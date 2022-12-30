ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

PBSO: Stray bullet from 'rolling gun battle' kills man in his home near Boynton Beach

By Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Xyoj_0jywMJ4x00

A stray bullet from a "rolling gun battle" between two vehicles recently killed a man in his home in suburban Boynton Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators did not identify the man but said he died at the scene Dec. 29.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on the 1200 block of Mentone Road, near San Castle Community Park. Detectives said learned that the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other when the man, whom they called an innocent bystander, was struck.

PBSO did not provide details on the gunman or the two vehicles and had announced no arrests as of Dec. 30.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida network. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Delray man, 89, killed in Boynton wreck

BOYNTON BEACH — An 89-year-old Delray Beach man was killed Friday night at a Boynton Beach intersection when he crashed his car into a concrete pole, police said Sunday. The man, whose name was not disclosed, was traveling north around 7 p.m. on Congress Avenue at the intersection with West Woolbright Road when his Cadillac CT4 veered right, then struck the concrete pole, Boynton Beach police said in a news release.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

What recession? Southeast Florida will be just fine, developer says

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. So, it's 2023 and if you thought 2022 was a ride, get ready because we got a potential recession on the horizon, a loopy housing market looking for footing and a triple-dip La Niña to contend with. How does the triple-dip La Niña fit in with real estate and business? I'm not sure! But it's fun saying triple dip.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

First person: From home in Palm Beach to movie extra on set of 'Yellowstone: 1923'

“You look strong and … forgive me, but kind of hungry. Would you be interested in working as background talent on a "Yellowstone" prequel set in the 1920s?”. Not exactly the typical chit-chat among side-by-side strangers working out in a Big Sky, Montana, fitness center. And for the record, I don’t look hungry, at least not in soulful bakery-case-staring kind of way. I’m just lean and fit enough to catch the eye of the visiting crew member.
PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

JetBlue-Spirit merger would raise fares at two major Florida airports, lawsuit says

The JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger, already under scrutiny by federal regulators, is the target of a lawsuit that seeks to kill the planned transaction. The merger, which would eliminate Spirit, will hurt air travel throughout the country, the lawsuit alleges, and especially at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando international airports, where both airlines vigorously compete. Nineteen routes overlap in Fort Lauderdale and 12 in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

2023 Winter Equestrian Festival kicks off this week at Wellington International

WELLINGTON — In the midst of a five-year strategic plan of capital improvements, Wellington International kicks off the 2023 Winter Equestrian Festival this week.  The highlight of the season is the return of "Saturday Night Lights" featuring major events including the Feb. 11 $406,000 Fidelity Investment Grand Prix CSI 5; Feb. 25 $406,000 Lugano Diamonds Grand Prix CSI 5; and March 11 $406,000 Wellington Equestrian Reality CSI 5.  ...
WELLINGTON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy