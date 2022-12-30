Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
sciotopost.com
Fireworks or Gunfire? Columbus Ohio Resident Records Automatic Fire at Midnight on New Year
COLUMBUS – Despite the warning of the danger of gunfire Columbus Police received hundreds of reports during New Year’ 2023. On December 30th several Franklin County police departments asked to celebrate responsibly. “It’s the basic law of gravity. What goes up, must come down. And when a bullet...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
Mount Vernon News
Historic glass making company in Mount Vernon has closed its doors after 132 years in business
After 132 years of serving Knox County's glass needs, Strang Glass has closed. This family-owned business's storied history goes back to Lafe Strang, great-grandfather to current owner Jeff Ulery. The business started as something other than a glass manufacturer. When Strang left Fredricktown in 1889 and moved to Mount Vernon,...
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
One dead in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. on the 4400 block of Cleveland Avenue, near the Morse Road intersection near the Hyde Park neighborhood. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced […]
WHIZ
YMCA Now Open 24 Hours
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As we enter into 2023, daydreaming of healthier lifestyles, The Muskingum County Family YMCA Recreation Center is offering more opportunities to make those wishes become realities. Operations Director Tyler McDade announced that the facility is now open 24 hours to accommodate people who work odd shifts...
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Public Meeting for Lakeside Glen Housing Development Rezoning in North Circleville
Circleville – Lakeside Glen PUD will be heard at a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 4th at 6 p.m. for a rezoning of a possible housing development in North Circleville. The development called Lakeside Glen is planned by Coughlin Investment, the developer is planning to take 31 acres of open space land and turn it into a 108 single-family housing development located adjacent to the Rockford homes development off Walnut creek pike. In the plans, the development calls for 4.25 acres of open space that will include a pond, walking trail, and access to and use by the homeowners.
cwcolumbus.com
Police: suspects crash into tree after shoplifting at Worthington Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were taken to a hospital after their vehicle crashed into a tree. A lieutenant with Worthington police said officers received information Monday morning from the Kroger at 60 Worthington Mall about a shoplifting offense. The suspects reportedly fled in a black sedan and...
'It's unfortunate that we have to leave': Latitude Five25 shuts down, forcing residents out
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents living in a Near East Side apartment are scrambling to find new housing after the building was shut down Friday. According to the City of Columbus, 104 residents have been housed temporarily at area hotels. The city said the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority is working...
Man ejected from motorcycle, killed after crash near Hilliard
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man involved in a motorcycle crash Monday on the west side of Columbus has died from his injuries. Columbus police reported that just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, 33-year-old Jeffrey Frey Jr. was riding his Harley Davidson southbound on Hilliard Rome Road near Roberts Road. A purple Toyota Scion heading northbound […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
columbusunderground.com
Want to Stop Smoking in 2023? The City of Columbus is Spending $1 Million to Help You
If your New Year’s Resolution is to stop smoking or vaping, then you’re in luck. Local leaders have committed $1 million to programs designed to help you (and others) cut the habit this year. At their December 12th meeting, members of Columbus City Council committed $500,000 in public...
WKYC
‘I was caught off guard’: Ohio man shares heart attack experience to help others keep heart health in mind
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "I thought I was pretty healthy actually. This was quite a surprise." For Jeffrey Goodman, 55, that surprise was a heart attack. “I wasn't doing anything strenuous,” he said. Over the summer he was mowing his lawn on a ride-on mower when felt chest pain...
Shootout suspect who escaped Columbus hospital arrested
CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia (WCMH) — A man who escaped from a Columbus hospital last week has been captured by police in West Virginia. Jacob D. Davidson, 38, was arrested Sunday night in Chapmanville, West Virginia, by West Virginia State Police, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office did not release details surrounding […]
Columbus hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As many are celebrating a new year with family and friends, others are celebrating a new member of their family!. One of the first newborn babies welcomed into 2023 in Columbus was born at OhioHealth Riverside Hospital. The hospital staff shared that Owen James Daniels was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash on Chillicothe’s west side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics were called to the scene of a crash on the city’s west side this morning after reports of an injury accident. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Western Avenue around 11 a.m. Details about the crash and the extent of any injuries...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
19-year-old dead after shooting on Columbus’ southeast side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man died Saturday after being shot on the southeast side of Columbus. Just before 10:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting on the 4600 block of Refugee Road, where they found Ja’Bez Battle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Battle […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Madison Co.
MT. STERLING, Ohio — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the 15000 block of Blain Road near Mt. Sterling in Madison County. The call came in shortly before 2:30 p.m. Initial reports indicate that heavy smoke is visible from the residence. Additional assistance has been...
