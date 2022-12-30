ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Leon Co. pastors pray for victim in deadly shooting

We'll have a chance of showers and storms again starting tonight with a low-end risk of severe weather on Wednesday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee’s first baby of 2023 born at TMH

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s first baby of the new year was born Sunday at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital at 6:04 a.m. His parents didn’t think they’d be spending New Year’s in the hospital. “It’s a feeling that you can’t explain it,” said the new mom, Aubrey...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Flyers share holiday travel woes coming into Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Airports saw thousands of delays and cancellations over the holidays as travelers made their way around the country to visit loved ones. Hundreds of thousands of people were left stranded and some without luggage due to a Southwest airlines meltdown. Now that the celebrations are over...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Ravensview Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation was underway after a man was shot Sunday night on Ravensview Drive in western Leon County. Deputies were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. That man was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Chef Ashley makes Baked Ranch Lemon Pepper Wings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cooking healthy with Chef Ashley Douglas. Chef Ashley introduced a healthy wing recipe: Baked Ranch Lemon Pepper Wings. Roasted garlic instructions: cut whole garlic in half. Drizzle olive oil on the garlic, then wrap in aluminum foil. Bake in a 400° oven for 30 minutes.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

TPD makes arrest in Terra Lake Apartment murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officers arrested a 21-year-old Tallahassee man early Thursday morning in connection to a murder investigation at an apartment complex. Kenyadric Smith is accused of shooting and killing a woman and robbing another person Wednesday afternoon at Tera Lake Apartments. Police say a woman received a ride...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Jackson County man arrested for selling drugs to undercover police

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday for selling narcotics drugs to an undercover law enforcement officer. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the officer purchased the drug from Torence Ali Clemmons. After Clemmons left the parking lot where the exchange happened, a JCSO narcotics investigator...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

