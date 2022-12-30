ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita featured in a New Year's Day flyover at KC's Arrowhead Stadium

KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs host the division-rival Denver Broncos for pro football action on New Year’s Day, and an event with a Wichita aviation connection will take place prior to the game.

Before kickoff, a KC-135 Stratotanker from McConnell Air Force Base will fly over Arrowhead Stadium as singer-songwriter Symonne Sparks performs the national anthem.

All Chiefs games are heard live in Wichita on 98.7 & 1330 KNSS.

The KC-135 Stratotanker is a refueling aircraft developed by Boeing; it was originally deployed in 1956.

KNSS Radio

