.A.M. singer and the content creator have broken up. On Dec. 17, Avery shared a TikTok video showing footage of themselves on a Royal...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Michael Jackson’s 3 Kids Bundle Up To Go Snowmobiling On Lake Tahoe Trip: Photos
Paris Jackson, 24, Prince Jackson, 25, and Blanket “Bigi” Jackson, 20, are spending time in Lake Tahoe on a winter getaway this holiday season. The siblings went snowmobiling on Dec. 29, in photos that you can see here. The trio, whose father is Michael Jackson, looked all grown up on their winter outing, as they prepared to hop on the snowmobiles. Their faces could be seen clearly before they put on their helmets for the excursion.
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Khloe Kardashian’s concerned fans say she looks unrecognizable & too thin with her impossibly long legs in new photos
KHLOE Kardashian's concerned fans have expressed that they think the star looks unrecognizable and too thin in new photos. The Hulu star shared the snapshots on her Instagram Monday to promote her feature story in Sorbet Magazine. Sorbet also posted photos of Khloe, 38, wearing "head-to-toe Prada" as The Power...
Drake shows off 42 diamonds necklace representing all the 'engagement rings' for the times he almost proposed
Drake took to Instagram on Saturday night to share new snaps of his impressive diamond necklace. The God's Plan rapper, 36, showed off the impressive jewelry piece that features 42 diamonds to represent "engagement rings" for "all the times he thought about it but never did it." The Canadian crooner...
Tearful Kim Kardashian says co-parenting with Kanye West is 'really f--king hard'
Kim Kardashian opened up about the complexities of co-parenting with ex Kanye West. Nearly one month after the former couple finalized their divorce, the SKIMS founder—who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the Yeezy designer—is giving her thoughts on their dynamic when it comes to their four children.
WATCH: Dolly Parton & Miley Cyrus Crush Joan Jett Classic ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ on New Year’s Show
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus took the stage together during Miley’s New Year Eve Party on NBC, singing “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The iconic riff takes over right as the song begins, and we see Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton standing together, ready to belt out in unison. Cyrus and Parton then walk out onto the stage, with Parton starting the song’s opening lyrics. They both join back in together for the chorus before Miley hops on the second verse.
Rumer Willis is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
This holiday season, Rumer Willis is gifting her fans with some baby news. The actress and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced on Dec. 20 that they are expecting their first child together in 2023. Alongside a photo of Derek kissing his girlfriend's growing belly, the couple shared the happy...
Elon Musk shares rare photos of his and Grimes’ son X
Elon Musk’s 2-year-old son with Grimes is all grown up!. The Tesla founder took to Twitter on Dec. 8 to post pictures of his 2-year-old son X Æ A-12, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Grimes, during a visit to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. In one photo, the tiny...
Princess Stephanie’s daughter-in-law shows off baby bump in new photo
Marie Chevallier thanked her Instagram followers for their birthday wishes with a new photo of herself cradling her baby bump. Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s daughter-in-law took to her personal Instagram account on Dec. 29 to share the picture. RELATED: See Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s glamorous...
Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron caught getting cozy at New Year’s Eve party
It appears Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are getting to know each other much better. The “Hills” star and the “Bachelorette” alum were caught getting cozy while attending a New Year’s Eve party with his fellow Bachelor Nation members Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. The former “Bachelorette,” 37, and her fiancé, 34, posted several photos and videos along with their friends Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes on Saturday that showed Cavallari, 35, and Cameron, 29, getting quite close. In one video, the model pulled the former MTV personality closer to him while they were dancing. They then embraced each other. Tartick also shared a...
Miranda Lambert Celebrates New Year From Her ‘Happy Place’ Down on the Farm
2023 is off to a great start for folks all across America. Country music superstar Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are starting off the new year with some well-wishes and good times. The video features a montage of the couple’s horses, cats, and dogs roaming around together at the Flyin’ Pistols Farm. The good vibes in the video are just absolutely immaculate.
Adele sings Happy Birthday to boyfriend Rich Paul on stage at Las Vegas residency
Adele helped her boyfriend Rich Paul celebrate 41. The Someone Like You singer sang Happy Birthday to her boyfriend of a year and a half during her Dec. 16 Las Vegas residency concert at Caesar's Palace. In a video, the Hello singer, 34, said, "It's my boyfriend's birthday today, and...
Meet The Late Kirstie Alley’s Two Amazing Children
Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
Rebel Wilson shares sweet 'Holiday Time' photos of her baby girl
Rebel Wilson just shared an aca-adorable look at how she's spending her daughter's first Christmas. The Senior Year star shared a snowy snap of herself and daughter Royce Lillian to Instagram as they prepared to jet off for the holidays with Rebel's girlfriend Ramona Agruma. In the photo, the actress, wearing an ensemble from her R&R Club loungewear brand, holds the 1-month-old, who is wrapped in a pink blanket and has a Santa emoji covering her face.
Floor8
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!https://www.floor8.com/
Comments / 0