Miami, OK

Crash in southeast Kansas kills Oklahoma man

By Wil Day
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Miami, Oklahoma man was killed on Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Cherokee County, Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Asthy Zarred, 21, was driving west on Bagdad Road around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night when he left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

97-year-old Kansas woman evicted from nursing home following contract dispute

Zarred was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other passenger in the car, a 59-year-old man also from Oklahoma, was not injured.

