Wichita featured in a New Year's Day flyover at KC's Arrowhead Stadium
The Kansas City Chiefs host the division-rival Denver Broncos for pro football action on New Year’s Day, and an event with a Wichita aviation connection will take place prior to the game.
Before kickoff, a KC-135 Stratotanker from McConnell Air Force Base will fly over Arrowhead Stadium as singer-songwriter Symonne Sparks performs the national anthem.
All Chiefs games are heard live in Wichita on 98.7 & 1330 KNSS.
The KC-135 Stratotanker is a refueling aircraft developed by Boeing; it was originally deployed in 1956.
