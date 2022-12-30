Read full article on original website
Alabama politics 2023: Gov. Ivey’s potential focus on education, Alabama lottery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s a new year full of potential and new beginnings, and many are chomping at the bit to see what’s in store. For Alabama politics, CBS42 political analyst, Steve Flowers, says Governor Kay Ivey and the state legislature could have several different cards up their sleeves when it comes to their […]
Firearms Prohibited Person database now in effect alongside permitless carry in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — With the start of 2023, Alabamians no longer need a permit to carry a gun concealed. The passage of that law also required implementation of the “Firearms Prohibited Person” database — a statewide system to help law enforcement identify people who cannot legally have a firearm due to criminal history or […]
WTOK-TV
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama
An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
New Year marks end of Alabama law requiring concealed carry gun permits
A change in Alabama law that was a decade in the making starts today: No permit is required to carry a concealed handgun or to carry one in a vehicle. The Legislature passed a bill to repeal the permit requirement in March and it takes effect with the start of the new year. The bill had previously failed year after year, partly because of opposition from the Alabama Sheriffs Association.
weisradio.com
Alabama Uniform Concealed Carry Permit Act Goes into Effect January 1st
MONTGOMERY – In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Uniform Concealed Carry Permit Act (Act 2021-246) which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Act requires the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to develop, create, maintain, and administer a searchable state Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database that enables law enforcement officers across the state to learn of a person’s inability to possess a firearm. The database was created for the purpose of providing law enforcement with a means to check and gather accurate information, to provide officers with situational awareness relative to the individuals they encounter in order to protect both citizens and visitors as well as law enforcement.
10 Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Be In This New Year
I hope everyone has a happy and safe new year's celebration. If you happen to be in one of these cities, you may be in for more than you bargained for. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th...
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Alabama: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
The state of Alabama lies in the southeastern part of the United States. On December 14, 1819, it became the 22nd state to enter the Union. The official bird, the Yellowhammer, inspired the state’s other nicknames: “Heart of Dixie” and “Yellowhammer State.” The state did not have an official flag until some years later, but eventually, it adopted one in 1861.
Alabama schools delay school, switch to virtual due to severe weather Wednesday, Jan. 4
Some Alabama schools will delay opening Wednesday morning due to lingering severe weather. Storms continue to move through the state as of late Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service is cautioning that more severe storms will be possible later tonight as a cold front approaches the state. There are reports...
wvua23.com
DCH celebrates first baby of 2023
One local family celebrated the start of a new year by welcoming a new addition. Tuscaloosa County’s first baby of the new year arrived at 4:04 a.m. on New Year’s day. The baby was delivered to Camisha Brown of Tuscaloosa. The baby boy, which was named Kai, weighed...
WAFF
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash
WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
A Birmingham Hospital Rerouts an Elderly Woman that Broke Her Hip to Another Hospital for Surgery Days Later
An elderly woman broke her hip and was taken to Ascension St. Vincent's Hospital for care. Doctors examined her and confirmed she broke her hip, gave her pain meds, and sent her to another hospital because there "weren't any orthopedic surgeons available." The President of the Alabama Hospital Association responds to why this is happening.
A tragic year for the Magic City: Birmingham’s historic 2022 homicide toll, by the numbers
Birmingham ended 2022 with the families and friends of 144 homicide victims left grieving. The year was deadliest in recent history and only a few homicides short of being the deadliest in the Magic City’s entire history. The city on Dec. 22 marked its 142nd homicide, making 2022 the...
wbrc.com
Alabama Hospital Association reacts to hospitals rerouting patients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side getting answers from the Alabama Hospital Association after receiving calls and emails from you at home saying you’ve been turned away and rerouted to other hospitals for treatment. One woman said her grandmother experienced this firsthand. She wasn’t available to...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Daily South
6 Southern Chefs On Why They Love Conecuh Sausage—And You Should, Too
Ask any Alabamian about Conecuh sausage, and they’re bound to tell you their favorite ways to eat it. Grilled, pan-fried, roasted, baked, diced and added to another dish—there’s no wrong way to devour this juicy, smoky sausage, and in fact, you’d be hard pressed to find a single non-vegetarian who doesn’t love it.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama DB takes aim at CFP committee after Sugar Bowl
Former Alabama safety Eddie Jackson fired shots at the College Football Playoff committee after Alabama defeated Kansas State in the AllState Sugar Bowl. Jackson appeared to be watching the Michigan and TCU matchup in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl when he made it clear he felt neither team should have got the nod over Alabama.
Is it legal to set off fireworks where you live?
Is it legal or illegal to set off fireworks where you live?
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons
Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
Alabama man killed in suspected ATV accident, investigators said
An Alabama man was found dead Monday morning after what investigators believe was an ATV accident. The man’s identity was not released and the investigation into exactly what happened was continuing, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. The man was found in the area of Lock 9 Road...
