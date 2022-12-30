Read full article on original website
Cali Breakfast opens in downtown San Diego
Cali Breakfast, a new café serving Latin American and California breakfast dishes with a cocktail program, opened in November in the historic El Cortez building in downtown San Diego. Cali Breakfast is both child- and pet-friendly. The menu at Cali Breakfast combines various breakfast and brunch options, including lobster...
The top 12 most anticipated San Diego theater productions of 2023
World premiere plays and musicals, works by several San Diego playwrights and composers and more will arrive on local stages in the coming year. Loud Fridge will open the year with the regional premiere of this drama by San Diego playwright Rachel Bublitz. “Ripped” explores the topics of sexual assault on college campuses, the definition of consent and how consent can shift from moment to moment. Jan. 21-Feb. 5.
Sweet Petite opens in Little Italy
Sweet Petite Confections, a design-forward Clairemont-based chocolate shop founded in 2015 by longtime San Diegan Michelle Lomelin, opened a satellite dessert booth earlier this month in the Little Italy Food Hall. Lomelin’s artisan chocolates are designed like a fashion line. A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising...
New Italian restaurant Al Dente now open in University Heights
Al Dente, a new Italian restaurant, opened earlier in December in the former Basilico pizzeria space in University Heights. Launched by the Sicilian and Neapolitan restaurateurs behind San Diego’s Rusticucina and Zama restaurants, Al Dente specializes in Italian dishes with a modern twist. Pastas are made in-house and game meat is used in many dishes, including boar sausage, bison tartare and elk chops. Some of the dishes on the opening menu are oxtail ravioli, truffle gnocchi, fettuccine pistachio e burrata and vongole al prezzemolo (clams in white wine garlic and olive oil sauce).
Salt & Straw unveils dairy-free ice cream line
On Dec. 30, Salt & Straw ice cream shops in Little Italy and Del Mar introduced, for a limited time, a new line of dairy-free ice cream flavors line inspired by classic Americana desserts. The five new vegan flavors are bananas Foster, toasted oat milk and cookies, peanut butter brittle caramel fudge, red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting and chocolate sorbet.
