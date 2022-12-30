TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation was underway after a man was shot Sunday night on Ravensview Drive in western Leon County. Deputies were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. That man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO