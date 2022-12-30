ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To live in Buffalo, NY is not an easy thing, it’s a strange, yet wonderful, place, but it’s not easy. There is the weather, of course, but there’s also the poverty and an undercurrent of generational racism that runs through the streets like the Niagara River and a chasm between the haves and have-nots wider than the Gorge.
Papa John's coming to Cheektowaga with fifth area site

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A local franchisee has identified a site in Cheektowaga for a new Papa John’s Pizza. Muhammad Shoaib has leased space at 1625 Walden Ave. that formerly housed a Subway in a strip plaza near Harlem Road. It’s the fifth Papa John’s in the region for...
How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: Murals… Off-the-Beaten Path

We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
Five children die in Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The death toll has risen to five for a house fire in Buffalo on Saturday, according to our Buffalo NBC affiliate. All the people who died are children aged 10 or younger. Three girls – aged 7, 8, and 10 – died at the scene of...
Man shot on Broadway Sunday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man was shot several times early Sunday morning. BPD said the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Broadway. Detectives said the victim is a 25-year-old man. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential...
Wrecking Buffalo: Carr’s Buildings Crumble

The City is starting the process of acquiring properties at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue from long-time owner Darryl Carr. It had better hurry. Last week’s storm took its toll on the backside of the buildings where significant portions have collapsed. The inept City has been pushing (and begging) owner Carr to repair the properties for more than a decade. Despite these efforts, the buildings have continued to deteriorate causing health, welfare and safety issues for the area residents and visitors.
PHOTOS: Blizzard of '22

The high wind blows the snow across a neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. A battering winter storm has knocked out power to 1.7 million homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that the the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through Monday morning, some roads would be closed through Christmas day and almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stranded in the snow.(AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
Local woman, sister of saved man meet after storm heroism

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the blizzard on Christmas weekend, Sha’Kyra Aughtry heard someone crying and asking for help. Her boyfriend went outside for help and came across a man named Joey, a 64-year-old mentally disabled man. He carried him out of the snowbank and into their home. Joey was so frozen that his socks […]
Three BPS buildings damaged in blizzard, to have remote instruction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Buffalo Public Schools buildings were damaged in the blizzard on Christmas weekend and will be on remote instruction once break ends on Tuesday, the district said Monday. The three schools damaged were Emerson High School #302 on West Chippewa Street, Leonardo da Vinci High School located on Porter Avenue and […]
MLK Day of Caring Blanket Drive

A blanket drive is officially getting underway in the city of Buffalo, starting on Monday, January 2. The blanket drive – in response to the recent blizzard – is a component of the MLK Day of Caring, which takes place on January 16. “Reading about many community members...
Buffalo CBD shop worried about future after Christmas burglary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The manager of Quality Canna on Clinton Street near Bailey is picking up the pieces after a Christmas night break-in. The CBD store has been open less than a year and with tens of thousands of dollars in product taken in 15 minutes, they’re nervous about the future.
