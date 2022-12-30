Read full article on original website
Commuters stuck on SR 206 Bridge in St. Johns County
CRESCENT BEACH, Fla — Arms on the Crescent Beach Bascule Draw (SR 206) Bridge were locked in the upright position Tuesday afternoon leaving drivers stranded on the bridge. The malfunction occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday according to the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department. First Coast News' Jessica Clark was on the drivers stuck on bridge. "Nobody going anywhere," she said. "We're just sitting on the bridge waiting for the bridge arms to get unstuck." The drivers were still trapped at 2:30 p.m.
$10K reward offered after elderly couple found dead in Central Florida home
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A money reward is being offered for information in a homicide investigation surrounding an elderly couple found dead in their house over the weekend. Police in Central Florida say the elderly couple was found dead at their home which is in a senior living facility in Mount Dora. WESH reports an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife were found dead inside the apartment.
St. Augustine police looking for person of interest after attack on security guard at The White Lion
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department has identified a person of interest in an aggravated battery that occurred at the White Lion on New Year's Eve. Police say during the incident, a security officer was struck several times with a broken bottle in the head, resulting in serious injuries.
JAX sees seven dozen flight delays after 'computer issue' hindered Florida airways
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An air traffic computer issue lead to a nationwide ground stop for flights arriving and leaving Florida Monday. The FAA reports the issue is resolved, but it did cause delays at airports across the state, including at the Jacksonville International Airport. The airport wound up with...
Defense attorney in St. Augustine Stand Your Ground case: We live in a gun state, and the judge simply followed the law.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida — A fatal shooting outside a popular bar in downtown St. Augustine a year and a half ago rocked rocked the usually quiet tourist area. Then that shooting became a rare 'Stand Your Ground' case. And in an even rarer twist, the judge agreed Friday that...
Appeals court reverses decision in Ponte Vedra high school transgender bathroom case
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of the St. Johns County School Board in a 5-year-old case, saying its bathroom policy does not violate the Constitution. The case was brought by Drew Adams, a transgender former student at Nease High...
Service to be suspended on St. Johns River Ferry starting Jan. 14
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Those who rely on the St. Johns River Ferry will have to come up with a backup plan come January. JTA will suspend St. Johns River Ferry service from January 14 to April 1, 2023 for routine vessel maintenance required by the U.S. Coast Guard. The...
Feeding Northeast Florida doubling in size to meet growing need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The largest food bank on the First Coast says there are more mouths to feed than ever before. Feeding Northeast Florida puts food in the hands of 85,000 people a day, but the need is increasing. They are growing to meet the demand. CEO and President...
Dune erosion in St. Johns County could have washed away millions worth of replaced sand
VILANO BEACH, Fla. — Restoring the dunes in St. Johns County can sometimes look like an uphill battle as storms and high tides wash away re-nourishment work every year. One expert points out that putting the sand back isn't enough to keep the sand dunes in place. Beach erosion...
New parts of 'Miya's Law' went into effect on Jan. 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of new laws brought changes to Florida on Jan. 1, including measures aimed at increasing safety for renters. They're part of "Miya's Law" — the tenant safety legislation that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last year in honor of 19-year-old Miya Marcano. The law first went into effect on July 1, 2022, but several major provisions took effect on New Year's Day.
Golfer waiting on Masters invite finds out it was sent to Georgia man with the same name
ATLANTA — Pro golfer Scott Stallings has been understandably anxious to get his Masters invitation in the mail - he qualified for the 2023 tournament in what would be just his third trip to Augusta National, the first in nearly a decade. In a tweet Monday, he said he's...
Sailing center in St. Augustine moves forward
ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida — About seven years in the making, a sailing center in St. Augustine is one big step closer to being built. Tuesday, demolition started of an old house on the land where the new center will soon be constructed. "It will all be demolished," Roy Yeager...
Months after storms flood Downtown St. Augustine, tourists fill the same streets
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A few months ago, the St. Augustine bayfront was under several feet of water, for the second time this year. This week, that same stretch of city street is flooded with visitors, who, like the storms, seem to be arriving with increased intensity every year.
List: Cold weather shelters along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We've been waiting all week for what's coming Friday. The strongest cold front we've had in six years will cross through southeast Georgia and northeast Florida Friday and temperatures will crash throughout the day. Cold temperatures are expected to hang around Sunday as well. Here's where...
