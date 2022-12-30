ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MBTA removes several Orange Line train cars from service after electrical issue discovered

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13qcau_0jywOzdh00

BOSTON — The MBTA on Friday announced that it has pulled several Orange Line train cars from service after an engineer recently uncovered an electrical issue.

The engineer was conducting a routine inspection of an Orange Line vehicle when they identified a “failure in a power cable that may have created some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle,” the T said in a statement.

In total, the T said it has identified nine cars where some arcing appears to have occurred and they have removed all of the impacted cars for repairs, including the replacement of axles.

The issues caused the T’s fleet of trains to shrink to eight total trains Friday afternoon.

Orange Line riders will continue to experience longer headways of about 15 minutes between trains as repairs and inspections are performed, the T warned.

“MBTA and CRRC engineers continue to investigate the root cause of this condition and the maintenance team is implementing an enhanced inspection program until the permanent repairs are completed,” the T added.

The T also said that visitors in the city for New Year’s Eve plans should prepare for additional travel time.

Earlier this year, the entire Orange Line went offline for 30 days to undergo extensive upgrades.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Heck of a catch!’: Man tried to board plane at Logan Airport with bag full of contraband, TSA says

BOSTON — A passenger at Logan Airport was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents after being caught with a bag full of contraband. The passenger was attempting to board a plane when agents flagged their bag and found a flare, three throwing knives, a torch lighter, two magnesium fire starters, and a paracord tactical knife bracelet, according to TSA New England spokesman Dan Velez.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Man robbed, assaulted 80-year-old woman who later died in Attleboro blaze

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after investigators say he robbed and assaulted an 80-year-old woman who later died in a house fire in Attleboro. Adam Rollins, 42, of, Attleboro, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault in connection with the death of Judith Henriques, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
141K+
Followers
150K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy