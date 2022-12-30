Read full article on original website
DHS Claims It Moved 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso - Meanwhile, the Texas Border City Says It is OverwhelmedMark HakeEl Paso, TX
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Alamogordo High School & Mescalero Apache Tournament Play Results Thursday EveningAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
El Paso’s Beautiful Photos & Videos Of The Surprise Snow In 2023
Every year it's a gamble on when El Paso will get snow; usually we expect it in December or January. We're always hoping for snow in El Paso and well... we got it! This past Monday morning (January 2nd, 2023) surprised everyone with a beautiful white blanket of snow. We're...
New Year, New Bundles of Joy! Meet El Paso’s First Babies of 2023
Happy birth day to El Paso’s first babies of 2023. Two Sun City families rang in the new year welcoming new additions to their fold. The first bundle of joy of the New Year was born at University Medical Center. This year that distinction belongs to Emma Sarai Martinez Espinoza.
Need a Resolution? Ring in 2023 a Mega Millionaire in El Paso…
'Tis the season for New Year's resolutions. Some common ones: dry January, get to the gym, eat healthy, travel, read an entire book, listen to more of the Buzz Adams Morning Show... etc. Most resolutions are well-intended, but they are poorly executed and often falter. If you have a hard...
What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?
I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
Texas Restaurant Shows Off Just How in Love People are with Ramen
During the holidays, there are so many ridiculous and heartwarming commercials. Rarely are they both. One El Paso restaurant has created a short, but hilarious ad to promote their ramen that reminded me of these types of holiday commercials. One of the Best of 2022. Kroger, which I don't think...
2022 Was A Great Year For Rock Shows In El Paso
Another year has come & gone; but one thing is for certain... we've had some AMAZING shows in 2022. We definitely have more to look forward to in 2023, like Greta Van Fleet/Rival Sons, Tantric, Motley Crue/Def Leppard... But let's look back on some of the great concerts we had...
Delicious Restaurants El Pasoans Sorely Miss – Did You Eat There?
Some great restaurants have come and gone in El Paso. Here are a few that I really miss. The Back Door Lounge. It was located at the corner of Mesa and Rio Grande. They moved Downtown briefly but closed that location quickly. Best place ever for drinks and a burger or sandwich.
A National Chain, Delicious El Paso Mexican Food & The Connection
Carlos, Mickey and Pancho - sounds like a Willie Nelson song but it's actually a true story about 2 El Paso restaurants, one local and one that went national. There used to be a Mexican restaurant here in El Paso known as Pancho's Mexican Food Buffet. It was pretty popular,...
Songs That El Paso Will Blast Out To Bring In The New Year
With 2022 coming to an end, it's the perfect time to get a New Years Eve soundtrack prepared. I posted on our Instagram and Facebook page about which song, or songs, would El Paso play for New Years. The results? Well they're a mix of all kinds of rock & metal.
Artists Who Gave El Paso An Awesome New Years Eve Show
All throughout the years, we see some truly amazing shows in El Paso. But sometimes we get lucky & get one final show before we enter a new year. Here's some of the bands that's given El Paso a show on New Years Eve. Dio (1984): Yes.. the late great...
How Texans Are Using Whataburger Cups to Help During the Winter Season
A cold front is expected to hit El Paso soon, meanwhile, northern parts of Texas are already experiencing a blast of winter weather. While Texans prepare themselves for the cold, many are turning to Whataburger; not just for their delicious honey butter biscuits, but for their Styrofoam cups because many are using the cups in an ingenious way!
Ever Wonder How El Paso’s Lucchese Boots Make Their Awesome Boots?
The legendary Texas bootmaker has been at it since 1883 and has been based in El Paso since 1986. Sam Lucchese started Lucchese Boots with a contract to make cavalry boots for he army. In the 1940's, he landed a contract to make a pair of boots representing each of the United States.
If The Grinch Lived In El Paso, These Would Be His Favorite Spots
Ah yes... The Grinch. Everyone's favorite green grouch (right next to Oscar the Grouch). If you've never heard of The Grinch, or you need a reintroduction, here you go. We know people love to dress up as The Grinch too; there's El Paso's own Grinch & who doesn't love to dress up AS the Grinch.
Best Places For Rockers To Enjoy A Bite To Eat In El Paso
If there's two things El Paso loves, it's food & music. There's plenty of places to get food & appreciate music in town. Sometimes you don't have to go to a bar; sometimes the restaurant themselves is a place to appreciate the greats of music. Punk Burger: One of the...
The Worst Gifts You Can Give For Christmas According To El Paso
Ahh yes. Christmas time is here; time to get people what they want. what they need. But sometimes that doesn't happen. Sometimes we get presents that we didn't ask for, or worse, we don't WANT. I'm sure that's happened to us as all at one point. We've seen many videos online of people sharing what THEIR worst Christmas gift all over the internet with some hilarious, gross or horrifying results.
El Paso Businesses Prove To Be El Paso Strong As They Help Migrants In need
If you’ve driven through Downtown El Paso recently then you may notice migrant families who are trying their hardest to stay warm outside. Temperatures overnight dipped down to below freezing causing dangerous weather conditions for people staying out in the cold. It is so heartbreaking to think that these...
How To Spend The Holidays In El Paso With Out-Of-Towners
I am a transplant. Meaning, I'm not from El Paso. It sure does feel like home, but one thing I always struggled with was how to host MY OWN family from out of town... in a town I wasn't familiar with at all yet. That's really where this list comes...
Here’s How You Can Recycle Your Live Christmas Trees For Free in El Paso
However, most of us probably won’t take down our Christmas decorations until mid January, but for those of us with live holiday trees, getting rid of those real tress may happen sooner rather than later. If your family has a live holiday tree and is looking for a way...
El Paso Deserves to Be on List of Cities Where LatinX Art is Alive
Uproxx created a list of the 5 Cities Where LatinX Street Art is Alive and Well, unfortunately, El Paso does not make the list!. All of them are great choices, and the art they chose to represent each city is breathtaking for sure, but I have to admit that I was a bit disappointed that El Paso didn't make the list mainly because I believe we have such amazing street art!
The Booze Rock Stars Want El Paso To Give As Christmas Gifts
With Christmas coming up fast, instead of scrambling on what to give your friend, or family member, that loves rock (or a nice cold one), perhaps what you need is staring at you right in the face at your local grocery store. Because what goes great with milk & cookies? Booze!
