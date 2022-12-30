ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
600 ESPN El Paso

What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?

I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

2022 Was A Great Year For Rock Shows In El Paso

Another year has come & gone; but one thing is for certain... we've had some AMAZING shows in 2022. We definitely have more to look forward to in 2023, like Greta Van Fleet/Rival Sons, Tantric, Motley Crue/Def Leppard... But let's look back on some of the great concerts we had...
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

The Worst Gifts You Can Give For Christmas According To El Paso

Ahh yes. Christmas time is here; time to get people what they want. what they need. But sometimes that doesn't happen. Sometimes we get presents that we didn't ask for, or worse, we don't WANT. I'm sure that's happened to us as all at one point. We've seen many videos online of people sharing what THEIR worst Christmas gift all over the internet with some hilarious, gross or horrifying results.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso Deserves to Be on List of Cities Where LatinX Art is Alive

Uproxx created a list of the 5 Cities Where LatinX Street Art is Alive and Well, unfortunately, El Paso does not make the list!. All of them are great choices, and the art they chose to represent each city is breathtaking for sure, but I have to admit that I was a bit disappointed that El Paso didn't make the list mainly because I believe we have such amazing street art!
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy