Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Billie Eilish Sing “Motion Sickness” With Phoebe Bridgers and “My Hero” With Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl
Last night (December 15), Billie Eilish brought out some special guests during her concert at Inglewood’s Kia Forum. First, she was joined by Dave Grohl to perform Foo Fighters’ “My Hero.” Introducing the song, Grohl said, “You know, I have to say, earlier this year, all of the Foo Fighters and our families gathered together at my house to watch the Grammys, and, when Billie came out for her performance in the Taylor Hawkins T-shirt, the room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude. So, from our families who are here tonight, the Hawkins family, and everyone, we’d like to thank you very much for that. So let’s, let’s sing it for Taylor.”
PopSugar
Watch Adele Serenade Boyfriend Rich Paul During Vegas Residency Concert
Adele made boyfriend Rich Paul's recent birthday a special one. During a concert at her "Weekends With Adele" residency in Las Vegas on Dec. 16, the "I Drink Wine" singer paused her set to sing "Happy Birthday" to the sports agent, who celebrated his 41st birthday that same day. Clips captured by excited concertgoers offered a look at the sweet moment.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
ETOnline.com
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela
There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
Pregnant Hilary Swank shows off baby bump in Christmas pic with her fur babies
As Hilary Swank awaits the arrival of her twins with husband Philip Schneider, the actress did some holiday decorating with her other babies, the furry kind. Taking to Instagram on Dec. 17, Hilary shared a festive photo of herself putting the finishing touches on her Christmas tree in her Colorado home as two of her four beloved rescue dogs lay beside her.
New Details Emerge After Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Revealed
New details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death have emerged. According to her death certificate, the actress passed away at her home in Clearwater, Florida, and her family chose to have her cremated. The certificate, which was obtained by US Weekly, came a few weeks after Alley’s children, True and Lillie...
Tearful Kim Kardashian says co-parenting with Kanye West is 'really f--king hard'
Kim Kardashian opened up about the complexities of co-parenting with ex Kanye West. Nearly one month after the former couple finalized their divorce, the SKIMS founder—who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the Yeezy designer—is giving her thoughts on their dynamic when it comes to their four children.
Effingham Radio
Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey
Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
Showbiz411
SZA Sold Only 778 Albums This Week But She’s Number 1 to Taylor Swift’s 61K Number 2
The number 1 album of the week is “SOS” by SZA. It sold only 778 albums (that’s CDs and paid downloads). Nearly all of the 123,000 album sales SZA cooked up came from streaming. Her fans were happy just playing her music on their phones over and over again. (That’s too bad, I really like her voice and her songs.)
AGT: All-Stars’ Simon Cowell reveals his show The X Factor will finally return to US after 10 years off the air
AMERICA'S Got Talent: All-Stars creator Simon Cowell has revealed his other famous show The X Factor will finally return to the United States after ten years off the air. Simon Cowell, 63, has confirmed exclusively confirmed with The U.S. Sun the global series The X Factor is officially returning to American audiences.
Black Eyed Peas Show Solidarity With LGBTQ+ Community On NYE Show In Poland That Mel C Dropped Out Of Days Before
The Black Eyed Peas showed their solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during their appearance on Poland’s TVP New Year’s Eve gig, the same show Mel C dropped out of last week. When the four-member group appeared on stage they were all seen wearing a rainbow armbands. Apl.de.ap, J. Rey Soul, Taboo and will.i.am showed their support to the community during the broadcast on the Polish public broadcaster. The act from the “Where Is The Love?” singers caused quite a commotion from Polish anti-gay activists like Marcin Warchol, a member of Poland’s Law and Justice Party (PiS). The political party has taken steps...
Rumer Willis is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
This holiday season, Rumer Willis is gifting her fans with some baby news. The actress and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced on Dec. 20 that they are expecting their first child together in 2023. Alongside a photo of Derek kissing his girlfriend's growing belly, the couple shared the happy...
Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023
Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
Miley Cyrus announces new single 'Flowers': Listen to the teaser
Miley Cyrus announced that she has a new single, "Flowers," on its way.
Elon Musk shares rare photos of his and Grimes’ son X
Elon Musk’s 2-year-old son with Grimes is all grown up!. The Tesla founder took to Twitter on Dec. 8 to post pictures of his 2-year-old son X Æ A-12, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Grimes, during a visit to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. In one photo, the tiny...
Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas dating?
Once upon a time...Leonardo DiCaprio was rumored to be dating a new woman. The Wolf of Wall Street star, who split from girlfriend Camila Morrone in August after four years, recently sparked romance rumors with Victoria Lamas, the daughter of Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas. Victoria, 23, and Leonardo, 48, were photographed on Dec. 20 entering a car together after leaving The Birds Streets Club in Los Angeles, but a source close to the situation told publications what's really going on between the pair.
Morrissey Reveals Miley Cyrus 'Wants To Be Taken Off' His New Album
Morrissey broke the news in a statement called "Miley Is A Punk Rocker."
Britney Spears Channels ‘Baby One More Time’ School Girl Style In Plaid Skirt For Flight To NYC
Britney Spears took a note from her fashion past while getting ready for her latest trip. Making a fashion statement, the star donned a plaid miniskirt that looked like it could have been plucked off the set of her “Baby One More Time” music video. The pop star, 41, delighted fans as she showed off her Millenium-inspired travel ensemble in one of her zippy outfit videos posted to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 12.
Keenan Cahill: 5 Things About Beloved YouTube Star Dead At 27
Keenan Cahill was a YouTube artist. He was known for his hilarious lip-syncing videos, which sometimes featured celebrities. The online personality died on Dec. 29, 2022, per TMZ. Some people use their online presence to bring a smile and a laugh to others, and that’s exactly what Keenan Cahill did....
Miley Cyrus releasing surprise dis single — on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday
It’s not “The Last Song” — but it might be the last laugh. Miley Cyrus, 30, has confirmed the release of a new single, titled “Flowers,” on Jan. 13. Fans have been freaking out about the announcement, but their excitement isn’t solely about the new music to come. People were quick to note that the release date happens to be her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday. “Can love me better, I can love me better, baby / Can love me better, I can love me better, baby / Can love me better,” Cyrus sings in a short promo clip. “Yeah, I...
Floor8
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!https://www.floor8.com/
Comments / 0