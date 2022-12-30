Cantrell's 2022 year in review

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office today listed its accomplishments in 2022.

The administration touted redeployment of 75 NOPD officers and the creation of an equal number of civilian positions to handle non-violent complaints, and said response time for emergency calls have declined since April.

In matters of public health, Cantrell's' office noted that New Orleans has the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the state, with more than 70 percent of the city's residents having completed the vaccination series.

On the economic front, the mayor's office highlighted the creation of a biomedical district, support for renewable energy initiatives, and dedication of resources for workforce development.

The administration also touted the beginning of work on a $34 million dollar electrical substation dedicated to the Sewerage & Water Board, continued spending of billions of FEMA recovery funds, and the completion of $97 million in street repairs.

Read the mayor's office's entire 2022 year in review below:

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans today announced several administration and City department accomplishments aligned with Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s top priorities: public safety as a matter of public health, programming for youth and families, expanding affordable housing options, combating homelessness, identifying economic development opportunities, improving critical infrastructure, upgrading City services, and increasing resilience and sustainability in all communities.

Mayor Cantrell directly fought for federal funding as part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), resulting in the City receiving a second payment of $155 million, bringing the total received to $349 million. This one-time funding will be used on projects that will improve the quality of life and development of communities in all areas of the city. Although residents and local government continued to experience the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City is in strong fiscal shape heading into 2023 following the passing of a $1.4 billion budget earlier this month.

Public Safety

The Cantrell Administration has also continued its focus on addressing crime, resulting in statistical reductions over the last three months. The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) implemented policy and procedural changes and reformed its Public Integrity Bureau with guidance from national consultants. Mayor Cantrell most recently led the passing of a groundbreaking $32.5 million recruitment and retention package that includes bonuses for officers according to years served. Mayor Cantrell also appointed Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork to lead the department.

Seventy-five commissioned officers were redeployed to increase patrol activity

The new Citizens Academy created 75 civilian jobs to handle non-violent incidents and lessen the burden officers

2,456 illegal guns removed from the streets

Total crimes against persons down 15 percent in the 4th Quarter of 2022

Response time for emergency calls steadily declined since April

Department purchased 75 public safety vehicles to add to the fleet

NOPD’s technology network bandwidth upgraded for remote accessibility

Completed construction of the new state-of-the-art $3.7 million firing range housed at the Municipal Training Academy in New Orleans East, in addition to the new Criminal Evidence and Processing Complex

The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) graduated 66 firefighters from the Fire Academy this year and procured new equipment that includes four ladder trucks, one pump, and one rescue unit. The NOFD has taken several measures to protect firefighters by making cancer prevention a top priority because of the greater risk, securing more personal protection equipment (PPE) and by expanding decontamination procedures.

The department responded to 1,603 fires, 29,136 medical incidents, 1,547 hazardous material incidents, and installed 1,247 smoke alarms in homes across the city

The department completed 3 station renovations

The New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (EMS) established the Trauma Blood Program, one of only a handful in the country, and was awarded $5.7 million in federal funding to purchase new ambulances, rescue vehicles, and medical and educational equipment.

New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP) Department continued its mission of preparing for and responding to disasters.

Responded to tornado that impacted the Algiers community, and the artic airmass winter weather emergency

Prior to the start of hurricane season, partnered with community organizations to distribute hurricane preparedness supplies to over 2,000 families

Localized a network of 20 weather STEM weather stations for more accurate forecasting which is available at weatherwise.nola.gov

Enhanced post-emergency generator capacity on 15 City buildings and the Convention Center for Emergency Resources Centers and post-storm response efforts

The Orleans Parish Communications District (OPCD) successfully upgraded 9-1-1 resiliency, reliability and increased location accuracy, which was tested and passed during the recent severe weather events.

﻿OPCD worked to secure the successful passage of HB392 that designates 9-1-1 professionals as first responders

OPCD Training Academy received accreditation and certification by an international standard writing body

Public Health

The strong leadership and proactive responses of the New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) continued to tackle the pandemic and averted the Monkeypox crisis due to swift mobilization and partnership with state and federal stakeholders.

New Orleans boasts the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the state with 72 percent of total population completely vaccinated

Over 5,400 Monkeypox vaccinations were completed in Region 1, which includes Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines Parishes, keeping Region 1’s number of cases at only 200

NOHD hosted 47 trainings for 400 participants on CPR, naloxone (Narcan), and Stop the Bleed and distributed nearly 1,500 doses of naloxone

Coordinated 68 public health outreach and cleaning efforts at homeless encampments

Youth and Families

The Mayor’s Office of Youth and Families (OYF) continues to coordinate and promote educational and job skills programs for youth in addition to leadership and parenting skills. The Cantrell Administration spearheaded the voters’ approved $21 million annual allotment toward early childhood education and helped to secure a total of $53 million in investments for youth as displayed on the Youth Spend tool.

