ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

North Carolina Man Gets Life In Prison For Shooting 5-Year-Old Who Was Riding A Bike

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FWd9_0jywMICE00 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant was murdered by Darius Sessoms, 28

Darius Sessoms, 28, of North Carolina, received a life sentence without the possibility of parole Thursday for the 2020 murder of a 5-year-old boy, escaping possible capital punishment as part of a plea deal, according to WRAL.

A witness said Sessoms shot 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant as the boy rode his bike outside his father’s Wilson, North Carolina, house, the outlet reported .

Hinnant’s mother, Bonny Parker, said his 7 and 8-year-old sisters witnessed the shooting.

Sessoms, who was a next-door neighbor to Hinnant’s father, took an Alford plea, which allows a defendant to maintain their innocence but admit sufficient prosecutorial evidence to convict them, according to WRAL.

In the news: Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger, A Ph.D. Student In Criminology, Arrested In Pennsylvania

He was already a felon with multiple prison sentences on his record when he murdered Hinnant, CBS reported.

Sessoms parents’ said he seemed to be hallucinating on the day of the shooting and may have been on drugs, according to The Wilson Times .

“[It] brings us a little bit of peace,” Parker told WRAL Thursday, after previously advocating for a death sentence. “Knowing that we are walking out of here today and we don’t have to come back. We don’t have to see him. My girls do not have to testify in court. That was the whole reason why he took this plea. It was best for him to take this plea so it would not have to get our girls up there.”

Sessoms’ girlfriend when the killing took place, Aolani Pettit, received a four to 14-month suspended sentence and 18 months of supervised probation after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice in the case, the outlet reported.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement

Comments / 9

Paula Rice
3d ago

just like a democratic run soft on crime state. a state which I have lost a lot of respect for. he killed a 5 year old innocent child and catches a life sentence ??? I can't wrap my head around this. would really like to know what the non-aggravting facts that were found to not warrant the death penalty in this case was.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina sheriff’s office investigating after three dogs found dead, apparently starved and dumped

A North Carolina sheriff’s office is seeking information about three dead dogs that appear to have been starved. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reported that on January 1, 2023 at around 2:30 p.m., the ECSO Animal Services Unit received a call regarding deceased dogs on Baker St. Ext., just outside Tarboro town limit. According to ECSO, three dogs were located; it appeared they had been starved to death and dumped. No identification or microchips were located on the animals.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Owner sought after 3 starved, dead dogs dumped along roadside in Edgecombe County, deputies say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County authorities are looking for the owner of three dogs that were starved to death — and dumped along a road this weekend. On New Year’s Day around 2:30 p.m., the Animal Services unit of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was told about dead dogs along Baker Street Extension, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Wilson man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head

WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea on Thursday in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. A judge sentenced the 25-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
WILSON, NC
WRAL

Wake County man wins $2 million top prize

A Fuquay-Varina man won $2 million from a scratch off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Carmelo Canepa purchased the "Platinum" scratch-off ticket for $20 from the Circle Ticket on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and won the ticket's top prize. Campena arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Two hospitalized after large house fire in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. — Two people were hospitalized Monday after a house fire in Lenoir County. Around 3 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-story home on Hillcrest Road in Kinston. Officials said two people inside the home were able to escape before firefighters arrived. One person was taken to ECU...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Deadly crash being investigated by Greenville police

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Thursday afternoon. Police responded just after 1 p.m. to the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Officials said one of the drivers passed away due to her […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
150K+
Followers
20K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy