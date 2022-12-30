A new year has begun, which means the deadline for submitting tax returns is fast approaching. Based on previous years, around half of the 10 million-plus sole traders, business partners and high earners who are required to complete their Self Assessment will likely not yet have done so. While those sending their returns to HMRC on paper have been able to relax since Halloween night, the bulk of digital filers are doomed to spend the days before 31 January with a cloud of calculations hanging over their heads.Punishments for those who put it off too long can be crushing....

