Saint Johns County, FL

First Coast News

Commuters stuck on SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the Crescent Beach Bascule Draw (SR 206) Bridge were locked in the upright position Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark was on the drivers stuck on bridge. "Nobody going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

$10K reward offered after elderly couple found dead in Central Florida home

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A money reward is being offered for information in a homicide investigation surrounding an elderly couple found dead in their house over the weekend. Police in Central Florida say the elderly couple was found dead at their home which is in a senior living facility in Mount Dora. WESH reports an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife were found dead inside the apartment.
MOUNT DORA, FL
First Coast News

New parts of 'Miya's Law' went into effect on Jan. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of new laws brought changes to Florida on Jan. 1, including measures aimed at increasing safety for renters. They're part of "Miya's Law" — the tenant safety legislation that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last year in honor of 19-year-old Miya Marcano. The law first went into effect on July 1, 2022, but several major provisions took effect on New Year's Day.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

List: Cold weather shelters along the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We've been waiting all week for what's coming Friday. The strongest cold front we've had in six years will cross through southeast Georgia and northeast Florida Friday and temperatures will crash throughout the day. Cold temperatures are expected to hang around Sunday as well. Here's where...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