Established the first-ever guaranteed income program in New Orleans to provide 125 young adults who are disconnected from work or school with $350 a month

41 participants completed the 12-week paid Jumpstart program

Graduated 13 participants from the Pathways program in 2022, bringing the total number of graduates to 72

Graduated 17 Pathways alumni from the recently launched Leadership Training module

Housing and Homelessness

Affordable housing remains a priority of the Cantrell Administration and the results are real.

Over 2,000 affordable housing units have been built since 2018

In 2022, the City invested $6.8 million, bringing 500 affordable housing units online

The City’s Eviction Diversion program, the first in Louisiana, was nationally recognized by receiving the Legal Service Innovation Award

Invested more than $13 million in housing down payment assistance programs

Distributed $71 million in rental and utility assistance to over 17,000 households during the pandemic

Invested $7.6 million for homeownership programs

This administration continues to address the City’s homeless population and provide supportive services that include sheltering and health and wellness programming.

City combined access to the temporary shelter with access to health care, transitional housing, and a detox center

Since 2018, 495 people have been transitioned into permanent housing

Economic and Workforce Development

Since taking office in 2018, one primary focus of the Cantrell Administration has been to diversify and grow the local economy. This includes advancement, investments and job training opportunities in technology, healthcare, renewable energy, and the cultural economy.

Recently announced Biomedical Epicenter where health care, education and job creation converge will position New Orleans as a global center of excellence in healthcare specialties

Invested $5 million toward AdvancingCities work in Blue-Green economy

Supported initiatives for green energy to include Offshore Wind policy and workforce development, energy transition and production, transmission, and storage

Spearheaded the passing of the BioDistrict tax increment financing (TIF) district

Worked with GNO Inc. to secure $50 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce for research and workforce development focused on the production and usage of hydrogen

The Office of Cultural Economy (OCE) remains committed to promoting and preserving culture-bearers and creators. This is accomplished through year-round cultural events and various grant and funding opportunities.

Invested $700,000 in resources to support OCE partnered/sponsored cultural events that have generated economic profit greater than pre-pandemic levels

4th largest major film production hub in the U.S. – Film New Orleans companies invested $884 million to directly support a workforce of 2,000 union crew members (90 percent local) and film-related businesses

New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund awarded $5.5 million in grants

The Office of Workforce Development’s main objective is growing the local workforce and providing training opportunities for individuals.

$1.5 million investment received to create the Mayor's Strike Team

JOB1 provided over 929 new job seekers with employment and training services, placed over 1,000 job seekers in employment with 172 new employers

Employed 506 youth in the Mayor’s 2022 Summer Youth Employment Program

Received $2.9 million Comprehensive and Accessible Reemployment Through Equitable Employment Recovery (CAREERS) Grant to enroll recently incarcerated participants to gain skills in priority industries as stated in the City GETP as well as unhoused individuals

Infrastructure

The administration has made significant progress this year in tackling aging infrastructure.

Sewerage Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) broke ground on Phase I of the West Power Complex Substation at a cost of $34 million

The Capital Projects Administration completed 20 facility projects valued at $66.2 million.

Continued the $2.4 billion FEMA funded Joint Infrastructure Recovery Response program administered by the Department of Public Works (DPW) and SWBNO

DPW processed and routed over 300 contracts including: emergency traffic signal repairs, streetlight repair and rehabilitation services, emergency drainage assessment and cleaning, streetlight management services, and emergency catch basin repairs

DPW completed 14 roadwork projects valued at $97 million and repaired more than 6,000 potholes on nearly 400 city blocks

DPW contractors currently working on 55 roads, encompassing 2,800 city blocks, valued at $615 million

Parks and Parkways planted 1,228 new trees across the city, and launched the $1 million Citywide Tree Planting Project, consisting of 1,165 trees, currently underway.

Resiliency and Sustainability

New Orleans remains on the frontlines of climate change.

Office of Resilience and Sustainability (ORS) released updated Climate Action Plan highlighting the initiatives in place to tackle the climate crisis and outlining ambitious goals to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and achieve Net Zero, or carbon neutrality, by 2050

Mayor’s Office of Transportation partnered with Entergy New Orleans to construct 30 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in 25 locations as part of the Climate Action for a Resilient New Orleans strategy

City Services

Major upgrades were implemented to sanitation and transportation services to help improve the quality of life for all residents. The City also continued an aggressive plan to remove blighted properties from neighborhoods.

Signed, executed, and received funding approval for two new curbside collection contracts for Service Areas 2 and 3, and restarted recycling in Service Areas 1, 2 and 3

Introduced new equipment types to curbside collection with real-time GPS tracking system, 360-degree view camera system, and route management technology

Removed and transported 26,638 waste tires from public right of ways for recycling

Supported New Links launch of new RTA routes and schedules to reduce wait times and transit times

Office of Code Enforcement (OCE) completed 101 demolitions across the city, including several high-profile, long-blighted properties like the abandoned La Quinta Inn in New Orleans East

OCE cut 3,100 lots, which is over 50 percent more than last year