Circleville – Lakeside Glen PUD will be heard at a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 4th at 6 p.m. for a rezoning of a possible housing development in North Circleville. The development called Lakeside Glen is planned by Coughlin Investment, the developer is planning to take 31 acres of open space land and turn it into a 108 single-family housing development located adjacent to the Rockford homes development off Walnut creek pike. In the plans, the development calls for 4.25 acres of open space that will include a pond, walking trail, and access to and use by the homeowners.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO