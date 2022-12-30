Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Sandbags: prepping for potential flooding in the Northstate
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Flood watches were in effect across the Northstate as wet weather is expected to pound the area on Wednesday and Thursday. In the aftermath of a powerful atmospheric river that drenched Northern California over New Year’s weekend, and with more wet weather headed to the area there are a few things you can do to prepare.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9:31 p.m.] Snow Falling on Mountain Roads
Snow has begun to stick on mountain passes. Chain control is in effect near Mad River on Hwy 36. The National Weather service is predicting snow above 3000 feet with possible accumulations of four to six inches across multiple areas after 10 a.m. and before 10 p.m.: “Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet first week of 2023!
Bundle up, grab your umbrella and get your tire chains handy for mountain travel before you head out the door Monday. The break from the wet weather that started Saturday afternoon is coming to an end by mid day Monday as another wet system will track inland from the Pacific. This storm system isn't packing the same punch of moisture, but is projected to bring lower snow levels to our mountain areas today. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains from 8am through 10am Monday, and the Sierra will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10am Monday through 4am Tuesday. Snow levels are projected to range down into the 1500' to 2500' range in Trinity, Shasta & Siskiyou Counties. Snow levels will mostly be down to around 3500' in the foothills and Sierra today. Up to around 8 inches of snow will be possible from this system as it tracks across our region today through early Tuesday. Rain and snow will arrive in the Northern Mountains by mid morning, but the remainder of our region will likely stay dry until early to mid afternoon. Thin clouds have been increasing overnight, but they arrived a bit too late to trap in the heat from yesterday afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to low 40's in the valley, 30's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in our mountain zones to start your Monday. Winds are modest and out of the northeast to start the day, but will shift to become out of the southeast to 10mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to around 20mph will be possible in the afternoon hours. The heaviest rain and snow of the day is projected to fall from mid afternoon through late this evening. Showers will become less widespread and will become more scattered overnight into early Tuesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
actionnewsnow.com
Large crowd expected at Red Bluff’s California Circuit Final Saturday night
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A packed crowd is expected at Saturday’s California Circuit Final in Red Bluff. RC Landingham, Cottonwood’s Nellie Miller, Red Bluff’s Zach Brown and Colby Demo and Cathy Cagliari will be participating in the final. There are almost $200,000 in winnings that will be...
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
krcrtv.com
"The lake has potential to actually recover," winter storm brings hope to Shasta Lake
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — It seems the whole country is enduring some level of serious winter weather this holiday season. Here, in the Northstate, we’re expected to receive several inches of rain on top of heavy winds and fog. The excess rainfall is a huge positive for filling...
Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
actionnewsnow.com
Mercy Medical Center Redding announces first baby of 2023
REDDING, Calif. - Mercy Medical Center in Redding announced the birth of the first baby of 2023. Baby girl Ruth Danette Locke was born at 3:34 a.m., Sunday morning, Mercy Redding officials say. Ruth weighs in at 7 pounds and 7 ounces. She is 19 inches tall. Ruth’s parents are...
actionnewsnow.com
Here are your 2022 CA Circuit Finals highlights
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A SOLD OUT performance capped the final night of the PRCA California Circuit Finals RAM Rodeo in Red Bluff Saturday, December 31, 2022. It was the Red Bluff Round-Up's third year as the host rodeo for the finals, a big success. More than 2,000 tickets were...
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigating 3 reports of shots fired on New Year’s Day in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - 6:30 P.M. UPDATED - Red Bluff Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired early on New Year's Day. Police say they believe two reports may be connected. An officer told Action News Now that a drive by shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday. Sgt....
actionnewsnow.com
Driver killed in Wednesday’s Highway 44 crash identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified an 81-year-old man who died in a crash on Highway 44 at the Silver Bridge Road intersection on Wednesday. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Virgil Smith of Troy, Montana died in the two-vehicle crash. The crash happened Wednesday around 2:10 p.m....
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
New Year Begins as Gateway Crusaders Mull Over Superintendent Pick and America Falls Apart
Happy new year, ladies, gentlemen and assorted and sundry genders! It’s 2023 and the American way of life as we’ve known it is on the wane. It doesn’t have a darned thing to do with which pronouns you use, the alleged teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools or the false claim the United States was founded as a Christian nation.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Burglary suspect hides in attic, then attempts to bite an officer
REDDING, Calif. - Officers responded to a possible burglary in Redding on Friday and found a suspect hiding inside the attic, according to the Redding Police Department. Just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 1300 block of Harpole Road. The homeowner told police he was watching live surveillance video at the vacant home and saw a person force his way in through the front door, police said.
actionnewsnow.com
Ten people arrested in Shasta County following complaints regarding nuisance property
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took ten people into custody on Friday following an operation to deal with a nuisance property that had generated numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Citizens living near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in Anderson had submitted numerous complaints...
krcrtv.com
Update: 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week has been found
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE: Dec. 27. According to the Red Bluff Police Department, the Juvenile has been located as of Monday at 7:15 p.m. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police...
