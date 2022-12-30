ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

krcrtv.com

Sandbags: prepping for potential flooding in the Northstate

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Flood watches were in effect across the Northstate as wet weather is expected to pound the area on Wednesday and Thursday. In the aftermath of a powerful atmospheric river that drenched Northern California over New Year’s weekend, and with more wet weather headed to the area there are a few things you can do to prepare.
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 9:31 p.m.] Snow Falling on Mountain Roads

Snow has begun to stick on mountain passes. Chain control is in effect near Mad River on Hwy 36. The National Weather service is predicting snow above 3000 feet with possible accumulations of four to six inches across multiple areas after 10 a.m. and before 10 p.m.: “Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity, Northeastern Mendocino Interior.
MAD RIVER, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet first week of 2023!

Bundle up, grab your umbrella and get your tire chains handy for mountain travel before you head out the door Monday. The break from the wet weather that started Saturday afternoon is coming to an end by mid day Monday as another wet system will track inland from the Pacific. This storm system isn't packing the same punch of moisture, but is projected to bring lower snow levels to our mountain areas today. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains from 8am through 10am Monday, and the Sierra will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10am Monday through 4am Tuesday. Snow levels are projected to range down into the 1500' to 2500' range in Trinity, Shasta & Siskiyou Counties. Snow levels will mostly be down to around 3500' in the foothills and Sierra today. Up to around 8 inches of snow will be possible from this system as it tracks across our region today through early Tuesday. Rain and snow will arrive in the Northern Mountains by mid morning, but the remainder of our region will likely stay dry until early to mid afternoon. Thin clouds have been increasing overnight, but they arrived a bit too late to trap in the heat from yesterday afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to low 40's in the valley, 30's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in our mountain zones to start your Monday. Winds are modest and out of the northeast to start the day, but will shift to become out of the southeast to 10mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to around 20mph will be possible in the afternoon hours. The heaviest rain and snow of the day is projected to fall from mid afternoon through late this evening. Showers will become less widespread and will become more scattered overnight into early Tuesday.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County

ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
FORTUNA, CA
FOX40

Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County

(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mercy Medical Center Redding announces first baby of 2023

REDDING, Calif. - Mercy Medical Center in Redding announced the birth of the first baby of 2023. Baby girl Ruth Danette Locke was born at 3:34 a.m., Sunday morning, Mercy Redding officials say. Ruth weighs in at 7 pounds and 7 ounces. She is 19 inches tall. Ruth’s parents are...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Here are your 2022 CA Circuit Finals highlights

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A SOLD OUT performance capped the final night of the PRCA California Circuit Finals RAM Rodeo in Red Bluff Saturday, December 31, 2022. It was the Red Bluff Round-Up's third year as the host rodeo for the finals, a big success. More than 2,000 tickets were...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver killed in Wednesday’s Highway 44 crash identified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified an 81-year-old man who died in a crash on Highway 44 at the Silver Bridge Road intersection on Wednesday. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Virgil Smith of Troy, Montana died in the two-vehicle crash. The crash happened Wednesday around 2:10 p.m....
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

New Year Begins as Gateway Crusaders Mull Over Superintendent Pick and America Falls Apart

Happy new year, ladies, gentlemen and assorted and sundry genders! It’s 2023 and the American way of life as we’ve known it is on the wane. It doesn’t have a darned thing to do with which pronouns you use, the alleged teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools or the false claim the United States was founded as a Christian nation.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Burglary suspect hides in attic, then attempts to bite an officer

REDDING, Calif. - Officers responded to a possible burglary in Redding on Friday and found a suspect hiding inside the attic, according to the Redding Police Department. Just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 1300 block of Harpole Road. The homeowner told police he was watching live surveillance video at the vacant home and saw a person force his way in through the front door, police said.
REDDING, CA

