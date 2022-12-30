ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPEL 96.5

Carnival Valor Suffers Yet Another Incident off Louisiana’s Coast

Once again the Carnival Valor, a cruise ship that disembarks from the Port of New Orleans is once again in the news for an "incident". This time instead of the issue being with a passenger it was a medical emergency for a crew member. If you recall last month, over...
KTBS

The City in Louisiana Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

People Are Leaving Louisiana in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Biggest House In Louisiana

Most people grow up in homes no larger than a couple thousand square feet, but there are plenty of unique houses that measure up even bigger, earning titles like mansion and estate with sprawling grounds filled with gardens, pools and hidden treasures. Family Handyman searched for gargantuan homes around the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Extra Funds Coming To Those Who Get SNAP Benefits In January

Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see some extra funding in January of 2023. According to multiple reports, including WGNO in Baton Rouge, the federal government has approved a round of supplemental SNAP benefits to start 2023. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says...
The Center Square

Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. "This...
KPEL 96.5

How Did Louisiana’s Recent Cold Snap Affect Crawfish Season?

Just one week ago Louisiana was on the precipice of a huge Arctic plunge in temperatures. All over the radio and websites were warnings about protecting your home's pipes and plumbing because temperatures were going to plummet to some of the lowest readings we've seen in years. The forecasters were right, we did get cold. And yes there were pipes that didn't weather the storm.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Helicopter with 4 people on board crashes in Gulf of Mexico; Mississippi man among missing

The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed while departing an oil platform. The helicopter’s pilot and three oil workers went into the Gulf of Mexico about 8:40 a.m. CST, said Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard’s 8th District headquartered in New Orleans. Crews in a boat and a helicopter had found no sign of them by evening.
Chronicle

Washington Sees Big Shift in Who Moves to the State

Through much of the 2010s, Washington was among the top states for drawing newcomers from other parts of the nation. Those days seem to be over. Data released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau shows Washington now has more people leaving than moving here. From July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022, Washington had a net loss of about 3,600 people to other states.
WASHINGTON STATE
KSNT News

Gov. Kelly imposes Kansas TikTok ban

TOPEKA (AP) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly banned the use of TikTok on the state-issued devices of government workers under her control on Wednesday, becoming one of the first Democratic governors to restrict the popular social media app. Kelly’s action came five days after Congress approved the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that banned TikTok […]
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

