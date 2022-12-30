ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

The Independent

Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis

It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found.The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help  identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.They could also help select those suitable for clinical trials for new treatments.“When we looked back at patients’ histories, it became clear that they were showing some cognitive impairment several years before their symptoms became obvious enough to prompt a diagnosis,” study...
scitechdaily.com

Shocking Study Finds Severe COVID-19 Linked With Molecular Signatures of Brain Aging

Scientists emphasize the value of neurological follow-up in recovered individuals. It’s true that COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease. However, neurological symptoms have been described in many COVID-19 patients, including in recovered individuals. In fact, a range of symptoms has been reported by patients including brain fog or lack of focused thinking, memory loss, and depression. Additionally, scientists have demonstrated that patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit a drop in cognitive performance that mimics accelerated aging. But, what has been lacking is molecular evidence for COVID-19’s aging effects on the brain.
WebMD

Loss of Taste, Smell From COVID Linked to High Antibody Levels

Dec. 15, 2022 – People who reported loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection had twice the number of neutralizing antibodies compared to people who also got the virus but could still smell and taste normally, new research shows. Loss of smell and taste during COVID-19...
The Independent

Scientists hail new treatment for one of most common Long Covid symptoms

Scientists say they may have uncovered a new treatment for one of the most common symptoms of Long Covid.Researchers at Yale University managed to lift the “brain fog” of eight patients with the condition who were given a mixture of guanfacine, commonly used for ADHD, and an antioxidant called N-acetylcysteine (NAC), which in the UK is mainly used to treat paracetamol overdose and respiratory illnesses.So far, the treatment has only been tested on a small number of Long Covid sufferers, who were also mainly women, though researchers said the study looked promising for more extensive clinical trials.But given the...
scitechdaily.com

Turning Cells Into “Zombies”: Scientists Identify the Secret That Allowed a Parasite To Infect 30% of Humans

A large portion of people on the planet is infected with the parasite Toxoplasma. Now, a study headed by scientists at Stockholm University demonstrates how this tiny parasite spreads so successfully throughout the body, for example to the brain. The parasite infects immune cells and hijacks their identity. The research was recently published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.
neurologylive.com

Gait Dynamics Highly Associated With Autonomic Dysfunction in De Novo Parkinson Disease

Patients with high dysautonomia scores showed significantly slower walking speed, decreased cadence, and shorter stride but increased time than the lower scored group in backward gait. Recently published findings from a retrospective study showed that alteration in gait dynamics, especially backward gait, was highly associated with autonomic dysfunction in patients...
CBS News

Chasing the bird flu | 60 Minutes Archive

From 2005, a report on H5N1, also called avian flu, a bird virus ravaging the poultry industry in Asia which has, on rare occasions, infected humans, killing half of its victims. Steve Kroft spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the government’s Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for this story. Fauci is stepping down this week.
beingpatient.com

The Link Between Bad Dreams and Early Parkinson’s

University of Birmingham neurology fellow and dreams researcher Abidemi Otaiku discusses his new findings that people with Parkinson’s disease have nightmares as much as 15 times more frequently than people without disease. Every night when we go to sleep, we spend a couple of hours in a virtual world...
beingpatient.com

A New Kind of Alzheimer’s Drug, AD101, Makes Its Way

AmyriAD Therapeutics CEO Sharon L. Rogers shares the scoop on AmyriAD’s investigational Alzheimer’s drug AD101. The majority of experimental Alzheimer’s drugs are being designed to halt the progression of the disease — a strategy which so far has yielded a 99-percent failure rate. Trials for these drugs — mostly expensive antibody-infusion based therapies — focus on treating people with Alzheimer’s early on. However, there are currently six million Americans already living with Alzheimer’s, and the majority are too far along in their Alzheimer’s journey to qualify for the trials.
CBS News

Child care disruptions continue for working parents of small children

Forty-seven: That's how many days of child care Kathryn Anne Edwards' 3-year-old son has missed in the past year. RSV, COVID-19 and two bouts of the dreaded preschool scourge of hand, foot and mouth disease struck one after another. The illnesses were so disruptive that the labor economist quit her full-time job at the Rand Corp., a think tank. She switched last month to independent contract work to give her more flexibility to care for her son and 4-month-old daughter.
MARYLAND STATE
MedicalXpress

Methylprednisolone no benefit in cardiopulmonary bypass for infants

Prophylactic use of methylprednisolone does not reduce the likelihood of worse outcome for infants undergoing surgery with cardiopulmonary bypass, according to a study published in the Dec. 8 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Kevin D. Hill, M.D., from the Duke Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center in Durham,...
MedicalXpress

A brain game may predict your risk of infection

If your alertness and reaction time is see-sawing more than usual, you may be more at risk of a viral illness. That's the key finding of an experiment led by University of Michigan researchers working in close collaboration with researchers at the Duke University School of Medicine and the University of Virginia.
