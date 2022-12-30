Read full article on original website
WCTV
Leon Co. pastors pray for victim in deadly shooting
We'll have a chance of showers and storms again starting tonight with a low-end risk of severe weather on Wednesday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details. Flyers share holiday travel woes coming into Florida. Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST. Flyers share holiday travel woes coming into Florida.
Tallahassee’s first baby of 2023 born at TMH
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s first baby of the new year was born Sunday at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital at 6:04 a.m. His parents didn’t think they’d be spending New Year’s in the hospital. “It’s a feeling that you can’t explain it,” said the new mom, Aubrey...
Donalsonville Georgia man dies in two-vehicle accident in Jackson County
A man of Georgia's Seminole County is dead while another man of Jackson County, Florida is in serious condition after a multiple vehicle incident in Jackson County Tuesday morning.
Flyers share holiday travel woes coming into Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Airports saw thousands of delays and cancellations over the holidays as travelers made their way around the country to visit loved ones. Hundreds of thousands of people were left stranded and some without luggage due to a Southwest airlines meltdown. Now that the celebrations are over...
UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash on I-10 in Leon County
A crash has occurred on I-10 in Leon County Tuesday afternoon, causing left lanes to be blocked.
Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Ravensview Drive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation was underway after a man was shot Sunday night on Ravensview Drive in western Leon County. Deputies were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. That man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
One man dead following shooting on Ravensview Drive
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning that it is investigating an incident that led to the death of a man.
Chef Ashley makes Baked Ranch Lemon Pepper Wings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cooking healthy with Chef Ashley Douglas. Chef Ashley introduced a healthy wing recipe: Baked Ranch Lemon Pepper Wings. Roasted garlic instructions: cut whole garlic in half. Drizzle olive oil on the garlic, then wrap in aluminum foil. Bake in a 400° oven for 30 minutes.
Governor DeSantis' inauguration activities to impact Tallahassee traffic
Traffic will be impacted on Monday, Jan. 2, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to the Governor's inaugural activities on both days.
Tallahassee pastors hold prayer vigil for Terra Lake Apartments shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than 48 hours after a woman was killed in the parking lot of Terra Lake Apartments, several dozen people returned to the scene of the crime to pray for an end to gun violence in Tallahassee. One attendee, Francina Washington, brought her 6-year-old nephew with...
TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a 21-year-old Tallahassee man early Thursday morning in connection to a murder investigation at an apartment complex. Kenyadric Smith is accused of shooting and killing a woman and robbing another person Wednesday afternoon at Tera Lake Apartments. Police say a woman received a ride...
Jackson County man arrested for selling drugs to undercover police
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday for selling narcotics drugs to an undercover law enforcement officer. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the officer purchased the drug from Torence Ali Clemmons. After Clemmons left the parking lot where the exchange happened, a JCSO narcotics investigator...
