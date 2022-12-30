ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

City officials remind public to stay safe during New Year's Eve celebrations

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- As people prepare to ring in the new year, city officials are reminding everyone to do so safely.

With New Year's celebrations taking place across the city this weekend, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications is asking people to report any suspicious activity they may see to 911.

“Public safety is always the number one priority, and the city remains ready to respond to all safety hazards with security measures to ensure a safe New Year’s Eve celebration throughout the City," said Rich Guidice, Executive Director of OEMC.

Throughout the weekend, OEMC will be monitoring events and activities in the city as well as traffic and weather conditions and will coordinate with both the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department.

One of those events include the New Year’s Eve countdown and fireworks display at Navy Pier.

And as is tradition, the CTA will be offering free bus and train rides from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday--so revelers are encouraged to use public transportation--especially if they plan to be drinking.

