ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

By Lootpress News Staff
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ho2Z7_0jywTmIj00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, a law enforcement official said Friday.

The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho, a farming community of about 25,000 people that had not had a murder for five years. Fears of a repeat attack prompted nearly half of the University of Idaho’s over 11,000 students to leave the city and switch to online classes.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. He is being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder, according to arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court. More details are expected at a press conference later today, and an extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

A Ph.D. student by the same name is listed in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, which is a short drive across the state line from the University of Idaho. Messages seeking more information were left for officials at WSU. DeSales University in Pennsylvania confirmed that a student by that name received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed graduate studies in June 2022

The Idaho students — Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Investigators were unable to name a suspect or locate a murder weapon for weeks.

But the case broke open after law enforcement asked the public for help finding a white Hyundai Elantra sedanseen near the home around the time of the killings. The Moscow Police Department made the request Dec. 7, and by the next day had to direct tips to a special FBI call center because so many were coming in. By mid–December, investigators were working through nearly 12,000 tips and had identified more than 22,000 vehicles matching that make and model.

Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington, were members of the university’s Greek system and close friends. Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle lived in the three–story rental home with two other roommates. Kernodle and Chapin were dating and he was visiting the house that night.

Autopsies showed all four were likely asleep when they were attacked. Some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times. There was no sign of sexual assault, police said.

Police said Thursday the rental home would be cleared of “potential biohazards and other harmful substances” to collect evidence starting Friday morning. It was unclear how long the work would take, but a news release said the house would be returned to the property manager upon completion.

Shanon Gray, an attorney representing Goncalves’s father, Steve Goncalves, said law enforcement officials called the family last night to let them know about the arrest, but gave no additional information about how or why they believe he might be connected to the murders.

“Obviously they’re relieved that someone has been arrested,” Gray said. “You guys know about as much as we do right now.”

The case also enticed online sleuths who speculated about potential suspects and motives. In the early days of the investigation, police released relatively few details publicly. Safety concerns also had the university hiring an additional security firm to escort students across campus and the Idaho State Police sending troopers to help patrol the city’s streets.

Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, located in eastern Pennsylvania in the Pocono Mountains. The county seat, Stroudsburg, is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Kohberger waives extradition to Idaho at hearing. Kohberger waives extradition to Idaho at hearing. Pennsylvania State Police speaks on arrest of Bryan …. Pennsylvania State Police...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list

The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Violent California Fugitive That’s Wanted For Murder Arrested In Idaho

Caldwell, Idaho - The Caldwell Police Department and the Nampa Police Department helped take down a violet fugitive for murder from California. According to the press release from the Caldwell Police Department, "U.S. Marshals and Caldwell Police had been monitoring a home on Sage Place, where the fugitive was believed to be hiding out while on the run from California.
CALDWELL, ID
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Troopers justified in killing driver after chase, gunfire; DA

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania prosecutor has ruled that state troopers were justified in shooting and killing a driver after a high-speed pursuit through three counties ended in an exchange of gunfire last month. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said she reviewed videos, reports, witness interviews...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Multiple DUI Offender Punishments Increased in 2022

HARRISBURG PA – Police officers from Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence worked overnight hours at sobriety checks several times during 2022 to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State lawmakers played a role too, in passing new rules to increase punishments against multiple DUI offenders.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Fentanyl test strips become decriminalized this week under new Pennsylvania law

Beginning Monday, people in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. The state legislature, with final approval from Gov. Tom Wolf, amended the state’s drug laws late last year to recognize fentanyl test strips as a preventative, life-saving tool against opioid overdose deaths.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wesb.com

New Laws in the New Year

The New Year is bringing a number of new laws with it. So-called “Driverless cars” will now be allowed in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf signed a bill authorizing the operation and regulation of “highly automated vehicles” with or without a driver behind the wheel, in November. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Oregon Coast Breaking News

OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons

On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
BEND, OR
WTRF

Baby Dog begins the New Year hunting with Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice certainly has a faithful companion. Not only does his bulldog, Baby Dog, accompany the governor at many public appearances, she is now his hunting partner. Justice posted a photo on Twitter Monday showing the plucky bulldog on a successful grouse...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
kmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: Drunk driving on New Year’s Eve

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Many people will be on the road this New Year’s Eve and according to the manager of Magic Valley Paramedics, Stan Flint, so will drunk drivers. Flint says nationwide, 400 drivers will be killed by drunk drivers this New Year’s and with a total...
IDAHO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio prisoner allegedly tests positive after dentist appointment

An Ohio prisoner allegedly tested positive for drugs after a dentist appointment. Allen West Jr., from Cadiz is currently in jail for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony in the fourth degree. West was granted a furlough to attend a dentist appointment but when he returned officials say he tested positive for meth. According to […]
OHIO STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy