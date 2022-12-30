Bet Splits and Odds for Every NFL Game: Most Popular Picks in Week 17

Public bet percentages and handle for spread, total, and money line in Week 17.

With just two weeks left of NFL regular season action, the playoff race is coming down to the wire in both the AFC and NFC. Of the eight division titles up for grabs, only half have been claimed; Bills won the AFC East, Chiefs won the AFC West, Vikings won the NFC North, and 49ers won the NFC West. That leaves the title winners in the AFC North, AFC South, NFC East, and NFC South still undecided. Teams and fans will have a much clearer playoff picture after Week 17 is settled as there are seven games featuring matchups between division rivals.

From the betting perspective, there are just four home underdogs, including the Raiders (-9 vs. the 49ers) and the Bengals, who host the Bills (-1) on Monday Night Football. In terms of the sizes of the spreads, bettors will have to make decisions on what projects to be very close games. Ten of the 16 games have point spreads of fewer than five points while just two games have a spread of nine points or more.

Week 17 Bet Splits: Odds, Point Total, Moneyline

Dolphins at Patriots: Miami (+2) accounts for 52 percent of the bets. Over/Under is set at 41 with the under making up 89 percent of the handle.

Jaguars at Texans: 72 percent of bets are on the Jaguars (-4) and 74 percent of the handle is on the over (43.5). 87 percent of the money line bets are on Jacksonville to win straight up.

Broncos at Chiefs: 71 percent of bets against the spread are on Kansas City laying 12.5 58 percent of bets on the point total are on the Over (45). 94 percent of money line bets (the highest % of any game) are on the Chiefs.

Colts at Giants: New York is listed as a 5.5-point favorite, and that spread bet has received 77 percent of total tickets. The point total is set at 39 with 78 percent of the handle coming in on the under. 89 percent of bets for the Giants and Colts money line are on New York.

Saints at Eagles: The first-place Eagles are 6.5 point favorites and bettors are flocking to the number with 78 percent of tickets coming in on Philadelphia. 72 percent of point total bets are on the over (42). 90 percent of money line bets are on the Eagles.

Browns at Commanders: Washington is a 2.5-point favorite, and 62 percent of the bets against the Spread are on the Commanders laying the points. The Over/Under is set at 40.5, and bettors are banking on the game being low scoring with 61 percent of point total bets coming in on the under. Meanwhile, 58 percent of money line bets are on the home team.

Bears at Lions: This NFC North battle has Detroit laying six points, and bettors are pretty evenly split with the Lions (-6) accounting for 53 percent of tickets. The Over/Under (52.5) is the highest of any game and the under has received 57 percent of wagers. 79 percent of tickets are on the Lions to win outright.

Cardinals at Falcons: The home team Falcons are spotting the Cardinals 3.5 points, and bettors are split once again. 52 percent of bets against the spread are on Arizona (+3.5). The Over/Under sits at 42 with the under receiving most of the action (71 percent). The betting public is siding with the Falcons to win straight up, 62 percent of money line wagers are on the home team.

Panthers at Buccaneers: Another close to evenly split betting percentage on the spread with the Bucs (-3.5) getting 48 percent of the tickets. 55 percent of bettors are on the under (40), and 63 percent of the money line bets have Tampa Bay.

49ers at Raiders: Las Vegas is the biggest home underdog in Week 17, and with Jarrett Stidham starting against the tough 49ers defense, bettors have no problem laying the nine points. 81 percent of tickets are on San Francisco (-9) — that's the highest percentage of bets against the spread on Sunday. 66 percent of tickets are printed on the over (42.5), and a whopping 93 percent of bettors grabbed the 49ers on the money line.

Jets at Seahawks: Seattle is a slight home underdog, getting two points from the Jets. It's a pretty even split among bettors as 53 percent of bets have come in on Seattle (+2). It's a dead heat on the Over/Under, 50 percent of bets on each side of the 42.5. Most bettors are expecting an upset as the Seahawks are seeing 62 percent of the money line action at +110.

Rams at Chargers: Will it be weird for the Rams to be in the visitor's locker room in the same stadium they also call home? The battle of Los Angeles evenly split with 50 percent of bettors grabbing the Chargers at (-6.5). A big majority of bettors are expecting a lot of points as 80 percent of bets are on the Over (42.5). That same majority sits with the Chargers on the money line (82 percent of tickets).

Vikings at Packers : Another NFC North battle with the Packers laying three points at home. But it doesn't look like bettors are buying into Green Bay as just 32 percent of bets are on the home team laying the 3. Bettors do expect the game to be high scoring as 72 percent of bets and 82 percent of the handle is on the over (48). The Vikings are +155 on the money line and those odds were attractive enough for 60 percent of bettors to punch those tickets.

Steelers at Ravens: AFC North with major playoff implications on the line for both teams. Baltimore is laying 2.5 points, but the Steelers (+2.5) have seen 54 percent of the action. The projected point total of 35 is the lowest in Week 17, and 65 percent of bettors took the under. 60 percent of money line bets have come in on Baltimore.

Bills at Bengals: A unique situation, Bills are not only favored by a single point but they've received 75 percent of the handle (total money wagered) despite only getting 54 percent of the total bets. The Over/Under is set at 49.5, and 80 percent is on the over. It's a pretty close split on the money line with the Bengals getting 49 percent of the bets.