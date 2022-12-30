The wet weather is sticking around into the new year with several more storms on the horizon into mid-January. The first storm will bring increasing rain tonight, most widespread after midnight, continuing into tomorrow morning which means as people are heading back to work the roads will be wet and the commute will likely be slower than normal. Showers taper off during the day Tuesday with mostly dry conditions by the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will average between .25 to .75" for the coast and valleys with .50 to 1.25" in the mountains and less than .20" in the deserts. Light snow accumulation is expected at the higher mountains of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO