Market misery deals sovereign wealth funds historic setback in 2022 -study
LONDON (Reuters) – Heavy falls in stock and bond markets over the last year have cut the combined value of the world’s sovereign wealth and public pension funds for the first time ever – and to the tune of $2.2 trillion, an annual study of the sector has estimated.
Indonesia eyes $11 billion in capital market fundraising this year
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia is targeting 170 trillion rupiah ($10.92 billion) in capital market fundraising for this year, including from initial public offerings and debt instruments, its financial regulator said on Monday, well below the amount raised in 2022. About 260 trillion rupiah was raised through the capital market...
Tough year ahead for the global economy, IMF’s Georgieva warns
(Reuters) – For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth – the United States, Europe and China – all experience weakening activity, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday. The new...
Marketmind: Every picture Tesla story
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. If the first proper global trading day of 2023 offers any clue on how the following 12 months will unfold, buckle up. The fairly upbeat mood in Asia and Europe was crushed in U.S. hours...
IIFL Finance to raise funds via public issue
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s IIFL Finance plans to raise at least 1 billion rupees ($12.10 million) through public issue of non-convertible debentures, according to a product note. The issue, which also has a greenshoe option to retain an oversubscription of 9 billion rupees, will open for subscription on...
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
French manufacturing contraction not as deep as forecast in Dec – final PMI
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s manufacturing sector contracted less than first thought in December, a survey showed on Monday, even though inflationary pressures continued to weigh on the euro zone’s second-biggest economy. S&P Global’s final December purchasing managers index (PMI) came in at 49.2 points, just below the...
Airbus interested in minority share in Atos’s Evidian – Les Echos
PARIS (Reuters) -Shares in French IT group Atos rallied on Monday, after newspaper Les Echos reported Airbus had started “exploratory talks” to take a minority share in the firm’s cybersecurity unit, citing unnamed sources. Airbus said in an emailed statement that it would not comment on speculation,...
Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound
DUBAI (Reuters) – Dubai has suspended a tax of 30% on alcohol and dropped a licence fee previously needed to buy alcohol in the commercial and tourism hub, two major retailers said on social media. The move is expected to further boost the appeal of Dubai to tourists and...
Toyota’s Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach
(Reuters) – Toyota Motor’s Indian unit said on Sunday the company has been notified of an incident that might have exposed the personal information of some of its customers on the internet. Toyota Kirloskar Motor is a joint venture between the Japanese carmaker and the Indian Kirloskar group.
Blinken discussed U.S.-China relationship in call with China’s Qin
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with incoming Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang over the phone on Sunday, Blinken said on Twitter, after China last week appointed its ambassador to the United States to be its new foreign minister. Blinken said he discussed the U.S.-China...
Bulgaria will sign deal for access to Turkey’s LNG terminals, gas network
SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz will sign on Tuesday a long-term deal with Turkish state gas firm Botas for access to neighbouring Turkey’s terminals for liquefied natural gas and transit to its border, the Bulgarian government said. Bulgaria, which was almost fully dependent on Russian gas,...
Polish regulator accuses T-Mobile of misleading advertising
WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish regulator UOKiK has accused the Polish unit of T-Mobile of misleading advertising relating to a free mobile data offer, with the company potentially facing a fine of 10% of annual revenue. UOKiK said on Monday that T-Mobile Polska’s slogan “1200 GB free for a year”...
China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state media played down the severity on Tuesday of the COVID-19 wave surging over the country, with its scientists expected to give a briefing to the World Health Organization on the evolution of the virus later in the day. China’s abrupt U-turn on COVID...
Japan Dec factory activity posts sharpest fall in more than 2 years -PMI
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese factory activity fell in December at the sharpest pace in 26 months, a business survey showed on Wednesday, with companies seeing further declines amid a global economic slowdown. The au Jibun Bank Japan manufacturing purchasing managers’ index edged down to a seasonally adjusted 48.9 in...
Brazil’s Lula says he received letter from China’s Xi on further cooperation
(Reuters) – Brazilian new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he had received a letter from Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressing a desire to increase cooperation between the two countries. “I received from China’s Vice President Wang Qishan a letter from President Xi Jinping expressing his...
EU offers China free vaccines as COVID-19 infections surge
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has offered free COVID-19 vaccines to China, the EU executive said on Tuesday, as infections there surged following Beijing’s relaxation of its “zero-COVID” policies. China has not responded to the offer yet, a spokesperson for the European Commission told journalists...
Qatar to require all travelers from China to have a COVID test -QNA
DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar will from Tuesday require travelers arriving from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure, Qatar’s state news agency QNA said on Monday. The testing requirement is imposed on all travelers regardless of vaccination status, the agency added.
Migrants arrive in record numbers in Panama in 2022, data shows
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Migrants arrived at record numbers in Panama in 2022, the Central American nation said Sunday, with most of them leaving Venezuela and crossing the dangerous Darien Gap region in an attempt to reach the United States. With 248,283 migrants from different countries recorded by Panamanian...
