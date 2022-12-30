Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SavannahTed RiversSavannah, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
Related
wtoc.com
Downtown Savannah businesses happy with New Year’s Eve celebrations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Downtown bars are starting the year off with a bang after people packed into ring in the new year. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen this bar that packed before.”. It may be quiet now as New Year’s decorations still hang at The Escape...
wtoc.com
Rain clears as people prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people are expected to flock to downtown Savannah to countdown to midnight as New Year’s Eve celebrations are taking place across the Hostess City. Crowds have gotten bigger along River Street as Saturday afternoon has gone on. All eyes were on the weather...
wtoc.com
2022 brought more visitors to Hilton Head Island, according to businesses
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - 2022 tourism numbers had a lot to live up to on Hilton Head Island, as 2021 broke records thanks to lifted travel regulations. There’s a little bias there, but take a look for yourself... “We just made some pralines.”. “We call them fiddlers...
Glass recycling returning to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After more than five years without, glass recycling is returning to Savannah. Last year, Savannah City Council approved an agreement to bring the program back to the city. “I’m excited to share that this program is officially online,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in his weekly press conference. The details of […]
wtoc.com
The newest old house in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hills-Galloway House looks like a perfect fit here in Savannah. “Pretty much the original building is completely intact,” says the home’s owner Peter Galloway. It’s a home full of history. “The rafters are original...you have huge HL hinges they’re from about 1720...the...
wtoc.com
Places to recycle your Christmas tree
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - With the holidays ending, many are starting to take down their Christmas trees. But instead of throwing it on the curb, some places in our area want you to recycle your tree. Some people say they want to continue their tree’s purpose by recycling it....
wtoc.com
Hundreds rush into ocean for Tybee Island’s Polar Plunge
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - While some look for warm getaways to start the New Year, hundreds on Tybee Island welcomed 2023 in a much colder way. Hundreds rushed into the ocean braving chilly water temperatures for Tybee’s Polar Plunge. It’s a tradition not held in full-scale since before...
wtoc.com
Coats collected staying to help those in our community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Winter coats are now going to kids in need. WTOC help fill up the Canady’s Heating and Air van with coats you donated. The coats will help keep families right here in our community warm. We want to thank everyone who donated for making this...
wtoc.com
Fundraising efforts underway for renovation of theater in downtown Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Fundraising efforts are underway for a project aiming to revitalize downtown Pembroke. Renovation efforts for the Tos Theater will add new seating, lighting and drink options to the venue. Organizers say they’ve been able to raise thousands of dollars for this restoration project that they hope...
wtoc.com
Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition hosting ‘Bulloch Bears Witness’
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An event in Statesboro Wednesday night hopes to bring people together to remember the past and create a better future. Organizers of the event say it will be as much a conversation as a concert. They’ll have musicians, but also poets, historians, and advocates. The...
wtoc.com
Continued calls for blood donations to start the new year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are typically a slow time for blood donations, so one organization is asking you to help and get into the holiday spirit while doing so. “What we’re hoping is that people think about blood donation and put that on their list of New Year’s resolutions for this year,” said Katie Smithson, the press and media coordinator for The Blood Connection.
Savannah construction company gets shout out from HGTV celebrity for renovating his home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday, American TV host Ty Pennington shared a video of areas of his home that were recently renovated by Heritage Construction Savannah, Inc. a local construction company. In the post, which included a video, Pennington said, “Huge shout-out to @heritage_construction_savannah for always making the impossible happen #bestteam.” “When you work for […]
wtoc.com
Water main break causing traffic issues along DeRenne Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A water main break is causing traffic issues on DeRenne Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to the Savannah Police Department. Police say the left turn lane from Bull Street to DeRenne Avenue is closed as well as the right turn lane from White Bluff to DeRenne Avenue.
WJCL
Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Savannah
Savannah might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Savannah.
wtoc.com
More space being added to Bulloch Co. government annex building
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The process to get permits in Bulloch County could get easier in the next few months. The county’s adding badly needed space at the building along North Main Street that houses those offices. County leaders say they’ve needed more space for years but will need it even more in the future as the county keeps growing.
December food inspections: Tossed meatloaf, remains on ‘clean dishes,’ unsafe temperatures, perfect scores
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year tens of millions of people are getting sick, and thousands are dying according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cause? Foodborne illness. Foodborne illness is caused by consuming contaminated foods or beverages. Many different disease-causing microbes or pathogens can contaminate foods, so there are many different […]
wtoc.com
Staying focused on wellness with Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center in Savannah is here to help us get focused on achieving optimal wellness. We got a deeper look into how our sight is directly correlated to balance.
wtoc.com
Collapsed sewer line causing traffic issues along DeRenne Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A collapsed sewer line is causing traffic issues along DeRenne Avenue, according to the City of Savannah. The issue is along DeRenne Avenue between Abercorn and Bull streets. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible. According to the city, it could impact rush hour...
What you need to know about holiday-related accidents
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — With New Year’s Eve falling on a weekend this year, emergency room doctors in Savannah are gearing up to treat a significant number of holiday-related accidents. “So, when you have holidays that occur on a weekend, it is definitely an increased number in patients that will show up. If you take […]
Comments / 0