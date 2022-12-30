ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Latest developments in downtown OKC

By Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
I'm Don Mecoy, managing editor of The Oklahoman and Oklahoman.com. My choice for the story you don't want to miss this week is from Steve Lackmeyer. Steve writes a lot about the continuing development of Oklahoma City.

This week he looked at a handful of downtown development projects that were stalled in 2022 for various reasons. But it looks like those property and construction deals are going to get new life in 2023, Lackmeyer reported. And one of them includes a full-size grocery store for downtown.

Here are some of our other editors' favorites of the week.

KOCO

Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater

OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City kicks off 2023 with Opening Night celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY — A large crowd gathered in downtown Oklahoma City on Saturday to celebrate New Year’s Eve and ring in 2023. Some people were at the Opening Night event at Bicentennial Park excited for the new year. KOCO 5 spoke with them about their resolutions, their favorite parts of 2022 and what’s in store for 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Injured In Northwest OKC Wreck

Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving an ambulance near West memorial Road and southbound Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City. At least one vehicle other than the ambulance was involved. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital and another is being...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

A Window on the West

Celebrating ‘The Cowboy,’ an OKC treasure. After a decade of planning, fundraising, construction and delays, the long-awaited dedication of the National Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center became a reality on June 26, 1965. It made sense that Western actor John Wayne would be front and center at the festivities.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oknursingtimes.com

Above and beyond: Oklahoma ER & Hospital excels

Keith Curran, RN, understands compassion and emergency situations. And there are many reasons why he likes being an ER and inpatient nurse at Oklahoma ER & Hospital, located in Oklahoma City. He lost just about everything after an apartment fire three years ago. “Everyone here just stepped up like family,”...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Oklahoma City

The ability to stay cool is essential in the Oklahoma heat. Fortunately, this state has plenty of swimmable waterways, which makes it easy to escape those toasty summer days. Enjoy the outdoors while staying cool at one of the best swimming holes near Oklahoma City!. Chickasaw Recreation Area. There are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ocolly.com

Spring semester shows at Tumbleweed

Music never stops at the Tumbleweed. Stillwater, the birthplace of red dirt music, consistently attracts the genre’s top talents for shows and the annual Calf Fry music festival. As of Jan. 1, five shows are set for the spring. Some of red dirt’s biggest names are Stillwater bound.
STILLWATER, OK
Ponca City News

Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade

Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
edmondoutlook.com

The Fried Taco

When you hear ‘taco,’ you may naturally think of Mexican food, but at The Fried Taco, a world of other tastes lights up the diverse menu. Heavy influences of tangy, bold Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine create the most exciting flavor combos of slow-simmered meats, house-made salsas, creamy sauces, crunchy slaws and more. In each delicious pairing, you can taste the hours of experimenting and prep time that went into the multi-faceted creations. Stuff all that house-made goodness in a corn tortilla and fry it. The light, crispy shell and soft, melty inside will change the way you love tacos.
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Severe Weather Moves Out Of Parts Of Oklahoma

Some storms produced heavy rain, wind, and hail in parts of Oklahoma on Monday. Most of eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until it expired at 10 p.m. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okctalk.com

Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River

Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant

If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
