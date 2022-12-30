Read full article on original website
San Diego Channel
Urban League San Diego, a history of achieving social and economic equality.
You may have heard of them, but do you really know them? Since 1953, Urban League San Diego County has been one of the leading voices for people of color dedicated to achieving social and economic equality. Al Abdallah, Chief Operating Officer and Brittni Bingham, Program Coordinator for Urban League...
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 2, 2023: Wet and windy weather continues into the new year
The wet weather is sticking around into the new year with several more storms on the horizon into mid-January. The first storm will bring increasing rain tonight, most widespread after midnight, continuing into tomorrow morning which means as people are heading back to work the roads will be wet and the commute will likely be slower than normal. Showers taper off during the day Tuesday with mostly dry conditions by the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will average between .25 to .75" for the coast and valleys with .50 to 1.25" in the mountains and less than .20" in the deserts. Light snow accumulation is expected at the higher mountains of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain.
San Diego Channel
Little Italy workers excited and concerned over minimum wage increase
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All the employees here at Little Italy’s Food Hall will see an increase in their next paycheck. It sounds like a good thing, but managers say the money will come from the customers. These employees have a reason to smile even though they’re working...
