What we know about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger

MOSCOW, Idaho – It was a break in the case no one outside of law enforcement saw coming.

Early Friday morning, more than 2,500 miles from Moscow, a Pennsylvania SWAT team moved in and arrested a 28-year old man named Bryan Kohberger.

While he’s a native of Pennsylvania with a mailing address in Albrightsville, a simple online search reveals Kohberger was a student at Washington State University at the time of the murders.

University of Idaho and Washington State University are less than 10 miles apart.

Here’s what we know about Kohbeger so far:

He was a native of Pennsylvania who was arrested at his parents’ home. It was inside a gated community in Chestnuthill Township in Monroe County, PA

Kohberger was a Ph.D student in the criminology department at Washington State University. WSU says he just completed his first semester in the program

Kohberger graduated from DeSales University in June 2022 with a masters degree in criminal justice. He also received his undergraduate degree from DeSales in 2020. Friday, DeSales University released a statement that read, “As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families during this difficult time.”

Kohberger has no criminal history in Washington or Idaho, other than a citation for failing to wear a seatbelt in Latah County earlier this year

ABC News reported that law enforcement was tracking Kohberger and finally moved into make an arrest Friday morning

Kohberger faced a judge in Pennsylvania Friday morning on fugitive from justice charges. His next hearing is about his extradition back to Idaho. It’s scheduled for January 3rd

Washington State University confirms that WSU Police and Idaho State Police Friday searched Kohberger’s home and office on the WSU campus

