Fort Worth, TX

Post Register

'Extra juice': Title-seeking TCU used to underdog label

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Big right guard Wes Harris and his TCU teammates are hearing again just how big and physical their next opponent is and how much of an underdog they are against Georgia in the national championship game. They heard a lot of the same things...
Post Register

Phelia scores 24, No. 14 Michigan women beat Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Laila Phelia scored 24 points, Leigha Brown had 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and No. 14 Michigan beat Penn State 82-72 on Tuesday. Phelia, Brown and Maddie Nolan combined for Michigan's opening 20 points of the fourth quarter, including a 10-0 run to pull away. Brown started the run with a three-point play and Nolan capped it with a 3-pointer to give Michigan the first double-digit lead of the game at 72-62 with 5:34 left.
