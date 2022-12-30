ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 14

Vicky Thompson
4d ago

This new law 701 is about the stupidest law I have ever heard of,how in the world if the state of Louisiana takes or will not renew a person Driver License will they get to work to pay their state income taxes.

Reply(6)
9
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com

New laws in effect in 2023

Louisiana legislators passed 700+ bills during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session. Some of them included suspending/denying driver’s license renewal if the person fails to pay state income taxes, providing liability for publishing or distributing material harmful to minors on the internet, and requiring insurance companies (total loss of insured dwelling with conditions) to provide an advanced payment equal to three months of the increased cost of living required for the household’s members.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

State superintendent moves to ban TikTok on school devices

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told school system leaders to remove TikTok from publicly-funded devices Tuesday. In the letter, he cites security risks as reasons for the ban. “. The safety of Louisiana’s students is the top responsibility of educators. Over the last...
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?

A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Lottery Fever in Louisiana – Jackpot Now One of Biggest Ever

Lottery fever is heating up as we begin the new year. In fact, the latest Mega Millions jackpot is now one of the largest in the history of the game. Folks all over Louisiana are dreaming about winning it big and being a multi-millionaire. The lottery jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is now at $785 million dollars. The one time, lump sum payout is $395 million before taxes. This makes this big prize the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Judge Steven Miller Begins New Role as Appellate Court Judge

With a legal career spanning over 25 years, Judge Steven Miller, R-Thibodaux, will begin his new position this week as First Circuit Court of Appeal judge, a position he was elected to in early November. Friday marked Miller’s last day in court as District 17 Judge in Lafourche Parish, a...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Houston Chronicle

Inside Louisiana's forced prison labor and a failed overhaul attempt

BATON ROUGE - Breakfast at Louisiana's state Capitol includes fresh coffee, cookies and egg sandwiches - made and served in part by incarcerated people working for no pay. "They force us to work," said Jonathan Archille, 29, who is among more than a dozen current and formerly incarcerated people in Louisiana who told The Washington Post they have felt like enslaved people in the state's prison system.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

TSA announces 'Top 10 catches of 2022'

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top 10 Catches" of the weirdest, wackiest, and most unusual items found at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2022. TSA announces ‘Top 10 catches of 2022’. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) counted down its annual list of "Top...
LOUISIANA STATE
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
okcfox.com

8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023:. Senate Bill 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. House Bill...
TULSA, OK
TODAY.com

Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky

Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy