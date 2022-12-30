Mega Millions jackpot nears $685 million to close out 2022 00:22

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to $685 million ahead of Friday night's drawing, giving lottery players a chance to ring in the New Year with an even larger bonus in their bank account.

California Lottery officials said the jackpot has jumped approximately $45 million in value due to increased ticket sales since the Tuesday night drawing produced no winners.

There have been 21 straight drawings without a jackpot winner thanks to stiff odds of one in 302.6 million allowing the top prize to grow steadily larger, week after week.

If you want a chance to win, make sure you buy your tickets before 7:45 p.m. The winning numbers will be posted to the California Lottery website Friday at 8 p.m.

The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 at Joe's Service Center in Altadena . A winner hasn't been announced for that record-setting payout.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.