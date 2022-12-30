Read full article on original website
Social Security update: Second check in rare double monthly payment worth $1,755 to arrive in 12 days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are scheduled to receive a rare second payment at the end of the month, giving them a combined total of $1,755 in SSI benefits for the month of December.
CNBC
'Early filers' should wait to submit their tax return in 2023, the IRS warns. Here's why
The IRS has a warning for early filers: You’ll need to wait for "key documents" before submitting your tax return. Taxpayers need to watch for Form 1099-K, which reports income for third-party payment networks such as Venmo or PayPal. Experts suggest waiting to file until "the end of February...
iheart.com
Tax experts and even the IRS are warning you to not jump the gun!
The IRS is warning you to NOT file your 2022 return too early. Tax Attorney and CPA Mark Klecka agrees. "You can't file electronically with the IRS --- or they don't usually open -- until the end of January." Add to that the wide variety of official documents some tax payers should include. "If you have Reporting Information coming to you in the form of K-1 forms, you will not receive them until mid-March - or even later!"
The IRS went easy on Trump's tax returns because he used accountants, congressional report says
House Democrats are scrutinizing why the Internal Revenue Service failed to fully audit Donald Trump's tax returns when he was in the White House, despite an agency policy mandating such a review. Some insight into the lapse came in a report Tuesday from the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT), a...
IRS Cautious Warning to Taxpayers on Critical Documents
Filing income taxes is something that tens of millions of families look forward to every year. However, the upcoming season comes with a dire new change that will have some taxpayers scrambling to make the proper adjustments.
New IRS rules mean those who made more than $600 online could owe taxes next year
Independent contractors will be required to document online income that exceeds $600 in a single transaction starting next year, the Internal Revenue Service said Tuesday.
How New IRS Rules Could Affect Venmo, Zelle and CashApp Users
WASHINGTON — This year, Dennis Turbeville, a woodworker in Washington, used the mobile payment service Venmo to sell his wares, collect payments on a rental property and split personal expenses with family and friends.
IRS hikes rates again for business mileage
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service this week issued the 2023 optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes. Beginning on January 1, 2023, the standard mileage rates for the use of a car (also vans,...
abovethelaw.com
IRS Announces That Payment Apps Will Not Have To Issue Form 1099s For People Who Received More Than $600 In 2022
Chances are you received money from friends, family, or clients through a payment app like Venmo, Google Pay, Cash App, or PayPal. Some of it might be for fee payments while others might be for reimbursements. A few people separated their business related transactions from their personal ones, while most probably didn’t and commingled funds.
7 easy mistakes to avoid on your tax return
A new year has begun, which means the deadline for submitting tax returns is fast approaching. Based on previous years, around half of the 10 million-plus sole traders, business partners and high earners who are required to complete their Self Assessment will likely not yet have done so. While those sending their returns to HMRC on paper have been able to relax since Halloween night, the bulk of digital filers are doomed to spend the days before 31 January with a cloud of calculations hanging over their heads.Punishments for those who put it off too long can be crushing....
abovethelaw.com
Having No Will At All Might Prevent Fights Over Your Assets After You Die Better Than An Estate Plan
As 2022 comes to a close, take a moment to remember the big things. For instance, that we are all going to die someday. Statistics tell us that “someday” is a lot closer than many of us imagine. The United States just suffered the biggest two-year decline in life expectancy since the early 1920s. We Americans can now only look forward to about 76.1 years from birth — which puts life expectancy at its lowest level since 1996 (this was so long ago that we had only that year completed taking the lead out of gasoline).
KTEN.com
The Federal Tax Lien: A Staple of IRS Enforcement Action
Originally Posted On: https://scltaxlaw.com/the-federal-tax-lien-a-staple-of-irs-enforcement-action/. Every year the Internal Revenue Service files hundreds of thousands of tax liens against individuals and businesses that have not paid their taxes. Federal tax liens jeopardize your assets, affect your credit, and can lead to more serious IRS action like wage garnishments and bank levies.
IRS says it will delay requirement to report $600 in gig work on taxes
The IRS said it is delaying a controversial requirement by one year that would have led to more online sellers and gig workers having income reported to the nation's tax agency. The rule change would have required payment platforms such as Venmo, Paypal or Cash App to send tax forms...
Biden Plans on Making it Easier to Pass the Test to Become a US Citizen
The U.S. Citizen and Immigration Service (USCIS), which is part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans on making it easier to pass the "naturalization" test to become a U.S. citizen.
decrypt.co
Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Moving Alameda-Linked Funds: ‘None of These Are Me’
After a series of mysterious transfers and token swaps this week from wallets linked to Alameda Research, the trading firm that collapsed in November alongside sister company FTX, founder Sam Bankman-Fried took to Twitter to deny his role in the transactions. “None of these are me,” Bankman-Fried tweeted today, linking...
Trump’s tax returns show real estate losses, inheritance impact, no 2020 charitable giving
The House Ways and Means Committee released six years of former President Trump’s business and individual tax returns on Friday, totaling 46 documents with hundreds of pages and more than a gigabyte’s worth of data. The returns are giving a clearer picture of Trump’s financial situation, underscoring how he’s making his money mostly from investments…
abovethelaw.com
2023 Could Be The Year The Supreme Court Finally Tells Us What The Guidelines On Online Content Moderation Are
In Gonzalez v. Google, the Supreme Court is slated to consider whether the tech giant can be shielded under Section 230 from claims that it aided and abetted terrorists by allegedly promoting their content. And in Twitter v. Taamneh, a connected case, justices will consider what responsibility, if any, platforms have to crack down on such material under anti-terror laws.
Retirement Saver's Tax Credit Converted to "Saver's Match"
Congress just passed legislation that turns the Saver's Credit into a government match to your retirement plan contributions.
smallbiztrends.com
IRS Announces 2023 Mileage Reimbursement Rate
The release of the 2023 standard mileage rate from the IRS reveals the rate is going up. The new standard mileage rate for 2023 is 65.5 cents per mile. That is a 0.3-cent increase from the 2022 standard mileage rate adjustment the IRS announced earlier this year as a means of combatting inflation and higher gasoline costs.
CNET
Maybe Don't Use TikTok for Financial Advice
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. TikTok is good for a few things: niche memes, butter boards and dance routines, for sure. But you might want to look elsewhere when seeking out financial advice. Risky money advice abounds online -- but social media makes it even easier to stumble upon dangerous strategies that claim to help you save cash.
