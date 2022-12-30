Latest developments in downtown OKC

Dear Valued Subscriber,

Welcome to Don't Miss Reads, our weekly newsletter highlighting some of our editors' favorite stories, photos and videos that you might have missed.

I'm Don Mecoy, managing editor of The Oklahoman and Oklahoman.com. My choice for the story you don't want to miss this week is from Steve Lackmeyer. Steve writes a lot about the continuing development of Oklahoma City.

This week he looked at a handful of downtown development projects that were stalled in 2022 for various reasons. But it looks like those property and construction deals are going to get new life in 2023, Lackmeyer reported. And one of them includes a full-size grocery store for downtown.

Here are some of our other editors' favorites of the week.