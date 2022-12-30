ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

How ex-Pats QB Jarrett Stidham fared in first NFL start

Is it officially the Jarrett Stidham era in Las Vegas?. With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr benched, the former New England Patriots quarterback made his first NFL start Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He took advantage of the opportunity with an impressive performance. NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

How Griese has helped studious 49ers QB Purdy's development

Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, impressed enough in 49ers training camp to beat out veteran Nate Sudfeld for the No. 3 quarterback spot behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Like most seventh-round picks, Purdy planned to use his rookie season to learn the playbook from the veteran Garoppolo and watch the exciting 22-year-old Lance make a leap as the starting quarterback.
NBC Sports

Two Panthers assistant coaches leave for Nebraska

Panthers assistant coaches Rob Dvoracek and Garret McGuire are leaving to follow Matt Rhule to Nebraska, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports. They will finish the season with Carolina before departing. Dvoracek will coach the Cornhuskers linebackers and McGuire the receivers. Both played for and previously coached with Rhule. Dvoracek played...
LINCOLN, NE
NBC Sports

NBC Sports

NFL announces Bills-Bengals won’t resume “this week”

The NFL has said it will address the issue of the unfinished Bills-Bengals game at the appropriate time. The NFL has addressed the Bills-Bengals situation, partially. “The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association,” the NFL said in a statement. “After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.”
NBC Sports

NFL reveals date for 49ers-Cardinals Week 18 game at Levi's

The date of the 49ers' Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals officially has been set. They will wrap up the 2022 regular season Sunday at Levi's Stadium, though the exact kickoff time is TBD. The NFL determined the dates for Week 18 games after all playoff scenarios became clear....
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

Purdy calls joining Marino in record book 'pretty cool'

49ers rookie Brock Purdy wears No. 13 in honor of Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino and now the 23-year-old shares an interesting stat with one of the best quarterbacks to ever. Purdy joins Marino as the only QBs since 1950 with at least two touchdown passes and a...
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin is in critical condition

The NFL announced that Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition. Hamlin, 24, was transported to UC Medical Center in an ambulance after several minutes of being administered CPR on the field. With 6:12 remaining in the first half, Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception. Replay showed...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Eagles players send Damar Hamlin messages of support

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin received messages of support from the entire sports world Monday night, including a pair of Eagles with close ties to the 24-year-old Pennsylvania native, in the hours after Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati. The second-year player was taken to the University of Cincinnati...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Mike Evans: Tom Brady was “unbelievable,” one of the best games I’ve seen him play

One of the plays that best illustrated how off things have been for the Buccaneers for most of the 2022 season came early in their first meeting with the Panthers. Wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a pass from quarterback Tom Brady while running wide open for what would have been a touchdown. The Bucs wound up losing 21-3 instead to continue what would become a three-game losing streak.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

