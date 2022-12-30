ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Tax experts and even the IRS are warning you to not jump the gun!

The IRS is warning you to NOT file your 2022 return too early. Tax Attorney and CPA Mark Klecka agrees. "You can't file electronically with the IRS --- or they don't usually open -- until the end of January." Add to that the wide variety of official documents some tax payers should include. "If you have Reporting Information coming to you in the form of K-1 forms, you will not receive them until mid-March - or even later!"
Salina Post

IRS hikes rates again for business mileage

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service this week issued the 2023 optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes. Beginning on January 1, 2023, the standard mileage rates for the use of a car (also vans,...
WASHINGTON STATE
abovethelaw.com

IRS Announces That Payment Apps Will Not Have To Issue Form 1099s For People Who Received More Than $600 In 2022

Chances are you received money from friends, family, or clients through a payment app like Venmo, Google Pay, Cash App, or PayPal. Some of it might be for fee payments while others might be for reimbursements. A few people separated their business related transactions from their personal ones, while most probably didn’t and commingled funds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

7 easy mistakes to avoid on your tax return

A new year has begun, which means the deadline for submitting tax returns is fast approaching. Based on previous years, around half of the 10 million-plus sole traders, business partners and high earners who are required to complete their Self Assessment will likely not yet have done so. While those sending their returns to HMRC on paper have been able to relax since Halloween night, the bulk of digital filers are doomed to spend the days before 31 January with a cloud of calculations hanging over their heads.Punishments for those who put it off too long can be crushing....
abovethelaw.com

Having No Will At All Might Prevent Fights Over Your Assets After You Die Better Than An Estate Plan

As 2022 comes to a close, take a moment to remember the big things. For instance, that we are all going to die someday. Statistics tell us that “someday” is a lot closer than many of us imagine. The United States just suffered the biggest two-year decline in life expectancy since the early 1920s. We Americans can now only look forward to about 76.1 years from birth — which puts life expectancy at its lowest level since 1996 (this was so long ago that we had only that year completed taking the lead out of gasoline).
KTEN.com

The Federal Tax Lien: A Staple of IRS Enforcement Action

Originally Posted On: https://scltaxlaw.com/the-federal-tax-lien-a-staple-of-irs-enforcement-action/. Every year the Internal Revenue Service files hundreds of thousands of tax liens against individuals and businesses that have not paid their taxes. Federal tax liens jeopardize your assets, affect your credit, and can lead to more serious IRS action like wage garnishments and bank levies.
decrypt.co

Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Moving Alameda-Linked Funds: ‘None of These Are Me’

After a series of mysterious transfers and token swaps this week from wallets linked to Alameda Research, the trading firm that collapsed in November alongside sister company FTX, founder Sam Bankman-Fried took to Twitter to deny his role in the transactions. “None of these are me,” Bankman-Fried tweeted today, linking...
abovethelaw.com

2023 Could Be The Year The Supreme Court Finally Tells Us What The Guidelines On Online Content Moderation Are

In Gonzalez v. Google, the Supreme Court is slated to consider whether the tech giant can be shielded under Section 230 from claims that it aided and abetted terrorists by allegedly promoting their content. And in Twitter v. Taamneh, a connected case, justices will consider what responsibility, if any, platforms have to crack down on such material under anti-terror laws.
smallbiztrends.com

IRS Announces 2023 Mileage Reimbursement Rate

The release of the 2023 standard mileage rate from the IRS reveals the rate is going up. The new standard mileage rate for 2023 is 65.5 cents per mile. That is a 0.3-cent increase from the 2022 standard mileage rate adjustment the IRS announced earlier this year as a means of combatting inflation and higher gasoline costs.
CNET

Maybe Don't Use TikTok for Financial Advice

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. TikTok is good for a few things: niche memes, butter boards and dance routines, for sure. But you might want to look elsewhere when seeking out financial advice. Risky money advice abounds online -- but social media makes it even easier to stumble upon dangerous strategies that claim to help you save cash.

