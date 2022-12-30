Read full article on original website
Sick Of Crunches? These Are The Most Effective Ab Workouts, According To A Personal Trainer
Abs are the most coveted goal in any weight loss journey. They’re what most people work towards in the gym. And, if you’ve looked at any workout guide for your midriff you’re bound to see crunches. t’s not rare for people to attempt to spot and reduce fat in one specific area in order to see results more quickly with targeted exercises. But, there are only so many crunches you can do. While building up your abs with core-specific workouts can have its benefits, certain abdominal exercises are less effective than others and may actually have the opposite effect. If you’re sick of crunches, we recommend trying some pilates core workouts. We spoke with Kimberly Fielding, Club Pilates master trainer, about three effective ab workouts: hundreds, toe taps, and criss cross which can be practiced on the mat or pilates reformer. Let’s dive into each one below!
Strengthen your heart, bones – and maybe even your brain: a beginner’s guide to weight training at any age
‘I got obsessed with watching Olympic weightlifting during London 2012,” says Fiona Clements, a software developer working in London. “I think it’s partly because the effort is so visible – you can see every flicker of doubt, pain and triumph on the athletes’ faces. I was 48 at the time. I thought I’d left it far too late to even consider trying it, but then I kept thinking about it. It took until September 2022, but I finally went for it.” Now 58, Clements can deadlift 50kg and push 21kg overhead. She says she has never felt stronger.
Here’s what 30 minutes on an exercise bike can do to your body
What does 30 minutes on an exercise bike do to your body? We asked an expert
A 6-Minute Inner Thigh Workout for the Lazy Girl in All of Us￼
From her digital fitness platform FORM, trainer Sami Clarke shares a six-step inner thigh workout that’s a lazy girl’s dream (you can lie down!) with just the right amount of spice.
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!
If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
The One Protein You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40
Protein is an essential building block of any healthy diet. Ensuring you’re eating enough of it, especially as you age, is extremely important when it comes to practically every area of your health; it plays a role in muscle building, tissue repair, digestion, hormone regulation, metabolism, and more. However, not all types of protein are created equally. You may have heard by now that red meat, for example, can take a toll on your health when eaten in excess. In general, opting for lean proteins is always your best option. In fact, there’s one type of protein that experts say you should be adding to your plate regularly to achieve your healthiest body and live your longest, happiest life: plant-based protein.
Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight
Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
People Who Sleep Well Every Night Avoid This One Food, According to Sleep Experts
It’s no secret that sleep issues are one of the most common health problems. In fact, 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. aren't getting enough sleep. Yikes. While there are many different causes of a poor night’s sleep—stress, anxiety and other medical conditions—sleep experts agree that diet plays a major role. Here's what that means.
A doctor who lost 100 pounds shared 4 weight loss tips that worked for her
Dr. Emi Hosoda said she lost 100 pounds and managed to keep it off by restricting sugar, drinking water, and starting strength training.
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Normal Blood Sugar by Age?
Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels helps manage diabetes. Everyone need not check their blood sugar levels daily, but people with type I diabetes should check their blood sugar levels at least four times daily. The blood sugar levels should be checked before meals and at bedtime, and they can...
People Who Never Gain Weight Avoid This One Food, According to Nutritionists
In the midst of the holiday season, many of us are stressed about packing on extra pounds. Let’s face it: With so many parties and tempting treats (Christmas cookies and cocktails, anyone?), it’s difficult not to indulge. To manage your weight, it’s helpful to know what foods to...
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
The Best Morning Tea To Sip On This Winter For Faster Weight Loss
What’s more soothing than sipping on a hot cup of tea on a quiet winter morning? Tea is a fantastic morning beverage for so many reasons: it can give you a bit of a caffeine boost, it warms you from the inside out, and it even offers a wealth of health benefits—including when it comes to weight loss. That’s right: not only is tea tasty and relaxing, but it can also help you slim down. And as it turns out, there’s one variety in particular that’s perfect for doing just that: green tea.
Experts Say You Should Stop Using This Type Of Oil ASAP (It Causes Inflammation And Weight Gain!)
Vegetable oils, such as soybean, corn, and canola oil, have long been a staple in many people’s diets. These oils are commonly used for cooking, baking, and as ingredients in processed foods. However, many health experts agree that vegetable oils may contribute to inflammation and weight gain, which means you may want to cut them out of your diet (which should be rich in anti-inflammatory foods) as much as possible in order to keep your body happy and healthy.
2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin
There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
EatingWell
8 Proteins You Should Eat Every Week, According to a Dietitian
Protein is known to be the ultimate macronutrient for muscle repair, immune support, healthy weight management and more. And including it in your diet every day is incredibly important for supporting your overall health. It is recommended that most Americans consume around 0.8 grams of protein per each kilogram of body weight, although this amount can vary based on the individual. This would equate to a 150-pound person needing approximately 55 grams of protein each day.
I challenged myself to walk for an hour every day, and I was surprised by how much it improved my mental and physical health
An Insider writer forced herself to walk for an hour every day while working from home, and she was surprised by the benefits she experienced.
Woman posts dramatic before-and-after pics of one pound loss to prove that weight is meaningless
This article originally appeared on 02.01.19Adrienne Osuna is a fitness blogger with a focus on weight training. After years of struggling with her weight, this mother of four finally got serious about her health, adopting a rigorous schedule of power lifting, cardio, and intermittent fasting to lose weight, gain muscle, and kick ass. And while her personal regimen might be a little too ambitious for most of us, she's still inspiring—because she keeps it real.An image she posted on her blog is going viral for pointing out that focusing on your weight is a misleading goal. The before-and-after pic shows her before she started lifting and after—a complete physical transformation which resulted in a staggering one pound of weight loss.
CNBC
A cardiologist shares the 4 worst foods for high cholesterol—and what she eats to keep her ‘heart healthy’
LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol builds up in the arteries and forms plaque, which blocks blood flow to the brain. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol picks up the LDL and takes it to the liver to be processed. The optimal levels vary from person to person, so always check with your doctor...
