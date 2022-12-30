Crash in southeast Kansas kills Oklahoma man
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Miami, Oklahoma man was killed on Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Cherokee County, Kansas.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says Asthy Zarred, 21, was driving west on Bagdad Road around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night when he left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Zarred was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other passenger in the car, a 59-year-old man also from Oklahoma, was not injured.
