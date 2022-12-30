CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the Crescent Beach Bascule Draw (SR 206) Bridge were locked in the upright position Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark was on the drivers stuck on bridge. "Nobody going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.

SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO