MBTA removes several Orange Line train cars from service after electrical issue discovered

BOSTON — The MBTA on Friday announced that it has pulled several Orange Line train cars from service after an engineer recently uncovered an electrical issue.

The engineer was conducting a routine inspection of an Orange Line vehicle when they identified a “failure in a power cable that may have created some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle,” the T said in a statement.

In total, the T said it has identified nine cars where some arcing appears to have occurred and they have removed all of the impacted cars for repairs, including the replacement of axles.

The issues caused the T’s fleet of trains to shrink to eight total trains Friday afternoon.

Orange Line riders will continue to experience longer headways of about 15 minutes between trains as repairs and inspections are performed, the T warned.

“MBTA and CRRC engineers continue to investigate the root cause of this condition and the maintenance team is implementing an enhanced inspection program until the permanent repairs are completed,” the T added.

The T also said that visitors in the city for New Year’s Eve plans should prepare for additional travel time.

Earlier this year, the entire Orange Line went offline for 30 days to undergo extensive upgrades.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group