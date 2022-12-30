Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
All 4 College Football Playoff Teams Have Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Programs
While there are only a handful of swim meets going on this week, as most teams have hunkered down into... Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. While there are only a handful of swim meets going on this week, as most teams have hunkered down into their winter training, college football is deep in the mire of 43 college football bowl games: usually-competitive matchups between teams with the best records at the top level of NCAA Division I football.
swimswam.com
2022 SWAMMY Awards: SwimSwam’s Top 10 Most-Listened To Podcasts of the Year
David Popovici (above) discussing his 100 freestyle world record checks in as #2 on our list of Top 10 Podcast episodes. Archive photo via World Aquatics. We had some great guests on the SwimSwam podcast in 2022, who joined us to discuss everything from world records, to favorite sets, to which strokes they prefer. Below is our list of the top 10 most-watched/listened to podcast episodes of the year which features no less than three Sandpipers, two coaches, and one 100 freestyle world record holder.
swimswam.com
Sectional Champion Butterflier Charlotte Sevin Commits to SDSU
Sevin has the potential, already, to make the consolation finals of the butterfly events at Mountain West conference championships. Current photo via Charlotte Sevin. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Turkish Youth Junior Nationalist Kaan Akdaǧ Commits to Drexel
Akdaǧ has the potential to be the top distance swimmer at Drexel when he arrives in fall 2023, and is a crucial addition for the team. Stock photo via Drexel Athletics. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Multi-Stroker Hadleigh Henslee Commits to Missouri State
Henslee could become one of the top 100 backstrokers and 100 breaststrokers on the team upon her arrival in the fall of 2023. Current photo via Hadleigh Henslee. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Writer Wild Predictions for 2023 and Alter Ego Takes
The writers here at SwimSwam have each given their "wild prediction" for 2023. Read here to also hear their alter egos talking. Our real “wild predictions” were meant to be a bit of a hot take. Nothing too obvious, but also something fun enough that it could happen. Let us know in the comments what you think is most likely to happen and least likely to happen.
swimswam.com
Romanian National Jr. Teamer Rebecca Diaconescu Commits To Louisville (2024)
Rebecca Diaconescu, a member of the Romanian National Junior Team, has announced her commitment to the Louisville Cardinals for the fall of 2024. Current photo via Rebecca Diaconescu. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in...
swimswam.com
Milwaukee School of Engineering Hires Coach, Lays Plans for New NCAA Swim Team
The Milwaukee School of Engineering is preparing to launch men's and women's swimming & diving teams and have hired Janice McKeith as their first head coach. Stock photo via MSOE Athletics. The Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) has hired Janice McKeith as the first head swimming coach in school history....
swimswam.com
Breaststroker Hannah Jones Commits to Delta State
Jones will join Delta State in the fall of 2023. She'll add depth to the team's breaststroke program and can make the finals at conference championships. Current photo via Hannah Jones. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For...
swimswam.com
Summer Juniors Qualifier Paula Warren Opts To Remain In-State With Texas A&M (2023)
Texas native and Summer Juniors qualifier Paula Warren will remain in-state at Texas A&M University for the fall of 2023. Current photo via Paula Warren. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
What Were The Most-Commented Articles on SwimSwam in 2022?
The 2022 World Championships drew the most conversation of any article we published last year with 1,083 (approved) comments. Archive photo via Gian Mattia D'Alberto - LaPresse. Another year has come and gone, and another year of conversations have happened. The conversation of swimming continues to be where the sport...
swimswam.com
Akron Adds Winter Juniors Qualifier Claire Cox To Class of 2027
Breaststroker and Winter Juniors qualifier Claire Cox has opted to remain in-state, and has signed to the Akron Zips for next fall. Current photo via Claire Cox. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Summer Nationals Qualifier Edward Huang (2024) Sends Verbal Commitment to Cal
California Dolphin Swim Team's Edward Huang has announced his verbal commitment to the nearby Cal Golden Bears for 2024-25. Current photo via Edward Huang. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Freestyler James Coyne (2023) Signs to Niagara University
James Coyne, a freestyle specialist from Manhattan Beach, California, will join the Niagara University Purple Eagles in the fall of 2023. Current photo via James Coyne. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Mid-distance specialist Alexandre Pierce (2023) hands commitment to DIII Hope College
Mid-distance freestyler and IMer Alex Pierce from Oswego, Illinois, will suit up for the Hope College Flying Dutch starting in the fall of 2023. Current photo via Alex Pierce. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Futures Qualifier Jaden Pospishil Commits to Missouri
Pospishil is a key butterfly addition for Mizzou, and he can help provide depth and transition from a butterfly program dominated by older students. Current photo via Jaden Pospishil. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming...
swimswam.com
2024 “Best of the Rest” Sprinter River Paulk Verbally Commits to Auburn
20.3/44.8 sprinter River Paulk has verbally committed to join the Auburn University Tigers in the fall of 2024. Current photo via River Paulk. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
2023 Eagle Swim Summer Camps @ Florida Gulf Coast University
For more information please contact Camp Director – Caroline Rollins – [email protected]. Eagle Swim Camps offer the most unique camping experience in the country. Eagle Swim Camps, on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University take place in beautiful Fort Myers, Florida. Campers will not only enjoy our state of the art Olympic sized pool, but also the beachfront at beautiful Lake Como, home of USA Swimming’s Open Water National Championships.
swimswam.com
Futures Champion William Wheeler (2023) signs to Notre Dame
Breaststroker William Wheeler will be joining the Notre Dame class of 2027, adding to Chris Lindauer's first commitment class as head coach. Current photo via William Wheeler. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Comments / 0