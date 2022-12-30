Famous wrestling broadcaster dies
(WKBN) – Don West, a well-known wrestling broadcaster of the 2000s, has died.
His former broadcast partner with TNA/IMPACT wrestling Mike Tenay announced the news on Twitter Saturday.
West was 59 years old. He passed away from a years-long battle with Lymphoma.
West first worked for the Shop At Home Network selling sports memorabilia. He was then the color commentator for Total Nonstop Action(TNA)/IMPACT Wrestling from 2002-2012. He returned for the TNA Slammiversary PPV in 2017.
IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander reacted to West’s passing on Twitter:
"The voice of TNA/@IMPACTWRESTLING passed away today. So many iconic moments & calls forever burned into my memory in his voice. I never met the man, but he's loved by everyone I've met that knew him. He made a mark & will never be forgotten."
