Ole Miss Earns Commitment From 2024 QB Demond Williams

Williams would be the Rebels' first prep quarterback to sign since Luke Altmyer.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels earned a commitment for their 2024 class on Friday in the form of Demond Williams out of Basha High School (Chandler, Ariz.).

Should Williams hold to his commitment and sign in the next class, he would be the first prep quarterback the Rebels have signed since Luke Altmyer out of Starkville High School (Miss.). Altmyer recently entered the transfer portal and committed to the Illinois Fighting Illini .

The landing of the commitment from Williams is a strong response from the Rebels who recently lost Marcel Reed to Texas A&M in the latest recruiting cycle. Although the Rebels still need a QB2 for the upcoming season, Williams has felt at home at Ole Miss during his recruitment.

“Ole Miss was always in constant communication with me, and I feel that it’s a great fit for my play style,” Williams said . “I’m super excited with how they run their offense and how my style fits right into it. It was extremely important for me to commit early because I feel that building a great class is priority No. 1 to try and get the best guys to be built around this team.”

A total of 24 programs had offered Williams at the time of his decision. Ole Miss hosted Williams for a visit in mid-October when the Rebels defeated the Auburn Tigers.

“I could really see myself playing there,” he said then. “Playing in the SEC isn’t the biggest factor, but it has been a big thing for me. It’s the best players going up against the best players in the best stadiums with the best fans, so it’s definitely really appealing.”

