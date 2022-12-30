The NFL has said it will address the issue of the unfinished Bills-Bengals game at the appropriate time. The NFL has addressed the Bills-Bengals situation, partially. “The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association,” the NFL said in a statement. “After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.”

7 HOURS AGO