New Orleans, LA

Port brings in Harbor Police to stop car break-ins

 4 days ago

The Port of New Orleans is upping security at the cruise terminal following an incident where a number cars belonging to passengers aboard the Norwegian Breakaway cruise liner were broken into.

PortNOLA says the Harbor Police Department will be increasing their presence in the area near the cruise terminals to ensure the security of passenger property.

“HPD is working with nearby stakeholders to provide 24/7 security,” PortNOLA’s Renee Aragon Dolese said in a statement Thursday.
“Cameras have also been placed in the area.”

The parking lot where the break-ins occurred is the “Whale” Surface Lot is run by the Hilton Hotel and is paid parking open to the public.

“Port NOLA has an agreement to use a portion of the lot as needed to supplement our Port-owned parking lot at Erato Street Terminal,” Dolese said. “Cruise passengers have used this lot safely for years.”

As car burglaries have increased city-wide, this lot has been targeted as well.

Investigations of the recent vehicle break-ins are ongoing.

WWL-AMFM

