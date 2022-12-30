ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Betting the Packers vs. Vikings? Here are the odds, point total and money line for the Week 17 NFL game at Lambeau Field.

By Christopher Kuhagen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVCvs_0jywM9Kw00

The Minnesota Vikings easily defeated the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 in a game that set the stage for the 2022 season for both teams. They cruised to the NFC North crown. And at 12-3, they're still fighting for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoff race.

Meanwhile, the Packers, at 7-8, have won three straight games, are fighting for their playoff lives and return to Lambeau Field riding high after a Christmas Day road victory over the Dolphins .

Given all that, who is favored in the battle of the NFC North's last two champions in the penultimate game of the season?

The Green Bay Packers.

Here are the odds for the Packers-Vikings NFC North showdown and other info ahead of the game ( all odds are according to Tipico Sports ).

Who is favored in the Packers vs. Vikings game? What is the point spread?

The Packers are favored by 3 points. The Packers have a 7-8 record against the spread this season, according to StatMuse . The Vikings are 6-8-1 against the spread .

What is the over/under point total for the Packers vs. Vikings game?

The total is 47.5.

Through 15 games, the Vikings have the seventh-ranked offense in the NFL at 25.2 points per game. The Packers are tied for 18th at 20.9, though they're averaging just under 28 points per game over their last four games.

What is the money line for the Packers vs. Vikings game?

The Packers come in at -165, meaning you have to bet $165 to win $100. The Vikings' money line is +140, meaning a $100 bet nets you $140.

What time do the Packers play the Vikings on Sunday? And what is the TV channel for the game?

The game is in the featured timeslot on CBS at 3:25 p.m.

Who are the announcers for the Packers vs. Vikings game?

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are in the booth with Tracy Wolfson on the sideline.

What is the temperature expected to be in Green Bay for the Packers vs. Vikings game?

Temperatures are forecast to be in the 30s on Sunday with a high of 39. Light snow is expected Saturday night and ending as freezing drizzle early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Green Bay .

Any accumulation is expected to be less than an inch. Lows on Sunday are forecast to be in the upper teens.

More: Here are our predictions for the Green Bay Packers' game against the Minnesota Vikings

More: Here are 5 things to watch as the Green Bay Packers face the Minnesota Vikings

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Betting the Packers vs. Vikings? Here are the odds, point total and money line for the Week 17 NFL game at Lambeau Field.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Packers

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 12-4 atop the NFC North, embarrassingly losing to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 standouts from Packers' 41-17 win over Vikings

Following a dominating win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers control their playoff destiny thanks to a Washington Commanders loss earlier in the day. What a difference 16 weeks can make. In Week 1, the Vikings got the best of the Packers 23-7. Green Bay’s defense had no answer for Justin Jefferson on his way to a 184-yard and two-touchdown performance. Fast forward to Week 17, and the script was completely flipped as Jefferson was stifled for just one catch of 15 yards.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Packers and Lions to play on Sunday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers will play their final game of the season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, the NFL announced on Monday. If the Packers beat the Detroit Lions, they will clinch their fourth straight playoff berth. If the Lions win and the Seattle Seahawks lose in the game before them, the Lions would clinch a playoff berth.
GREEN BAY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

These are the kick returns for touchdown in Green Bay Packers history

It's hard to fathom a more momentum-shifting play than a kick return for a touchdown, but you might be surprised how rarely they happen. StatMuse (which has data back to 1940) regards Keisean Nixon's return on Jan. 1 as just the 31st in Packers history and the first since Randall Cobb in 2011, which itself happened to be the first Packers touchdown on a kick return in 11 years.
GREEN BAY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy