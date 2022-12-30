ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Columbus police sergeant accuses city of age, race discrimination

By Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch
A former Columbus police sergeant is suing the city, accusing Division of Police officials of demoting him because of his age and race during an investigation into accusations he used a racial slur.

Brooke Wilson, 56, of Gahanna, is asking for damages of $75,000 or more in the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court last month.

Wilson alleges in the lawsuit he was the victim of retaliation, as well as discrimination based on his age, gender and race, saying the city has worked since 2020 to reduce the number of people "the City sees as having been traditionally overrepresented in the police force."

"The City has been treating older, white, male officers more harshly, subjecting them to stricter penalties and holding them to a different set of standards," the lawsuit said.

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther's office said the city had no comment on ongoing litigation.

In June 2020, Wilson, who is white, was accused by a police cadet of using a racial slur. The cadet, who is Black, was assigned to the Accident Investigation Unit, which Wilson oversaw at the time. Wilson claims he had minimal contact with her in the less than two weeks they had worked in the unit together.

Wilson was informed June 5, 2020, that he was under investigation for using the racial slur two days prior, according to the lawsuit.

Wilson denies using the slur and said his timecard shows he left work nearly two hours before the conversation the cadet alleges to have occurred.

Wilson said in his lawsuit that he presented this evidence, in addition to a prepared statement, to investigators during a recorded interview June 15, 2020. But the statement was not included in the investigation packet that was sent to his superiors, Wilson claims.

The lawsuit says Wilson's statement cited complaints of how the cadet spoke of Wilson, including the use of stereotypes regarding Wilson's age and race.

Four months later in October 2020, Wilson said, a lieutenant told him that then-city Public Safety Director Ned Pettus "wanted the allegation against Mr. Wilson sustained," leaving Columbus police with no choice but to say Wilson used the word. Pettus retired in 2021, ending a 44-year-career that included becoming the city's first Black fire chief in 2002.

The next day, the lieutenant recommended the allegation against Wilson be sustained, the lawsuit says.

"No evidence was presented corroborating the allegation and no analysis of the investigation was ever completed ... before rendering the recommendation, a deviation from established practices," the lawsuit reads.

In December 2020, Wilson had a hearing with then-Columbus police Chief Thomas Quinlan. During the hearing, which occurred two months before the investigation was formally completed, Quinlan learned for the first time that Wilson was not at work when the racial slur was allegedly used, the lawsuit states.

Quinlan ultimately recommended Wilson be suspended for 64 hours and sent the matter to Pettus for review.

Wilson claims Pettus offered to reduce his suspension if he would forgo arbitration. Wilson rejected the offer and said Pettus included in his decision an order that Wilson be demoted from sergeant to officer. Wilson, who had held the rank of sergeant for 27 years, said in his lawsuit that the demotion violated the city's contract with the Fraternal Order of Police.

Demotion is permitted in the event the department charges an officer with insubordination and the charge is sustained, according to the contract. Wilson contends he was never charged with insubordination.

Wilson further contends he was told in April and May 2021 that if he resigned, he could keep his rank of sergeant. He refused and, according to the lawsuit, was reassigned to another role within the department, a move Wilson contends also violated the terms of the union contract.

The lawsuit also makes other claims that Wilson says demonstrates he was being treated in a way that was not consistent with other officers.

Those claims include:

  • When Wilson filed a grievance about his demotion, Pettus interfered with the process. (A third-party arbitrator ultimately heard the grievance and sided with the city.)
  • Money and paid vacation time was improperly withheld from Wilson's paycheck, as well as time cards being deleted.
  • The Division of Police failed to schedule Wilson for mandatory annual trainings while his grievance was pending.
  • A representative of the Department of Public Safety testified in an arbitration hearing that Pettus used Wilson's prepared statement as evidence of guilt and said Wilson's concerns about the terms the cadet used toward Wilson warranted harsher punishment.
  • After deciding to resign in August 2021, Wilson learned he would not be allowed to resign "in good standing" and his unpaid vacation balance of more than $52,000 was improperly withheld. That money was later returned to him in April 2022, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit argues the city's attempts to remove white male officers from the police division's ranks since the murder of George Floyd Jr. by Minneapolis police and the subsequent racial justice protests and unrest in Columbus and cities across the country are discriminatory. The way Wilson was treated is evidence of that, the lawsuit says.

The city has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.

