Mega Millions jackpot nears $685 million to close out 2022

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Mega Millions jackpot nears $685 million to close out 2022 00:22

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to $685 million ahead of Friday night's drawing, giving lottery players a chance to ring in the New Year with an even larger bonus in their bank account.

California Lottery officials said the jackpot has jumped approximately $45 million in value due to increased ticket sales since the Tuesday night drawing produced no winners.

There have been 21 straight drawings without a jackpot winner thanks to stiff odds of one in 302.6 million allowing the top prize to grow steadily larger, week after week.

If you want a chance to win, make sure you buy your tickets before 7:45 p.m. The winning numbers will be posted to the California Lottery website Friday at 8 p.m.

The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 at Joe's Service Center in Altadena . A winner hasn't been announced for that record-setting payout.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Related
KTVU FOX 2

California lines up for $785M Mega Millions prize

OAKLAND, Calif. - An estimated $785 million Mega Millions jackpot set for Tuesday night will give lottery players a chance to start the new year with a lucrative bang. The big prize is the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history and has grown so large because no one has matched all six of the game’s numbers for more than two months. There have been 22 straight drawings without a big winner, allowing the prize to roll over and become ever-larger.
CALIFORNIA STATE
chulavistatoday.com

SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K sold in Chula Vista

The California Lottery did not produce a winner with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, but a player in Chula Vista bought a ticket worth more than $13,000, officials announced. A ticket sold at a CVS pharmacy on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista is one of...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California

The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Attorney General announces $5 billion opioid settlement agreement with CVS

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Jan. 3 that California is part of a $5 billion multistate settlement agreement with CVS to resolve allegations that the company helped fuel the opioid crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its pharmacies. The settlement is expected to provide up to $469.8 million in funding to California, the majority of which will be used to combat the opioid crisis, including treatment and recovery services for people struggling with opioid use disorder. Today's approval comes on the heels of similar announcements involving Walmart and Walgreens in recent weeks."Today, we begin the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WAPT

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — A $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Mississippi. Mississippi Lottery officials said the ticket sold in Vancleave matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, but missed the Mega Ball number and the $565 million jackpot. The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Early snowpack is good sign for impact on drought

We're in the middle of one of the snowiest starts to winter in decades, according to the University of California-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory.The California Department of Water Resources will conduct its first snow survey of the season on Tuesday.The Central Sierra Snow Laboratory tracks snowpack across the state. Snowpack is snow on the ground in mountainous areas that persists until the arrival of warmer weather, according to the National Geographic Society. Melting snowpack is an important source of water for many areas.Experts say mountain runoff is a good sign for the drought, but we should remain cautiously optimistic. "It's January, we're still very, very excited about these storms rolling through," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist and manager of the Central Sierra Snow Lab. "But it's going to be March or April before we can start making determinations about how it's going to impact our drought, and whether or not we can ease off of our water conservation."Schwartz says there are some early signs that California could fare better this year. The Southern Sierra has lots of snow and more storms are expected.Check daily California snowfall and snow depth at the National Centers for Environmental Information.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The minimum wage in California is up to $15.50 as of January 1st

Employees all over California are starting today with an increase of $15.50 on their minimum wage salary. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage is $15.50 per hour for all employers due to Senate Bill 3. The federal minimum wage for covered nonexempt employees is $7.25 per hour. Many states also have minimum wage laws. In cases The post The minimum wage in California is up to $15.50 as of January 1st appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows

(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices. Other states include Maryland (down 1.3%), Idaho (down...
NEVADA STATE
Los Angeles, CA
Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

