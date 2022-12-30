ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Pacers ‘engaged in trade talks’ for injured Knicks forward Obi Toppin

The Indiana Pacers are on an upward trajectory despite being in the early stages of their rebuild. And it’s all thanks to Tyrese Haliburton’s emergence as a franchise cornerstone-level talent. With the Pacers on the rise, it may not be the worst idea in the world to add to their young core, particularly with a gaping hole in their starting power forward spot. Enter the New York Knicks as a potential trade partner for young forward Obi Toppin.
NBC Sports

Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks

The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
NBC Sports

Klay sends condolences to Damar Hamlin after scary situation

While Klay Thompson was scoring a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center, the rest of the sports world was grieving over the situation involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter...
NBC Sports

Kings can't stop rebound machine Adams in loss to Grizzlies

In a league where giants frequently roam the court, the Kings looked even smaller Sunday against Steven Adams and the Memphis Grizzlies in a 118-108 loss at FedEx Forum. Despite frequently opposing Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who's also 6-foot-11, Adams had his way on the glass -- particularly on the attack -- where he snared 13 offensive rebounds.
NBC Sports

Wiggins sick again as Warriors endure rough injury stretch

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' injury report runs deep right now. They'll be without six players against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center. Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, JaMychal Green and Andre Iguodala are all sidelined. Prior to tipoff, Warriors coach Steve Kerr offered...
NBC Sports

Wizards demolish Bucks for fifth straight win

The Washington Wizards beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-95 on New Year's Day. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards are playing their best basketball of the season so far and the Milwaukee Bucks were in no place to stop them on Sunday night, especially with their three best players missing due to injuries.
NBC Sports

Looney, the ultimate Warrior, continues to earn his flowers

SAN FRANCISO -- One week from the one-year anniversary of Klay Thompson's improbable comeback from two brutal leg injuries that took away two-and-a-half years of his prime, he gave the entire NBA world a stern reminder of who he still is and why he one day will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Red Sox sign slugger Rafael Devers to 1-year contract

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have signed slugger Rafael Devers to a one-year contract, thus avoiding salary arbitration, the ballclub announced Tuesday. Devers, 26, is now under contract for the 2023 season, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom confirmed. Bloom didn’t disclose the financial terms of the signing, but...
