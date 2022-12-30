ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Paris Hilton Drops Sparkling Updated Version of ‘Stars Are Blind’ & Teases New Music

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

She’s sliving! Paris Hilton surprised her fans on Friday (Dec. 30) by releasing a 2022 update on her now iconic single “Stars Are Blind.”

Titled “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version),” the updated recording — which features new vocals and production — is available exclusively on Amazon Music. “This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version. And seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special,” the heiress shared on Instagram about the song.

Related

Paris Hilton Jams Out to Britney Spears & Elton John's 'Hold Me Closer': 'The Queen Is Back'

12/30/2022

“Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career. I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song,” she continued before making a promise. “P.S. More new music to come in the new year,” she concluded with a winky face and the hashtag #NewYearNewP.

Originally released as the lead single off her cult favorite 2006 album Paris , the reggae-tinged bop soared to the top of the Dance Club Songs chart and remains Hilton’s sole entry on the Billboard Hot 100 , where it peaked at No. 18. The LP also included fan-favorite singles such as “Turn It Up,” “Screwed” and “Nothing in This World.”

In recent years, “Stars Are Blind” has been covered by Kim Petras and was also included in 2020’s Promising Young Woman starring Carey Mulligan. Meanwhile, Hilton’s music career has turned from pop to dance music as she’s gained a reputation as an internationally renowned DJ .

Check out “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version)” and see her announcement below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Party in the USA: Here’s How to Watch Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Special Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. New Year’s Eve specials are always a fun way to ring in the new year, and viewers are spoiled for choice this holiday season. You’ve got CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC and joining the star-studded ranks, are Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. This is the second year NBC will be airing Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Last year, Pete Davidson joined...
Pitchfork

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform New Year’s Medley: Watch

Miley Cyrus hosted the second iteration of her NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, last night (December 31) as part of the television network’s holiday programming. During the event, she brought out Dolly Parton to perform with her. Parton joined her goddaughter in singing Cyrus’ 2013...
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Runner-Up Bodie Teases New Music for Fans

The Voice Season 22 runner-up Bodie is already in the studio working on new music, and he shared a teaser of a new song on social media this week. The snippet got fans excited to hear more from the singer. The Voice Runner-Up Bodie Teases New Music. On Wednesday, Bodie...
ETOnline.com

Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela

There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
Effingham Radio

Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey

Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
Showbiz411

SZA Sold Only 778 Albums This Week But She’s Number 1 to Taylor Swift’s 61K Number 2

The number 1 album of the week is “SOS” by SZA. It sold only 778 albums (that’s CDs and paid downloads). Nearly all of the 123,000 album sales SZA cooked up came from streaming. Her fans were happy just playing her music on their phones over and over again. (That’s too bad, I really like her voice and her songs.)
thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
Popculture

Paris Hilton Finally Tells Secret She Promised Would 'Break the Internet'

Paris Hilton's secret is out. The singer unveiled a reimagined version of her classic 2006 single, "Stars Are Blind," on Amazon Music after teasing a "secret" for several days. The updated recording, "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)," features new vocals and production. "This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version. And seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special," the socialite shared via Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career. I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song," she continued before making a promise. "P.S. More new music to come in the new year," she said with a winky face and the hashtag "NewYearNewP."
Rolling Stone

Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023

Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
Billboard

The Weeknd Teases New Music Video for ‘Dawn FM’ One-Year Anniversary

The Weeknd is closing in on the one-year anniversary of his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, and if you’re a fan, you might want to keep an eye on his YouTube page as the date draws nearer. In a Wednesday (Dec. 28) tweet, the 32-year-old hitmaker teased that a new music video for a song off the record is in the works, just in time for the milestone. Related The Weeknd Unveils ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’ Off ‘Avatar&rsquo… 12/29/2022 Dawn FM arrived one week into 2022 on Jan. 7, two years after his No. 1 record After Hours was released. On...
WWD

Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton. For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

SZA Teases Vengeful ‘Kill Bill’ Music Video: ‘It’s What Y’all Deserve’

SZA dropped a teaser on Thursday (Dec. 29) for the upcoming visual for her new single “Kill Bill.” Related SZA's 'SOS' Spends Second Week Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart 12/29/2022 In the 20-second clip, the R&B star appears to suit up for revenge, zipping up a red-and-black moto jacket, sheathing a katana and jetting off on a motorcycle before “SZA…Kill Bill…A film by Christian Breslauer” flashes across the screen in bold, red lettering. After promising the full-length music video is “coming soon,” the teaser ends with a ferocious tag, in which SZA twirls around to decapitate a fighting dummy with her sword. “It’s what...
Billboard

Lizzo Recruits Mom & Siblings to Recreate Adorable TikTok Trends: Watch

Lizzo, aka Melissa Jefferson, really is the people’s pop star. This year, during the annual slow-moving, awkward gap of time between Christmas and New Year’s, she’s been filling the space by doing what so many others have been doing: Filming TikToks with family. The “About Damn Time” singer’s latest video on the platform, posted Thursday (Dec. 29), featured her two siblings — her older sister Vanessa and brother Mikey. The three Jeffersons took part in a trend for “trios,” each dancing along to a different song that fits each individual’s role in the group the best. Lizzo went first, squaring up to...
Billboard

These Hot 100 Hitmakers Were Passed Over for 2023 Grammy Nods for Best New Artist

Fifteen artists who had songs on Billboard’s year-end Hot 100 Songs chart were entered and eligible for the Grammy Award for best new artist. Guess how many of those 15 hitmakers were actually nominated for best new artist. (Keep in mind that there are now 10 nominees for best new artist.) Would you believe, just two? Latto, whose “Big Energy” was the No. 7 song of 2022, is nominated, as is Muni Long, whose “Hrs and Hrs” was the year’s No. 57 song. Related 2023 Grammy Nominations: The Complete List 12/30/2022 Among the rookies who didn’t rate best new artist nominations: Gayle, whose “abcdefu” (No....
Billboard

Adam Lambert Needs a Hero for His Moody New Bonnie Tyler Cover: Listen

Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a new cover song by Adam Lambert! On Friday (Dec. 30), Lambert shared his latest in a new string of covers with “Holding Out for a Hero,” his rendition of Bonnie Tyler‘s 1984 hit. For his version, Lambert brings the tempo down from its frenetic original pace, and replaces the iconic, chunky piano chords with a syncopated, sinister bass and guitar section that permeates the track. When it comes to his voice, though, the singer keeps the pure glam-rock sound alive with his signature growl as a choir...
Billboard

Harry Styles’ Mom Shares Festive Peek at Family Christmas Celebrations

No place like home for the holidays. On Wednesday (Dec. 28), Anne Twist, mom to one Harry Styles, took to social media to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their family celebrated Christmas. Related Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of 2022: No. 2 — Harry Styles 12/28/2022 “Christmas 2022,” she captioned the series of four photos along with a smiley face, Christmas tree and red heart emoji. The slideshow shows off Twist’s holiday decorations and cozy fireplace, Christmas Day feast including veggies, casseroles and Yorkshire puddings, and the family’s sparkling Christmas tree. However, the third photo of the bunch got fans most excited, with Twist...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy