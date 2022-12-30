Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Charlie Kirk Branded 'Human Garbage' Over Damar Hamlin Remarks
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Kirk's and other's attempts to use Hamlin's collapse to fuel anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as "heartless, cold, evil."
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: I’ve known Damar Hamlin since he was 12, this is a personal thing to me
Like everyone in the NFL, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is concerned first and foremost today with the health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on the field Monday night. But Tomlin revealed that he has a personal connection with Hamlin that began long before Hamlin’s NFL career.
NBC Sports
How ex-Pats QB Jarrett Stidham fared in first NFL start
Is it officially the Jarrett Stidham era in Las Vegas?. With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr benched, the former New England Patriots quarterback made his first NFL start Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He took advantage of the opportunity with an impressive performance. NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch...
NBC Sports
How Griese has helped studious 49ers QB Purdy's development
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, impressed enough in 49ers training camp to beat out veteran Nate Sudfeld for the No. 3 quarterback spot behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Like most seventh-round picks, Purdy planned to use his rookie season to learn the playbook from the veteran Garoppolo and watch the exciting 22-year-old Lance make a leap as the starting quarterback.
NBC Sports
Two Panthers assistant coaches leave for Nebraska
Panthers assistant coaches Rob Dvoracek and Garret McGuire are leaving to follow Matt Rhule to Nebraska, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports. They will finish the season with Carolina before departing. Dvoracek will coach the Cornhuskers linebackers and McGuire the receivers. Both played for and previously coached with Rhule. Dvoracek played...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game. He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast. Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother...
NBC Sports
NFL announces Bills-Bengals won’t resume “this week”
The NFL has said it will address the issue of the unfinished Bills-Bengals game at the appropriate time. The NFL has addressed the Bills-Bengals situation, partially. “The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association,” the NFL said in a statement. “After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.”
NBC Sports
NFL reveals date for 49ers-Cardinals Week 18 game at Levi's
The date of the 49ers' Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals officially has been set. They will wrap up the 2022 regular season Sunday at Levi's Stadium, though the exact kickoff time is TBD. The NFL determined the dates for Week 18 games after all playoff scenarios became clear....
NBC Sports
Purdy calls joining Marino in record book 'pretty cool'
49ers rookie Brock Purdy wears No. 13 in honor of Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino and now the 23-year-old shares an interesting stat with one of the best quarterbacks to ever. Purdy joins Marino as the only QBs since 1950 with at least two touchdown passes and a...
NBC Sports
Some Bills players will stay in Cincinnati, others planned to return to Buffalo
During an early Tuesday morning conference call regarding the situation that resulted in the postponement of Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Bengals, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent was asked whether the Bills planned to return to Buffalo or remain in Cincinnati. Vincent said...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin is in critical condition
The NFL announced that Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition. Hamlin, 24, was transported to UC Medical Center in an ambulance after several minutes of being administered CPR on the field. With 6:12 remaining in the first half, Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception. Replay showed...
NBC Sports
Eagles players send Damar Hamlin messages of support
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin received messages of support from the entire sports world Monday night, including a pair of Eagles with close ties to the 24-year-old Pennsylvania native, in the hours after Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati. The second-year player was taken to the University of Cincinnati...
NBC Sports
Mike Evans: Tom Brady was “unbelievable,” one of the best games I’ve seen him play
One of the plays that best illustrated how off things have been for the Buccaneers for most of the 2022 season came early in their first meeting with the Panthers. Wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a pass from quarterback Tom Brady while running wide open for what would have been a touchdown. The Bucs wound up losing 21-3 instead to continue what would become a three-game losing streak.
Comments / 0