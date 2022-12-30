Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
MDOT SHA begins $39 million project to rehabilitate 10 Baltimore County bridges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) has begun a $39.8 million project to rehabilitate bridge decks and parapets on 10 bridges at the I-95 interchange with I-695 in the Arbutus area of southwestern Baltimore County. The project will improve interstate highway safety...
Arrests made after disruptive New Year's Eve crowd in Rosedale
Besides a "large unruly" crowd that led to 8 arrests in downtown Towson over the holiday weekend, New Year's Eve in Baltimore County also saw "at least one juvenile arrested"
Wbaltv.com
Outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year
Some Marylanders' plans to celebrate the new year are likely well underway, while some are being altered because of the weekend weather forecast. Outdoor activities for Baltimore's New Year's celebration are canceled, 11 News learned on Thursday. But it's so far, so good for the fireworks show at midnight on Saturday. Organizers said the fireworks show will likely go on rain or shine.
Nottingham MD
Winning $1 million scratch-off sold in Severn
BALTIMORE, MD—A $1 million scratch-off winner in Severn and a Multi-Match jackpot-winning ticket worth $690,000 sold in Landover were the biggest Maryland Lottery prizes of the week. Meanwhile, another five players landed prizes of $100,000 on tickets sold in Baltimore (two), Glen Burnie, Landover and Waldorf. In all, 43...
weaa.org
Police: Couple abducted in Federal Hill by teens
(Baltimore, MD) -- A couple is not likely to forget how they celebrated the start of 2023. Police say the couple was kidnapped in the early morning hours on January 1st by a group of teenagers. Officials say the incident occurred near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross...
baltimorebrew.com
“They put me out. I was cold. All I had on was a sweater.”
Since June, when the city closed the isolation center at the Lord Baltimore Hotel and “demobilized” other non-congregate housing, there have been few places for Covid-positive homeless to go to isolate. When Martha Spielman showed up at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, she was weak and going...
17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A teen was shot in the hand in Western Baltimore early yesterday afternoon. A shot spotter alert led the Baltimore Police Department to the crime scene. This incident happened shortly before 4:30 pm on the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Officers responded to a shot spotter alert, and when they arrived they found a stolen vehicle involved in a single-vehicle accident. Shortly after the victim was discovered at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to his hand. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. An initial investigation determined that the victim was shot The post 17-Year-Old Shot In Stolen Vehicle in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Year's Day marred by Riverside abduction and deadly shooting in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- The first day of 2023 started with an abduction in South Baltimore and a deadly shooting in East Baltimore.A male and female were abducted from the South Baltimore neighborhood of Riverside around 2 a.m., according to Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Chakia Fennoy.They had been walking near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross Street when they were approached by three armed Black males, Fennoy told WJZ.The armed trio ordered them to get into a light-colored sedan, Fennoy said.The female was able to escape by jumping from the vehicle and running away, according to authorities.The male was unable...
46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 46-year-old man was shot multiple times early yesterday morning in Northeast Baltimore. The incident happened on the 6500 block of Belair Road. Shortly before 1:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and the identity of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please get in touch with Northeast The post 46-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Blood-Stained Stolen Vehicle Found In Baltimore
A stolen vehicle was found stained with blood after a shot-spotter alert in Baltimore, authorities say.Officers located the crashed vehicle around 4:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, in the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street, according to Baltimore Police.The vehicle was listed as stolen from outside the j…
Nottingham MD
Vehicle flips over after hitting tractor-trailer on I-95 in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a crash involving an overturned vehicle in White Marsh on Tuesday morning. At just before 8:30 a.m., units responded to the area of northbound Interstate 95, just past the White Marsh Boulevard exit. At the scene, units found that a vehicle had struck the...
foxbaltimore.com
Firefighters respond to 3-story house fire in Baltimore on New Year's Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Firefighters battled a fire at a 3-story home in Baltimore, early on New Year's Day. The Baltimore City Fire Department's Engine 14 crew posted about the fire on social media, calling it "the first dwelling fire of the New Year." Crews responded to 316 S. Mount...
Federal Hill residents worry about security, safety following New Year's Day abduction
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police say that three juveniles are responsible for the New Year's Day abduction of a man and woman from one of the city's most popular neighborhoods.The names of the trio who allegedly used guns to force the man and woman into a vehicle are being protected due to their age, police said.The abduction occurred in the Federal Hill area just as bars full of New Year's Eve revelers had begun emptying out. "It's just awful what happened to those people," Baltimore resident Madeline Ribard said. "I hope they're OK."The man and woman had been walking near the intersection...
JOANN store closing in Cockeysville; Aldi to move in
JOANN store is closing its Cockeysville store this month, and the building is set to be replaced by an Aldi supermarket.
Wbaltv.com
Witnesses describe how unruly crowd converged in Towson
TOWSON, Md. — Witnesses described a chaotic scene Friday night when anunruly crowd converged in and around Towson, leading to several arrests. Dominic Saunders, of Towson, was out with friends when he said he ran into an unruly group of young people in downtown Towson between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday.
Wbaltv.com
Teenager shot in hand in west Baltimore, police say
A teenager was shot in the hand Monday evening in west Baltimore. City police said officers responded around 4:22 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street. Police said officers found a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle that was stolen from outside the city. Police...
Baltimore Firefighters battle three-story fire on Saturday night
Firefighters responded to a 3 story row home fire in the 300 block of South Mount Street just minutes into the new year.
Loved Ones Mourn D'Asia Garrison, 17, Baltimore's First Homicide Victim of 2023
BALTIMORE -- There are bullet holes in homes and vehicles along the 700 block of North Glover Street in East Baltimore, including one in the front window of Donnell Garland's home.It narrowly missed his wife.Just a few feet from his door, police found 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. She had been shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.She later died at the hospital.Garrison is the city's first homicide victim of 2023."Even if it's the illusion of safety. It's really shattered," Garland said. "My oldest daughter was the one who was really affected because she's in the same age range. It...
Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Shady Grove Metro station
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at the Shady Grove Metro station early yesterday morning. The assault was reported in the parking area of the station at 2:50 AM Sunday morning. Metro trains were scheduled to run until 2:00 AM Sunday morning for New Year's Eve celebrants.
