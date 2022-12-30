Read full article on original website
Buffalo Strong
To live in Buffalo, NY is not an easy thing, it’s a strange, yet wonderful, place, but it’s not easy. There is the weather, of course, but there’s also the poverty and an undercurrent of generational racism that runs through the streets like the Niagara River and a chasm between the haves and have-nots wider than the Gorge.
Papa John's coming to Cheektowaga with fifth area site
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A local franchisee has identified a site in Cheektowaga for a new Papa John’s Pizza. Muhammad Shoaib has leased space at 1625 Walden Ave. that formerly housed a Subway in a strip plaza near Harlem Road. It’s the fifth Papa John’s in the region for...
How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: Murals… Off-the-Beaten Path
We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
WNY Restaurant To Keep Holiday Decorations Up Until Mid-January
January 2nd is a bit weird this year. That's because many people have today off, since New Year's Day fell on a Sunday; so that means the following Monday must be a national holiday. This holiday season was anything but normal for Buffalo and Western New York. The historic blizzard...
Mayor Brown announces new citywide position of Fleet Director
If the new position is approved by the Common Council, the proposed position would report directly to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor about the conditions and capabilities of Buffalo's fleet of vehicles.
Five children die in Buffalo fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The death toll has risen to five for a house fire in Buffalo on Saturday, according to our Buffalo NBC affiliate. All the people who died are children aged 10 or younger. Three girls – aged 7, 8, and 10 – died at the scene of...
Man shot on Broadway Sunday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man was shot several times early Sunday morning. BPD said the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Broadway. Detectives said the victim is a 25-year-old man. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential...
Wrecking Buffalo: Carr’s Buildings Crumble
The City is starting the process of acquiring properties at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue from long-time owner Darryl Carr. It had better hurry. Last week’s storm took its toll on the backside of the buildings where significant portions have collapsed. The inept City has been pushing (and begging) owner Carr to repair the properties for more than a decade. Despite these efforts, the buildings have continued to deteriorate causing health, welfare and safety issues for the area residents and visitors.
PHOTOS: Blizzard of '22
The high wind blows the snow across a neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. A battering winter storm has knocked out power to 1.7 million homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that the the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through Monday morning, some roads would be closed through Christmas day and almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stranded in the snow.(AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
Local woman, sister of saved man meet after storm heroism
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the blizzard on Christmas weekend, Sha’Kyra Aughtry heard someone crying and asking for help. Her boyfriend went outside for help and came across a man named Joey, a 64-year-old mentally disabled man. He carried him out of the snowbank and into their home. Joey was so frozen that his socks […]
Three BPS buildings damaged in blizzard, to have remote instruction
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Buffalo Public Schools buildings were damaged in the blizzard on Christmas weekend and will be on remote instruction once break ends on Tuesday, the district said Monday. The three schools damaged were Emerson High School #302 on West Chippewa Street, Leonardo da Vinci High School located on Porter Avenue and […]
The Little Bakery helps feed Western New York during the Christmas weekend blizzard and after
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the midst of the Christmas weekend blizzard was a little bakery taking on a big challenge. "I just want to keep doing what I can do for people who need help," Samantha Bassett, the owner of The Little Bakery in Niagara Falls, said.
MLK Day of Caring Blanket Drive
A blanket drive is officially getting underway in the city of Buffalo, starting on Monday, January 2. The blanket drive – in response to the recent blizzard – is a component of the MLK Day of Caring, which takes place on January 16. “Reading about many community members...
Buffalo CBD shop worried about future after Christmas burglary
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The manager of Quality Canna on Clinton Street near Bailey is picking up the pieces after a Christmas night break-in. The CBD store has been open less than a year and with tens of thousands of dollars in product taken in 15 minutes, they’re nervous about the future.
Two more confirmed storm-related deaths bring total in WNY to 42
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed two more deaths related to the blizzard, bringing the total to 41 in Erie County and 42 total. Poloncarz said an Amherst man was found dead in a snowbank and a Buffalo woman died from lack of […]
Looting During Storm Closes Grocery Store In Buffalo, Possibly For Good
This is despicable. A whole community may suffer due to the actions of a few criminals. I'm thankful for all the stories about heroic people during the blizzard because I lose a little faith in humanity when I hear stories like this. A community might lose a grocery store due to people looting it during the historic storm.
Buffalo's deadly blizzard by the numbers: What made the storm so historic
NEW YORK — It was a once-in-a-generation event. The major winter storm that impacted parts of the U.S. last week devastated Western New York. The Buffalo region, which is no stranger to snow, was walloped with prolonged whiteout conditions and freezing temperatures that contributed to dozens of fatalities. New...
A Code Blue has been issued for southern Erie County for Sunday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for southern Erie County on Sunday night. The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night:. 586 Genesee St., Buffalo, 14204; accessible location, open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.)
Overnight shootings on Ladner Ave, in Buffalo
Two men were shot during a large house party on Ladner Avenue in Buffalo. One man is in critical condition and the other man is in serious condition.
Broadway Market receives love and support after blizzard looting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of the blizzard, stores across Buffalo were broken in to and looted. 2 On Your Side heard from business owners and Buffalo Police about the disappointment, but one major hit was to the Broadway Market. Vendors had their inventory stolen, and cash registers were smashed.
